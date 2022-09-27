Read full article on original website
Brent Faiyaz Drops Music Video for ‘Wasteland’ Cut “All Mine”
Brent Faiyaz is attempting to salvage his relationship in the new music for “All Mine.” The single, which comes off of his sophomore album Wasteland, hears Faiyaz lament that his girlfriend has moved on with another man. Filmed entirely in black and white, the visual cuts between shots...
Ye Previews New Songs Recorded With James Blake
Ye continues to make a splash with his attendance at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 in London just last night when he took over the DJ booth at the afterparty. Footage of Ye spinning tunes at the afterparty shows the artist previewing a new track he produced with James Blake. Those in attendance were able to hear a short snippet of the song, which was later confirmed by Blake himself that it was not a “sample” but rather a whole new song. Blake took to Twitter to retweet a video of Ye behind the DJ decks playing their new song, “Always.” He wrote, It’s my birthday and [West] is playing tracks we made I’m good for presents thanks.” In another series of tweets, Blake revealed that he produced the track along with two other songs.
21 Savage Claims He Will Never Perform for Rolling Loud Ever Again
21 Savage took to social media to announce that he will never perform for a Rolling Loud festival ever again after his supposed stint at Rolling Loud New York 2022. The artist simply tweeted “Rolling loud will never get a show out of me ever again” without more information or context and reportedly sent out the statement 30 minutes into what was meant to be his two-hour set at the festival. Neither 21 nor Rolling Loud’s camps have responded or clarified the situation, but fans online claim that the rapper was unable to hit the stage due to his late arrival and that the likes of Ski Mask the Slump God and Big Sean were also not able to perform.
First Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Stone Teal"
The “3% Rule” — that something existing only has to be changed by 3% to be new — was popularized by the late, great Virgil Abloh, but his good friend Ye appears to have taken it to heart as well. At least when it comes to his YEEZY sneaker colorways, that is. The partnership between Ye and.
7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder
To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
Pharrell and adidas Originals' Premium Basics Collection Launches New Fall Colorways
The fall season has officially commenced, and with cooler weather conditions and cozier fashion trends starting to settle back in, Pharrell and. have elected to expand their Premium Basics Collection with a fresh range of apparel items. For the seasonal transition, the multi-hyphenate turned to a premium, heavyweight jersey that’s...
adidas adiFOM Q Appears With White Cages and Grey Booties
While the adiFOM Q has sparked controversy between and Ye over its strong resemblance to the YEEZY FOAM RNNR, the model has still been a hot topic of conversation amongst the sneaker community. After debuting in white and black colorways, the new silhouette is quickly growing its catalog with yet another neutral-focused palette.
Paramore Announces First Album in 5 Years, ‘This Is Why’
In one of the most anticipated musical comebacks of the year, has returned with its first new music in half a decade, sharing the news of its forthcoming sixth LP This Is Why and sharing the project’s titular track. The Nashville-based trio — consisting of Hayley Williams, Zac Farro...
Rick Owens SS23 "EDFU" Saw a Master at Work
A Rick Owens show is always a moment to stop and appreciated, and nothing less was expected for his Spring/Summer 2023 runway at Paris Fashion Week. Often exploring gory cues submerged in sexual motifs alongside kinks and gothic glamor, the Dark Lord himself never disappoints and has held his ground as one of the most anticipated designers on display season after season for over a decade. For Fall/Winter 2022, Rick Owens injected the hallowed halls of Paris’ Palais de Tokyo with eerie smog and the scent of his debut Aesop collaboration, harking back to memories of his Catholic school education channeled via asymmetrical design themes that looked as if they were struck by Dracula.
Native Instruments pads out its Komplete 14 suite with some welcome new toys
Komplete, Native Instruments' flagship music production bundle, has a little bit of everything. That's always been part of its appeal. It's pricey, but you get monster synths, a top-notch drum sampler, a virtual guitar rig and Kontakt — which is also a sampler, but calling it one seems incredibly reductive. Native Instruments is still one of the biggest names in the music software world, but it's an increasingly crowded and competitive market. And much of it is moving towards a subscription model (even Native Instruments). So this year the company is adding some new software in hopes that customers will come back for at least one more big-ticket purchase.
Noah Readies '80s-Inspired Red Hot Chili Peppers Collection
After dropping a tour tee taking inspiration from the Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ performance in New York for its Unlimited Love world tour, Noah now unveils its full RHCP collection celebrating the four-man rock band. Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of the best-selling bands of all time with the record for most number-one singles ever, producing legendary tracks such as “Californication,” “Can’t Stop,” and “Otherside.”
Hear Rina Sawayama Cover Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” on BBC Radio 1
Following the release of her sophomore album Hold the Girl, Rina Sawayama headed to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge for a powerful rendition of “Happier Than Ever,” the titular track from Billie Eilish’s 2021 LP. Backed by a rock guitarist, Sawayma croons Eilish’s impactful lyrics about...
Ultimate gadget guide for home music setups—desks, music stations, amplifiers & more
So you make music at home. Whether you sing, play guitar, or create electronic beats, the right gear can get your work noticed. For that reason, we’re highlighting gadgets for home music setups. Because who says you have to book a recording studio?. Hoping to democratize music creation, IKEA...
Ciara x Summer Walker Are Moving On to “Better Thangs”
Ciara and Summer Walker have joined forces for the feel-good single “Better Thangs.” The song arrives just as summer comes to a close, hearing the duo reflect on moving onwards and upwards. “Lately, I been livin’ my life / I don’t pay the hate no mind,” Ciara sings....
FashionNova Brings Major Performances to Main Stage at Rolling Loud NYC 2022
FashionNova played a major role for Rolling Loud NYC 2022 festival as the main stage sponsor. The festival featured a heavy lineup of top performers including Bia, Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, A$AP Rocky and Future. Rolling Loud Festival NYC took place this past weekend at Citi Field...
Kid Cudi Gets Real About How Virgil Abloh's Involvement Inspired the Fashion in 'Entergalactic'
In an exclusive clip shared to Hypebeast, Netflix dives deeper into the meaning behind the fashion choices for its upcoming, much-anticipated new animated series, Entergalactic. A project close to Kid Cudi‘s heart and a curated from the mind behind Man on the Moon, the multi-hyphenate wanted to make sure that this series was like no other animation ever seen before.
Pharrell Announces His Digital-First Auction House and Content Platform JOOPITER
Aside from producing hit records, Pharrell has a hand in a vast array of business ventures. He’s got his ever-growing signature line with adidas, his own skincare imprint Humanrace and even ownership of the Goodtime Hotel alongside Miami’s nightlife maven David Grutman. And now the multi-hyphenate is expanding his money-making wings with JOOPITER — a brand new digital-first auction house and content platform.
Megan Thee Stallion's 'Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too' Website Features Mental Health Resources for All
Megan Thee Stallion has officially launched her Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too website, a hub that offers mental health resources named after her lyric on “Anxiety.”. The platform features different types of resources, including website links to different therapy platforms, helplines for various matters, therapy specifically for Black people, LGBTQIA+ community helplines and a link to the American Psychological Association’s official psychologist locator. Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too made its round on Twitter after Shea Jordan Smith, a senior digital political strategist, shared it on social media. Thee Houston Hottie released a statement via Smith, “Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand.” She continued, “Head to http://badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y’all so much[.]“
Marvel Shakes Up ‘Armor Wars’: Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios has shaken up its Armor Wars project, and now what was to have been a series for Disney+ will be redeveloped as a feature film. The move essentially pushes back the title further down the development slate.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 MinutesMarvel's Kevin Feige Talks Not Recasting T'Challa for 'Black Panther 2' Sources say the studio was committed in getting the story told the right way and in that process realized that a feature was better suited for the project. Don...
Stüssy Taps Peter Sutherland for Reversible Workgear Vest Release
Following a collaboration with Lucien Smith, Stüssy continues its exploration of the art world, tapping Peter Sutherland for a special release. Back in 2011, the multidisciplinary American artist began printing images he capture on mesh and placing them on construction-grade particle board. Drawing from the signature section of Sutherland’s...
