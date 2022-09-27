Read full article on original website
Royal Parks Is Pleading With People to Stop Leaving Paddington Bears and Marmalade Sandwiches to Mourn the Queen
The death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 has resulted in a swell of grief in the UK and beyond, with admirers mourning the monarch and the end of her landmark 70-year reign. But not all tributes to the queen have been received warmly, particularly one involving Paddington Bear and marmalade sandwiches.
