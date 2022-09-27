Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Savannah man charged with murder after deadly crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been charged with murder in a deadly crash over the summer. In the early morning hours of July 5, Kasey Mark Sanderson, 28, was running from a Savannah Police officer when he ran a red light at Abercorn Street and DeRenne Avenue and crashed into another car, according to a copy of the arrest warrant. A third vehicle also was hit during the crash.
wtoc.com
Juvenile arrested in connection to Sunday night shooting in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting Sunday night in Bluffton. The shooting injured a 17-year-old who had to be hospitalized. Investigators collected evidence and conducted interviews Sunday night and Monday morning which led to the identity of...
counton2.com
Family suing Colleton County Sheriff’s Office over fatal officer-involved shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a man who died in May after being shot by a Colleton County deputy has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). The lawsuit was filed by the McLeod Law Group on behalf of the...
Suspects wanted in deadly shooting of Savannah man arrested
Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area and were wanted in the murder of a Savannah man have been arrested.
wtoc.com
Savannah Police find car connected to man missing since Aug. 11
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department says the have located the car connected to a man who has been missing since Aug. 11. Diontae Roberson was last seen in Tatemville. Police were searching for a Mercury Grand Marquis they believed Roberson could be traveling in. Police say they...
SPD searching for suspect accused of inappropriately touching victim
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an assault suspect. Police say on Sept. 20 at 5:50 p.m. near Bull and Jones streets, the suspect touched a victim in an inappropriate manner. Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the suspect should contact […]
live5news.com
Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday crash that left one person dead. It happened on SC 179 around 12:20 p.m. near the Beaufort area. A 2022 Dodge Charger sedan was traveling west and attempted to turn left onto Callawassie Drive. The sedan...
WJCL
Police in Savannah respond to Oglethorpe Mall after report of shooting victim
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 8 p.m.: Authorities now say the victim drove to Crunch Fitness after being shot at another location. SPD released a statement Tuesday night which read “Upon further investigation, the earlier shooting occurred in the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn. The victim then went to the nearby Crunch Fitness trailer to get help. The investigation remains ongoing. No further details are available at this time.”
WJCL
Investigators: Teen shot outside home by Bluffton Parkway, hospitalized in Savannah
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot Sunday night in Bluffton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old Hardeeville resident was injured at 3 Woodland Court, in The Retreat at Grande Oaks neighborhood off of Bluffton Parkway. Deputies...
SPD: Two-day operation leads to 30 arrests in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple people are behind bars following a two-day operation by the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Operation Total Focus, which ran from Sept. 23-24, resulted in 30 arrests, the recovery of five firearms, as well as cocaine, crack, fentanyl, Oxycodone and marijuana. Of the arrests, 15 were for driving under the influence […]
1 shot, injured near Oglethorpe Mall Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured near Oglethorpe Mall on Tuesday, according to police. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street. The male was shot in the thigh and then went to a Crunch Fitness trailer for help. […]
wtoc.com
Driver arrested after semi-truck flips over guard rail in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A semi-truck has flipped over a guard rail in Garden City. It happened off the 516 overpass onto Highway 21. Garden City Police says the driver of the semi-truck was under the influence and was arrested. Police says that the driver lost control. Chatham EMS...
wtoc.com
4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
WJCL
Wild Video: Burglars break into Bluffton business, police investigate string of crimes
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Several Bluffton business owners are left feeling uneasy after their store fronts were broken into late last week. The above footage was captured by Dago’s Snacks just before 5 a.m. Friday, September 16. In it you can see at least two masked people breaking into...
SPD: Missing woman located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say a missing woman was located. According to the Savannah Police Department, Mary-Grace Ducey, also known as Autumn Cassidy, was reported missing on Sunday. SPD announced she had been found late Sunday night.
Bulloch County homeowner shoots man after he approached him, points gun
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A homeowner in Bulloch County shot a man after he approached them and pointed a gun at them, deputies say. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Alex Smith, 26, was yelling at the homeowner and “aggressively approached” the homeowner on Hopeulikit Lane around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. The homeowner […]
WJCL
South Carolina's Low Country prepares for Hurricane Ian as it travels up the coast
BEAUFORT, S.C. — South Carolina is under a state of emergency due to Hurricane Ian. On Thursday morning, the effects could already be felt on Hilton Head Island at Coligny Beach with wind gusts, chilly weather, and big waves. Around 4 o'clock Wednesday afternoon Beaufort County declared its own...
Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
WJCL
Walmart announces several stores in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry to close ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Live team coverage from Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Walmart locations across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are set to close ahead of Tropical Storm Ian's arrival to the area. The following stores will close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will reopen when...
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
