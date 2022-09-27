ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

News On 6

Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida As Powerful Category 4 Storm

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, on Wednesday as a major Category 4 storm — the second-strongest possible category on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm strengthened Wednesday over the Gulf of Mexico as it moved toward Florida, with maximum...
Oklahoma State
News On 6

Sunny Skies And Light Winds As Burn Bans Rise Across State

Another quiet day across Oklahoma. Look for highs above average with sunny skies. Light winds today. Tonight will be cool and clear with lows in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will be a bit cooler on Thursday. Due to lack...
News On 6

Drought Impacting Oklahoma's Lake Levels

As Oklahoma’s drought rages on, with no end in sight, lake levels across the state continue to drop. The lack of rain is taking a toll on lakes across Oklahoma. On Eufaula Lake, you can see many boat docks are now on dry land because of low water levels.
