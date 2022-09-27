ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Taleisha Wilson
2d ago

I’m failing to see anything wrong with these rules. I don’t want a boy undressing or being in the same bathroom as my daughter. Why are trans rights, feelings and concerns more important than someone else’s.

John Reilly
2d ago

I guarantee you it's the activist teachers instruction the students Some level of indoctrination already exists, now it needs broken. Terminate woke teachers across the nation now.

Rosemary Smith
2d ago

when the students walk out , give them a big F for the year ! no graduating , no prom , no dances, not one dam thing would go on at the school ! you are born male or female !

NBC Washington

Virginia Students Protest Youngkin's School Transgender Policy

Crowds of students walked out of Northern Virginia schools on Tuesday in protest of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed restrictions on transgender students’ rights. Students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the model policies unveiled earlier this month. If adopted by school districts, the policies would require parental signoff on the use of any name or pronoun other than what's in a student's official record. They say participation in certain school programming and use of school facilities should be based on a student's biological sex, with modifications offered only to the extent required under federal law.
Washington Examiner

Virginia student walkouts represent everything wrong with our public education system

The student walkouts taking place in nearly 100 public schools across Virginia today represent everything that’s wrong with our public education system. Students may barely be learning, but they are being trained as activists, thanks to encouragement from woke educators who think they have the right to override parental prerogatives and decide how children will be raised.
WSET

Stratford University to close its campuses, students express fears of starting over

WASHINGTON (7News) — The doors are being closed to thousands of full-time students at Stratford University. The trade school made a surprise announcement this week that it will abruptly close all of its Northern Virginia campuses by the end of the month. Despite the U.S. Department of Education giving a grace period of 18 months for a school to stay open, University President Richard Shurtz says it can’t afford to operate another year without new students.
NBC News

Cox defends his conservative platform at HBCU forum

BALTIMORE — At a forum with Black students here Tuesday night, Maryland's GOP gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox promised to improve the relationships between Maryland's four HBCUs and the state government should he win November's general election. "We don't show up and that's wrong. That's why I'm here today. I...
Daily Voice

Maryland's Best Public, Private High Schools Ranked By Website

Niche.com has released its annual rankings of the best schools in America. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative...
Virginia Business

Virginia Realtors elect Winchester broker as prez

Virginia Realtors, the state’s largest trade association, has a new president and slate of officers for 2023. Katrina M. Smith, of the Blue Ridge Association of Realtors, will lead the group for the next year. She is the broker and owner of RE/MAX Synergy in Winchester and has been a Realtor since 2005. She led the Blue Ridge Association of Realtors, served on its board and has won numerous awards from the group.
cbs19news

One debate declined, another set to take place as planned

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega will not be facing off in a debate in Fredericksburg. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, declined to participate in a debate that would have been held at the University of Mary Washington.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia schools ranked; what is the best?

Niche has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. While traditional rankings rely almost exclusively on metrics like test scores and academic performance, Niche’s rankings...
