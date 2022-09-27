ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS News

Ian's economic toll in Florida could reach $60 billion to $70 billion

Tropical Storm Ian will have a potentially devastating impact on the state's major industries, with the economic toll from the storm expected to reach tens of billions of dollars. The state's tourism and hospitality, citrus production. and phosphate mining businesses are likely to face weeks-long disruptions to their operations, according...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #16: Every Pinellas Beach Has Closed

Pinellas County has closed all its barrier islands, which means every Pinellas beach is closed. That means you can leave the beaches, but, as of midnight tonight (Sept. 27, 12 a.m.) no one can get there and no one should try. After the storm passes, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Ian makes way across Florida: CBS News Flash Sept. 29, 2022

More than 2 million people have lost power in Florida as one-time Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, pummels the Sunshine State. A powerful storm surge, rainfall of 12-18 inches and 150 mph winds have downed trees and powerlines, creating dangerous conditions. Emergency crews in some areas were unable to respond to 911 calls. Ian was marching across Florida and storm surges as high as six feet were still expected in the northeast part of the state. Florida officials warned that residents could see tornadoes, high winds and flash flooding.
FLORIDA STATE
