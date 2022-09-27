Read full article on original website
USBP: 1 dead after group crosses Rio Grande into Laredo
An individual was found dead in the Laredo area among a lost group that had been traveling without necessary supplies for days. The U.S. Border Patrol announced on Thursday that one person was found dead among a group of 10 persons who had crossed the border illegally via the Rio Grande.
Stash house with 26 people inside found in central Laredo
A stash house was recently discovered in central Laredo after a call from a concerned citizen. The incident occurred on Monday, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. A call from a Laredoan alerted law enforcement to the possible stash house in the area of East Musser Street. The U.S. Border...
Photos: Teen arrested after leading police, agents on chase up I-35
A teenager was arrested last week for trying to transport 10 people in the country illegally north of Laredo. The Encinal Police Department stated that a 17-year-old man was arrested for driving the 10 individuals, who themselves were apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol. EPD stated that USBP pursued the vehicle...
Vehicle drove on wrong side of highway in Laredo smuggling attempt
An individual attempting to smuggle individuals into the country illegally inadvertently drove down the wrong side of the highway, grabbing the attention of law enforcement. U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated that the incident occurred on Wednesday along Interstate-35, north of Laredo. Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents reportedly witnessed a...
New Taco Palenque location soon under construction in Laredo, permit records show
Laredo will be welcoming its newest Taco Palenque restaurant next year, filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration show. A filing with the department obtained by the Laredo Morning Times shows that construction is due to start on the restaurant at 7017 San Dario Ave this November. The...
Blotter: The most notable arrests, mugshots in Laredo last month
In the Gateway City, crime doesn't pay. We've collected the mugshots of nearly 80 notable arrests by the Laredo Police Department and Webb County Sheriffs Office during August 2022. Criminals in Laredo were arrested on various charges, including sexual assault of a child, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and...
Laredo International Airport to hold disaster drill Wednesday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Laredo International Airport will be undergoing a disaster drill on Wednesday at approximately 9:30 a.m., and officials have cautioned area residents about street closures around Maher Avenue and the presence of numerous law enforcement and emergency personnel. The...
Sheriff's Office recognized after 'amazing' inspection success
The Webb County Jail proudly declared that it had passed its inspection for the 14th consecutive year earlier this month, and Sheriff Martin Cuellar -- with a room full of deputies at his back -- was recognized by Webb County leaders this week on over a decade of successful inspections.
Best cities for vegetarians, vegans: Laredo near bottom in multiple categories
On Monday, financial website WalletHub released a roundup of the best cities for vegetarians and vegans. While a number of Lone Star metros made the top 30, Laredo was listed as the No. 1 town for vegans and vegetarians when it comes to affordability. Best cities for vegans and vegetarians.
Laredo library holds event to help locals go green
Librarians at the Laredo Public Libraries do more than just helping people check out books. In fact, they also hold events from time to time in conjunction with the city and other organizations to educate the community while offering some fun as well. The Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library...
Webb County Proclaims September as Child Cancer Awareness Month
In honor of all the children currently struggling with cancer, Webb County proclaimed September 2022 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The decision was made in effort to raise awareness and show solidarity. Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina praised the hard work and contributions of child cancer advocates as they help support families and children in the community.
TAMIU ready to celebrate Make A Difference Day
As October is around the corner, the fourth Saturday of the month is also getting closer. That's the date of Make a Difference Day, the largest single-day of volunteering in the country. As many communities around the world participate, so it is Texas A&M International. TAMIU is organizing its 13th...
UISD recognizes work of attendance clerks and officers
United Independent School District Attendance Clerks and Officers were present Tuesday for one of the biggest recognitions they have received in their careers. For the first time, a day-long event was planned at the district level to celebrate their daily contributions to student success. The day started at the Student Activity Center with a proclamation from the City of Laredo recognizing this week as "Attendance Clerk and Attendance Officer Week."
Laredo College celebrates its 75th anniversary
A euphoric celebration occurred at the Kazen Student Center on Wednesday as students, faculty and staff gathered to wish a happy birthday to Laredo College on the 75th anniversary of its foundation. Laredo College, originally known as Laredo Junior College, was founded after World War II in 1946. Since then,...
Changes made for Webb County election sites
Webb County Commissioners voted for changes to election sites for both early voting and Election Day. Monday's decision was voted quickly and unanimously by those Webb County Commissioners who were present. For early voting, residents should expect to see that Mobile Branch #1 will be moved from La Presa Community...
Betty Flores Academy of Honor Scholarship awarded to TAMIU students
TAMIU was selected to receive the Betty Flores Academy of Honor Scholarship, where five master education pursuing students benefited from splitting $25,000. Farm Credit Bank of Texas serves the credit needs of farmers, ranchers, agribusiness and rural homeowners throughout the states of Texas, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and New Mexico. The Academy of Honor is an award the Bank presents to those who have distinguished themselves in service and leadership to Farm Credit and the agriculture industry, according to TAMIU.
LISD honors Johnny Mayers, former educator and rancher
The Laredo Independent School District Board of Trustees dedicated the new Nixon High School Agricultural Building in memory of former educator, the late Johnny Mayers. Mayers was a vocational agricultural teacher at Nixon and Martin High School. He also served as the district’s first Vocational Director for LISD for 14 years.
