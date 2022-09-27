ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, ME

Ethel Hallock
1d ago

you need to go back and reread the article. the main Marine patrol sent out the notification. then the superintendent sent out condolences to family and friends opened up the school later but children to gather. plain and simple cut and dry just saying.

4
Tom Folsom
1d ago

Can't believe some of these comments ! The family deserves better, let them grieve ! It's they're business, nobody else's ! 😞

4
Malini Nixon
2d ago

school officials can not be the ones to confirm if the body found was that of the missing young man. this story should have waited until the press conference tonight. it is no one's responsibility to share that information except law enforcement. this story should be retracted until confirmed by those who matter. no school system can do this. it is not respectful. it's airing gossip that is not confirmed to be fact.

4
WPFO

Woman found dead at Sanford motel

SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
SANFORD, ME
WMTW

83-year-old believed dead after fire at West Gardiner home

WEST GARDINER, Maine — An 83-year-old man is believed to be dead following a fire in West Gardiner early Thursday afternoon. The West Gardiner Fire Department was called to a home on Lewiston Road around 11:41 a.m. While extinguishing the flames, they found one person dead. Officials believe that...
WEST GARDINER, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Boothbay Harbor police arrest 6

Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Aug. 25 and Sept. 25. On Aug. 25, Sgt. Pat Higgins arrested Alexander Kaufmann, 39, of Union for violating conditions of release. On Sept. 1, Higgins arrested Joan Hendrick, 60, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On Sept. 22, officer...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Freeport, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Freeport, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Q97.9

Freeport, Maine Teen Theo Ferrara Still Missing After Five Days

UPDATE: Theo Ferrara's body was found during the search for the missing Freeport teen on Tuesday. It seemed like a regular Thursday last week on September 20. Wake up, get ready, schlep to school/work, schlep back home, check off the rest of the boxes for the day like eating, binge-watching something, fully run out of gas for the date and hit the sack. And that's how it went for Mainers.
FREEPORT, ME
WMTW

Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl

RUMFORD, Maine — Police say they have arrested a man who fired several shots on the street in Rumford on Tuesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Ralph's store on the corner of Cumberland Street and Essex Avenue, after several people reported seeing a man with a gun shooting at two people.
RUMFORD, ME
WMTW

Aircraft used in latest phase of search for missing Freeport teen

FREEPORT, Maine — The search for missing Freeport teen Theo Ferrara continued Sunday with aircraft resources. A helicopter belonging to the Maine Forest Service and a Marine Patrol plane were used to search wooded areas near the border of Freeport and Brunswick from above, according to Kent Nelson of the Forest Service.
FREEPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Auburn police respond to train, pedestrian crash

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are at the scene of a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. It happened in the area of Washington Street, according to an email from Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen. Moen said Auburn police are assisting Railroad Police at the scene. He added...
AUBURN, ME
wgan.com

Suspect sought in Augusta store robbery

Police in Augusta are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a store on Tuesday night. Police said it happened just after 10 p.m. at a store on Stone Street. The male suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and then asked for an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Robber with gun demands money, merchandise in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — Authorities are searching for a person who robbed a store late Tuesday night in Augusta. A man reportedly walked into a Big Apple store on Stone Street around 10 p.m. and displayed a gun. The man allegedly demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise, then fled.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man sentenced in decades-old Alaska cold case

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Maine man charged in connection with a 1993 rape and murder in Alaska was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday. Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, was a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 and a dorm resident where 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.
AUBURN, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Sept. 20 to Sept. 27. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,136 calls for service. Jean Rivera, 38, of Alna was issued a summons Sept. 20 for Aggravated Furnishing of Scheduled Drugs, on Alna Road, Alna, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wgan.com

Maine contractor will spend three years in prison for scamming clients

A Waterville contractor has been sentenced for scamming clients out of more than $100,000. Tony Glidden was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison with all but three suspended. Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception over the summer. Prosecutors said Glidden was paid...
WATERVILLE, ME

