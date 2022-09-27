ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Temperatures slowly climb: Northeast Ohio's Thursday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - After rain clears out of the area, get ready for a bit of sunshine in the second half of the work week. The National Weather Service’s forecast for Thursday calls for highs in the upper 50s with partly sunny conditions and light breezes. Overnight will be mostly clear and colder with lows around 40. On Friday, get ready for more sunshine and highs in the low 60s.
Will Hurricane Ian deliver heavy rain to Northeast Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Once Hurricane Ian finishes pummeling the South, what are the chances that the remnants will make their way to Northeast Ohio and further dampen areas that have seen heavy rains in recent days?. Not good, said Kirk Lombardy, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Computer models...
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Mysterious debris falls from Ohio sky

"We have no evidence to suggest it was meteor activity because meteors can look like that as they come in and leave almost like a smokey trail behind them in some cases, but there's no evidence, no reports," Reynolds said.
When could we see the first freeze in West Virginia and Ohio

Wheeling, W. VA. (WTRF) – As we continue into the first few weeks of Fall we typically experience some cooler weather. From that, it begs the question, when could we experience the first frost across the board? The good news, near term no. But as we venture into October this weekend, that’s when we need […]
Cleveland Orchestra returns to Severance and 20 more things to do in Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fall is in full swing and the weekend event calendar has plenty of festivals and theater and arts events to show for it. Leading off our list of recommendations is the Cleveland Orchestra’s annual move from Blossom Music Center to its indoor home, Mandel Concert Hall at Severance. But there’s something for fans of all kinds of music including country, hip hop and jazz, too.
Some Ohioans are stuck in Hurricane Ian's path

“I don't know, I don't know what to do, there’s nine-feet of water out there, I can't go anywhere, if it starts flooding I have nowhere to go and I don't have a boat,” said Retired WDTN Photographer Neil Black. “There is no electricity, that went out hours ago.”
Cleveland, OH
