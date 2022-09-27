ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Saint Paul, MN

fox9.com

One killed in Brooklyn Park, two in custody

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead, and two people are in custody following a shooting in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night. Brooklyn Park Police say they responded to a call of shots fired around 11:32 p.m. at a home on the 7800 block of Tessman Drive. Officers arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 1 shot in Minneapolis' North Loop

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Wednesday evening in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood.It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 700 block of North Washington Avenue.Police did not give the condition of the victim, and say the investigation is ongoing
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man and dog injured in east St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police are investigating a shooting on St. Paul's east side Tuesday that sent a man to the hospital and a family dog to the veterinarian.It happened at about 12:45 p.m. on White Bear Avenue in the Southern Hayden Heights neighborhood. Officers took a man into custody without incident. It's not clear how the man who was shot is doing now, but police say the dog is expected to survive.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver hits, seriously injures man on electric skateboard in Isanti County

SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver struck a man on an electric skateboard in Isanti County Thursday morning, sending the skateboarder to the hospital with serious injuries.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office said the collision occurred around 5:45 a.m. near Walbo Drive and 330th Lane in Springvale Township.First responders found a seriously injured man in the road, and a vehicle with extensive damage to the front end nearby.The injured man, a 26-year-old from Cambridge, was flown to Hennepin Healthcare.The driver, a 56-year-old man from Springvale Township, is cooperating with authorities, the sheriff's office said.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver of stolen van hits squad car, crashes into pond after leading police on chase

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A driver in an allegedly stolen van hit another driver and a squad car before crashing into a pond after leading police on a miles-long chase Wednesday afternoon.Dakota County 911 received multiple calls around 12:40 p.m. reporting someone in a white van driving recklessly. Callers said the driver was going over curbs, speeding, and forcing vehicles off the roadway in Inver Grove Heights and Eagan.The van was located in the area of Barnes and 80th Street by officers from the Inver Grove Heights Police Department. Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled,...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bus shelter drug use sparking concerns in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – It's hard to ignore what's going on inside bus shelters near West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North. On display, for all to see, appears to be the illegal smoking of drugs, and the aftermath of users feeling the effects of the drugs.Ryan Timlin is president of ATU Local 1005, the union which represents Metro Transit drivers."It's a serious problem in the shelters ... it's really bad for the community and the neighborhoods and the ridership, but it's even worse because it's spilling into the buses and the trains," Timlin said.RELATED: DPS cracking down on Metro Transit safety...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Richfield football game shooting: Search warrant reveals new details

RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting outside a Richfield High School football game last week that left two people injured, including someone the suspect had an altercation with at a Chipotle a few weeks before the shooting. That's according to...
RICHFIELD, MN
fox9.com

15-year-old boy arrested after stolen SUV crash in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 15-year-old boy is in custody Monday after a stolen car chase ended with a crash caught on traffic cameras in St. Paul. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the incident started Monday morning when a Plymouth man reported his black 2018 BMW had been stolen overnight.
SAINT PAUL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Man shot to death, left on Minneapolis sidewalk

A man was discovered shot to death Tuesday morning on a south Minneapolis sidewalk, officials said. The body was found by officers about 6 a.m. in the 4100 block of S. 4th Avenue, police said. No arrests have been announced, and police have offered no initial indication of a motive.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide

Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: Teens 'careen recklessly' in stolen BMW, Mercedes in north metro

Police have arrested two youths and are hunting two others who drove stolen cars at high speeds through the northern Twin Cities, before crashing in St. Paul. The dangerous scenes unfolded on I-94 between Maple Grove and St. Paul on Monday afternoon, with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office saying it initially started when a man in Plymouth reported his 2018 BMW had been stolen overnight.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
fox9.com

Juvenile charged after shooting at Richfield football game

RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says a juvenile has been charged in the shooting at a high school Football game in Richfield, but because of the suspect's age they will not be able to elaborate on what is in the charges. Two people were shot...
RICHFIELD, MN
bulletin-news.com

Woman, 18, missing from St. Paul found with gunshot injury to leg

An 18-year-old woman who had been missing since then and had a gunshot wound to her leg was discovered Monday, about 12 hours after police responded to a complaint of “shots fired” in St. Paul. According to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe, the incident is being looked at...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Arden Hills council discusses changes to dangerous intersection

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Community members and city leaders in Arden Hills are demanding change at a busy intersection that's proven deadly more than once. Some are calling on Ramsey County to make immediate changes at the Highway 96 and Old Highway 10 intersection. Just last week, a toddler was killed there after a crash involving a school bus. A few years earlier, two high schoolers also died there.
ARDEN HILLS, MN

