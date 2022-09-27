Ye continues to make a splash with his attendance at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 in London just last night when he took over the DJ booth at the afterparty. Footage of Ye spinning tunes at the afterparty shows the artist previewing a new track he produced with James Blake. Those in attendance were able to hear a short snippet of the song, which was later confirmed by Blake himself that it was not a “sample” but rather a whole new song. Blake took to Twitter to retweet a video of Ye behind the DJ decks playing their new song, “Always.” He wrote, It’s my birthday and [West] is playing tracks we made I’m good for presents thanks.” In another series of tweets, Blake revealed that he produced the track along with two other songs.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO