Cowboys legend Michael Irvin loses his mind over Jalen Hurts' leadership
Hurts, 24, has the Eagles at 3-0 to start the season and atop the NFL power rankings as one of the league’s best teams. Hurts has 916 yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception passing and 167 yards and three touchdowns rushing.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott officially out of Washington game, return likely against Rams or Eagles
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he will not start throwing with his surgically repaired right hand until the end of this week.
Q&A With Robert Griffin III: NFL Return, Current Heisman Favorite, Partnership With Goodyear
Former No. 2 overall pick Robert Griffin III is keeping himself quite busy this fall, helping out ESPN with its NFL and college football coverage. Griffin has called multiple college football games this season. He has also made regular appearances on ESPN’s Get Up, Monday Night Countdown and SportsCenter.
Week 4 Rankings: Quarterbacks
We are due another exciting slate upcoming in Week 4. It's been an exciting and challenging season with lots of surprises. Who'd have thought the Dolphins and Eagles would be the only undefeated teams left after three games? While the Texans (0-2-1) and Raiders (0-3) are winless, it's still plenty early enough for any team's chances to turn with still another 14 games to play. There are a few games with high scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 4's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, two of the best teams in the AFC meet in the Bills versus the Ravens (O/U 51.5). The next two highest point totals are Browns vs. Falcons (O/U 48.5) and Jets vs. Steelers (O/U 48).The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Bears vs. Giants (O/U 39.5), Patriots vs. Packers (O/U 40) and Commanders vs. Cowboys (O/U 41.5)
Sam Farmer’s Week 4 NFL picks
The Los Angeles Times' NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week's matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week's record 7-9 (.438); season 27-20-1 (.575). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-7 (.563); season 27-21 (.563). Times Pacific.
NFL rushing champs vie for crown in Titans-Colts clash
When Derrick Henry last visited Indianapolis, a third straight rushing crown seemed like a lock. A broken foot and the rapid ascension of Jonathan Taylor ended Henry's two-year reign. Now, as the Tennessee-Indianapolis rivalry resumes Sunday, two of the league's star backs — the former champ and the current one...
Chris Jones: Still No Clarity on Unsportsmanlike Conduct Flag
Late in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, defensive tackle Chris Jones was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after an exchange involving Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. That penalty allowed the Colts to continue a drive that was otherwise dead, eventually leading to them scoring a game-winning touchdown later on. Jones accepted responsibility for his words after the game, but he's still a bit unclear as to why things unfolded the way they did.
Fantasy Football’s Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 4
2022 continues to throw curves, twists, and turns at fantasy football owners. With more starters hurt, teams struggling, and surprise standouts, there is a lot of data and information to absorb headed into Week 4. Here are a few options to bolster your roster ahead of Week 4 via the...
Sparks Show George Pickens How Special Steelers Offense Will Be
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive struggles through the first three weeks of the season have been well documented. They're 19th in the NFL in points scored and 31st in yards gained. This is happening while the team employs some extremely talented players, particularly at the skill positions. But one...
Buccaneers Announce Chiefs Game Will Not Be Moved
The Buccaneers’ game against the Chiefs on Sunday will be played as originally scheduled, the team announced on Thursday. After monitoring the impact of Hurricane Ian in Tampa, the franchise made the decision to keep the game at its normal time and location. Additionally, the NFL was set to use the Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as a contingency site, if the game had to be moved from Tampa.
New York Giants Week 4 Injury Report: Some Positive Developments
Thursday Injury Report: Is Cordale Flott's Injury Serious?. Giants rookie cornerback Cor'Dale Flott remains on the team's injury report with a calf strain. However, Flott was not spotted at practice. He was also spotted getting around the building with a walking scooter, raising some concern about whether his injury might be a few weeks.
Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams on the Silver & Black
HENERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders have started the 2022 NFL season a disappointing 0-3, and they don't have time to feel sorry for themselves. Davante Adams spoke just outside the locker room about the state of the Silver and Black and looked ahead to the Denver Broncos this weekend. You...
Jalen Hurts Wins Player of the Month
For the fourth time this season, an Eagle has been rewarded for stellar play. According to NFL.com, Jalen Hurts has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month. Through three games, Hurts has looked better than anyone could have expected. He is currently sitting at 916 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, 167 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns. He has a completion percentage of 67.3%, an improvement from his 61.3% in 2021, and a 106.5 passer rating. Hurts has been the catalyst for an offense which has yearned for consistent quarterback play since 2017.
NFL insider: Jalen Hurts extension could exceed Jackson's
The Ravens' contract extension saga with Lamar Jackson has been going on forever. Will he ever sign with the team? Will he get more or less than the big money deal he reportedly turned down?. And most importantly for Eagles fans... will Jalen Hurts cost the same?. Hurts has catapulted...
Falcons Coach Reveals Which Young Players Are ‘Stepping Up’
The Atlanta Falcons have experienced a significant amount of roster turnover since general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith took over following the 2020 season. Of the 53 players on Atlanta's active roster, only 11 were members of the franchise under the previous regime. Working with minimal cap space,...
Report Card: Top 5 Performers in Seahawks 27-23 Loss to Falcons
Despite an improved effort by their offense in all facets, the Seahawks fell just short in a 27-23 loss to the Falcons at Lumen Field, falling to 1-2 on the season. Even in defeat, Seattle had plenty of bright spots, particularly for an offense that had been blanked the week before in San Francisco. Here are my top five grades along with other notable performances from a tough Week 3 loss.
Sixers Rival Bulls Will Miss Lonzo Ball for Months
Last season, the Chicago Bulls entered the Eastern Conference playoff picture as they bolstered their roster with several notable names from around the league. Building around the All-Star Zach LaVine, Chicago scooped up former San Antonio Spurs All-Star DeMar DeRozan and landed former New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball. Following...
QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.
On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
