NEW YORK — Nets coach Steve Nash says All-Star forward Ben Simmons doesn’t need to shoot jump shots to be effective on the court. “I’m not one of those people who thinks Ben has to shoot the ball,” he said. “I don’t. He’s a special, special player without taking any jump shots. There’s other solutions for that. There’s so many things he brings to the table and our group. [Shooting] is not what he brings to the table for us.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO