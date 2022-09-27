Read full article on original website
fox9.com
One killed in Brooklyn Park, two in custody
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead, and two people are in custody following a shooting in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night. Brooklyn Park Police say they responded to a call of shots fired around 11:32 p.m. at a home on the 7800 block of Tessman Drive. Officers arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul man fired rounds at SUV, hitting woman he ‘didn’t mean to shoot’
An SUV was fired at by a St. Paul man early on Monday on the city’s East Side; one of the bullets allegedly ricocheted off the sidewalk, wounding an 18-year-old woman he knew, who he then transported to a motel rather than the hospital. After the incident, the lady...
Man fatally shot at a home in Brooklyn Park
One man was killed in a Thursday night shooting in Brooklyn Park. According to an alert sent out by the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were called to a shooting at a residence on the 7800 block of Tessman Drive just after 11:30 p.m. At the scene, they found a...
Police: 1 shot in Minneapolis' North Loop
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Wednesday evening in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood.It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 700 block of North Washington Avenue.Police did not give the condition of the victim, and say the investigation is ongoing
bulletin-news.com
Two teens arrested after stolen BMW, Mercedes speed and crash between Maple Grove and St. Paul
According to the Ramsey County sheriff’s office, two drivers operating stolen BMW and Mercedes Benz cars drove between Maple Grove and St. Paul on Monday afternoon before one of the cars crashed with another and wounded the driver. In addition to a 15-year-old suspect in the BMW’s operation and...
Blaine man found dead inside car that crashed into lake
The body of a 26-year-old man who went missing last weekend was found inside a car that went into a northern Minnesota lake. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nicolas James Engen, from Blaine, was found Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. in the Pequot Lakes area. A preliminary investigation shows that Engen...
Man and dog injured in east St. Paul shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police are investigating a shooting on St. Paul's east side Tuesday that sent a man to the hospital and a family dog to the veterinarian.It happened at about 12:45 p.m. on White Bear Avenue in the Southern Hayden Heights neighborhood. Officers took a man into custody without incident. It's not clear how the man who was shot is doing now, but police say the dog is expected to survive.
Driver hits, seriously injures man on electric skateboard in Isanti County
SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver struck a man on an electric skateboard in Isanti County Thursday morning, sending the skateboarder to the hospital with serious injuries.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office said the collision occurred around 5:45 a.m. near Walbo Drive and 330th Lane in Springvale Township.First responders found a seriously injured man in the road, and a vehicle with extensive damage to the front end nearby.The injured man, a 26-year-old from Cambridge, was flown to Hennepin Healthcare.The driver, a 56-year-old man from Springvale Township, is cooperating with authorities, the sheriff's office said.
Driver of stolen van hits squad car, crashes into pond after leading police on chase
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A driver in an allegedly stolen van hit another driver and a squad car before crashing into a pond after leading police on a miles-long chase Wednesday afternoon.Dakota County 911 received multiple calls around 12:40 p.m. reporting someone in a white van driving recklessly. Callers said the driver was going over curbs, speeding, and forcing vehicles off the roadway in Inver Grove Heights and Eagan.The van was located in the area of Barnes and 80th Street by officers from the Inver Grove Heights Police Department. Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled,...
Construction worker killed in collision in downtown St. Paul
A construction worker has died after an incident at a site in St. Paul Wednesday afternoon. The St. Paul Police Department said it was called to a "fatal industrial crash" at a construction site near East 7th Street and Wabasha Avenue North at around 3:30 p.m. The employee, a 61-year-old...
Bus shelter drug use sparking concerns in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – It's hard to ignore what's going on inside bus shelters near West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North. On display, for all to see, appears to be the illegal smoking of drugs, and the aftermath of users feeling the effects of the drugs.Ryan Timlin is president of ATU Local 1005, the union which represents Metro Transit drivers."It's a serious problem in the shelters ... it's really bad for the community and the neighborhoods and the ridership, but it's even worse because it's spilling into the buses and the trains," Timlin said.RELATED: DPS cracking down on Metro Transit safety...
fox9.com
Richfield football game shooting: Search warrant reveals new details
RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting outside a Richfield High School football game last week that left two people injured, including someone the suspect had an altercation with at a Chipotle a few weeks before the shooting. That's according to...
fox9.com
15-year-old boy arrested after stolen SUV crash in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 15-year-old boy is in custody Monday after a stolen car chase ended with a crash caught on traffic cameras in St. Paul. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the incident started Monday morning when a Plymouth man reported his black 2018 BMW had been stolen overnight.
redlakenationnews.com
Man shot to death, left on Minneapolis sidewalk
A man was discovered shot to death Tuesday morning on a south Minneapolis sidewalk, officials said. The body was found by officers about 6 a.m. in the 4100 block of S. 4th Avenue, police said. No arrests have been announced, and police have offered no initial indication of a motive.
Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
Police: Teens 'careen recklessly' in stolen BMW, Mercedes in north metro
Police have arrested two youths and are hunting two others who drove stolen cars at high speeds through the northern Twin Cities, before crashing in St. Paul. The dangerous scenes unfolded on I-94 between Maple Grove and St. Paul on Monday afternoon, with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office saying it initially started when a man in Plymouth reported his 2018 BMW had been stolen overnight.
fox9.com
Family hopes to free man convicted in 2006 Minneapolis murder
A Minnesota family is fighting to free their loved one, who was sentenced to life in prison for a drive-by shooting outside Stand Up Frank's bar in Minneapolis. The family says he is innocent and they believe he got a raw deal.
fox9.com
Juvenile charged after shooting at Richfield football game
RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says a juvenile has been charged in the shooting at a high school Football game in Richfield, but because of the suspect's age they will not be able to elaborate on what is in the charges. Two people were shot...
bulletin-news.com
Woman, 18, missing from St. Paul found with gunshot injury to leg
An 18-year-old woman who had been missing since then and had a gunshot wound to her leg was discovered Monday, about 12 hours after police responded to a complaint of “shots fired” in St. Paul. According to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe, the incident is being looked at...
fox9.com
Arden Hills council discusses changes to dangerous intersection
ARDEN HILLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Community members and city leaders in Arden Hills are demanding change at a busy intersection that's proven deadly more than once. Some are calling on Ramsey County to make immediate changes at the Highway 96 and Old Highway 10 intersection. Just last week, a toddler was killed there after a crash involving a school bus. A few years earlier, two high schoolers also died there.
