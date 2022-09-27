ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
opb.org

Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez asks city to drop $77,000 fine for discounted rent

Portland City Council hopeful Rene Gonzalez has asked city officials to drop his hefty $77,000 fine for accepting cheap rent from a political supporter. City election officials slapped him with the penalty last week for paying only $250 a month for over 3,000 square feet of office space downtown. Schnitzer Properties Management, the landlord, is owned by property magnate and Gonzalez supporter Jordan Schnitzer.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Tired and tense Clark County jail staff say they’re optimistic about new leadership

Driving home after his third consecutive day working a 16-hour shift, a Clark County corrections deputy caught himself worrying whether he should be behind the wheel. He’d notice himself driving poorly after such long shifts, even sometimes drifting into the highway shoulder. The deputy said he worries that exhaustion affects his work when he’s supposed to be guarding and tending to inmates at the Clark County Jail.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
