Temperatures slowly climb: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - After rain clears out of the area, get ready for a bit of sunshine in the second half of the work week. The National Weather Service’s forecast for Thursday calls for highs in the upper 50s with partly sunny conditions and light breezes. Overnight will be mostly clear and colder with lows around 40. On Friday, get ready for more sunshine and highs in the low 60s.
Lake Effect Rain continues, may be heavy at times
Lake Effect Rain Showers will continue Tuesday across the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts of Northern Ohio, according to Power of 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson.
Will Hurricane Ian deliver heavy rain to Northeast Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Once Hurricane Ian finishes pummeling the South, what are the chances that the remnants will make their way to Northeast Ohio and further dampen areas that have seen heavy rains in recent days?. Not good, said Kirk Lombardy, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Computer models...
Flood Watches issued for multiple counties ahead of several days of wet weather
The NWS has issued Flood Watches and special weather statements for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio as on-and-off showers and storms are expected to bring hefty rainfall totals to the area.
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Mysterious debris falls from Ohio sky
"We have no evidence to suggest it was meteor activity because meteors can look like that as they come in and leave almost like a smokey trail behind them in some cases, but there's no evidence, no reports," Reynolds said.
How Hurricane Ian could impact Northeast Ohio
FOX 8 meteorologists say the remnants of Ian will play a role in the degree of warmth this weekend. But as for rainfall amounts, it's still uncertain.
When could we see the first freeze in West Virginia and Ohio
Wheeling, W. VA. (WTRF) – As we continue into the first few weeks of Fall we typically experience some cooler weather. From that, it begs the question, when could we experience the first frost across the board? The good news, near term no. But as we venture into October this weekend, that’s when we need […]
WKYC
Former Northeast Ohioans tell 3News how Hurricane Ian is affecting their lives in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian landed on the west coast of Florida Wednesday as a cat. 4 hurricane. The storm surge has brought major flooding to coastal Florida cities like Fort Myers and Tampa, leaving devastation in its path. For one Strongsville native, now residing in Orlando, preparations have...
Downed poles, wires close Highland Heights roadway
Wilson Mills Road will be closed at I-271 in both directions until further notice. For now, drivers won't be able to exit I-271 southbound at Wilson Mills.
Flood Watch, Beach Hazards Statement issued for several counties
A Flood Watch has been issued for Geauga and Cuyahoga counties until Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
How renovations are transforming Cleveland’s I-X Center: The Wake Up for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Just about every Clevelander has been to the I-X Center, whether for the jingle-famous indoor amusement park or a mammoth trade show. A former tank plant that opened as an event space...
Strongsville Business Expo returns to business as usual: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Strongsville Community Business Expo will return to the Ehrnfelt Recreation Center, 18100 Royalton Rd., on Wed., Oct. 12. The popular event has been postponed the last two years due to coronavirus precautions. It will feature more than 100 tables of local businesses showcasing their products...
Cleveland Orchestra returns to Severance and 20 more things to do in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fall is in full swing and the weekend event calendar has plenty of festivals and theater and arts events to show for it. Leading off our list of recommendations is the Cleveland Orchestra’s annual move from Blossom Music Center to its indoor home, Mandel Concert Hall at Severance. But there’s something for fans of all kinds of music including country, hip hop and jazz, too.
3News Investigates: State reports reveal dozens of Northeast Ohio school buses aren't passing inspections
CLEVELAND — SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel we need to be aware of? Share it with our 3Investigates team by emailing investigate@wkyc.com. School buses are everyday vessels we trust to take our children to and from the classroom, but have you ever considered how safe those buses really are?
When to expect first frost, freeze, snowfall in NE Ohio
Find out the average dates for the first freeze, frost and snow for communities across northeast Ohio
WSYX ABC6
'I picked the wrong hurricane to stay for,' Central Ohio natives hunker down for Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, but it's sending shockwaves across the nation. Central Ohioans who are now living in Florida are battling a whole different type of severe weather. "We’re used to knowing a blizzard is coming, so you go, stock up for...
Some Ohioans are stuck in Hurricane Ian’s path
“I don't know, I don't know what to do, there’s nine-feet of water out there, I can't go anywhere, if it starts flooding I have nowhere to go and I don't have a boat,” said Retired WDTN Photographer Neil Black. “There is no electricity, that went out hours ago.”
Hiking is one of the great joys of travel for Jeff and Patti Kinzbach: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When we get asked by people younger than us, “What would you do differently in your life?” The first thing we say is, “Travel more.” Not only are there great things to see but it expands your awareness about what the world is all about. It’s an amazing learning experience.
