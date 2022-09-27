ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Savannah man charged with murder after deadly crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been charged with murder in a deadly crash over the summer. In the early morning hours of July 5, Kasey Mark Sanderson, 28, was running from a Savannah Police officer when he ran a red light at Abercorn Street and DeRenne Avenue and crashed into another car, according to a copy of the arrest warrant. A third vehicle also was hit during the crash.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Juvenile arrested in connection to Sunday night shooting in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting Sunday night in Bluffton. The shooting injured a 17-year-old who had to be hospitalized. Investigators collected evidence and conducted interviews Sunday night and Monday morning which led to the identity of...
BLUFFTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluffton, SC
City
Beaufort, SC
Bluffton, SC
Crime & Safety
wtoc.com

Savannah Police find car connected to man missing since Aug. 11

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department says the have located the car connected to a man who has been missing since Aug. 11. Diontae Roberson was last seen in Tatemville. Police were searching for a Mercury Grand Marquis they believed Roberson could be traveling in. Police say they...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday crash that left one person dead. It happened on SC 179 around 12:20 p.m. near the Beaufort area. A 2022 Dodge Charger sedan was traveling west and attempted to turn left onto Callawassie Drive. The sedan...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Police in Savannah respond to Oglethorpe Mall after report of shooting victim

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 8 p.m.: Authorities now say the victim drove to Crunch Fitness after being shot at another location. SPD released a statement Tuesday night which read “Upon further investigation, the earlier shooting occurred in the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn. The victim then went to the nearby Crunch Fitness trailer to get help. The investigation remains ongoing. No further details are available at this time.”
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#Bluffton Police#Family Court#Bcso Sgt
WSAV News 3

SPD: Two-day operation leads to 30 arrests in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple people are behind bars following a two-day operation by the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Operation Total Focus, which ran from Sept. 23-24, resulted in 30 arrests, the recovery of five firearms, as well as cocaine, crack, fentanyl, Oxycodone and marijuana. Of the arrests, 15 were for driving under the influence […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 shot, injured near Oglethorpe Mall Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured near Oglethorpe Mall on Tuesday, according to police. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street. The male was shot in the thigh and then went to a Crunch Fitness trailer for help. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtoc.com

4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: Missing woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say a missing woman was located. According to the Savannah Police Department, Mary-Grace Ducey, also known as Autumn Cassidy, was reported missing on Sunday. SPD announced she had been found late Sunday night.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
GLENNVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy