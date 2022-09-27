Read full article on original website
What Happens to Social Security When You Die?
The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone...
Widowed? Don't Leave This Free Social Security Money on the Table
There's a little-known way for surviving spouses to get more in benefits.
Stimulus Update: Some Americans Are Getting a $3,284 Payday This Month. Are You?
Although this provision only applies to a small percentage of Americans, it's a nice windfall nonetheless.
38% of Americans Think You Need This Much To Retire — Here’s What Experts Say
The average American is saving less for retirement than you might think. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 38% of Americans think they will need less than $500,000 to retire -- a far cry from...
Nearly 6 million older adults are living below the poverty line. These resources can help struggling seniors
Around 6 million older Americans are living below the poverty line. Fortunately, there are thousands of resources in the U.S. that are available to help struggling seniors. The poverty rate among Americans over the age of 65 is on the rise. According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, the...
Over Half of Americans Plan To Work in Retirement: Here Are the Best Options
Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top...
Over 50 and Single? Here’s How To Best Plan For Your Retirement
If you’re over 50 and single, you’re in good company. According to the Pew Research Center, more than one-quarter of those ages 50-64 identify as single, and that number jumps to 36% of those 65 and older. From a financial planning perspective, it’s a lot easier to save,...
