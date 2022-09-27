Driving home after his third consecutive day working a 16-hour shift, a Clark County corrections deputy caught himself worrying whether he should be behind the wheel. He’d notice himself driving poorly after such long shifts, even sometimes drifting into the highway shoulder. The deputy said he worries that exhaustion affects his work when he’s supposed to be guarding and tending to inmates at the Clark County Jail.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO