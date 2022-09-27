Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
DA Steve Kunzweiler Calls For Better Mental Health Care After Stabbing Incident
An emotion filled Tulsa County DA called on state leaders to do more to address all the people suffering with mental illness. Investigators said Steve Kunzweiler's daughter, Jennifer, stabbed him Tuesday, and then stabbed herself in what they called a mental health episode. Kunzweiler said he's seen mental health care...
News On 6
Gov. Stitt Pushes For Elimination Of Grocery Tax Despite Challenge In State Senate
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called on lawmakers to lower the state’s income tax and eliminate the grocery sales tax, and immediately met resistance from Senate leadership who say such cuts would not be the “right way” to provide financial relief. Stitt announced his wish list a day...
News On 6
Hurricane Ian, Now A Tropical Storm, Could Still Cause 'Catastrophic' Flooding In Florida, Forecasters Warn
Tropical Storm Ian continued moving east across Florida early Thursday and could still cause "catastrophic" flooding, forecasters warned. Ian hit land in southwestern Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane, just shy of a Category 5, as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. It left people...
News On 6
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida As Powerful Category 4 Storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, on Wednesday as a major Category 4 storm — the second-strongest possible category on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm strengthened Wednesday over the Gulf of Mexico as it moved toward Florida, with maximum...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Sunny Skies And Light Winds As Burn Bans Rise Across State
Another quiet day across Oklahoma. Look for highs above average with sunny skies. Light winds today. Tonight will be cool and clear with lows in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will be a bit cooler on Thursday. Due to lack...
News On 6
Drought Impacting Oklahoma's Lake Levels
As Oklahoma’s drought rages on, with no end in sight, lake levels across the state continue to drop. The lack of rain is taking a toll on lakes across Oklahoma. On Eufaula Lake, you can see many boat docks are now on dry land because of low water levels.
Comments / 0