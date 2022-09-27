Read full article on original website
Live Updates: Ian, now a tropical storm, causing "catastrophic" flooding in Florida
Tropical Storm Ian continued barreling across Florida Thursday morning and was causing "catastrophic" flooding over east-central areas of the state, the National Hurricane Center said, warning that Ian could "produce life-threatening flooding, storm surge and gusty winds across portions of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas." Ian hit land in southwestern...
floridapolitics.com
New emergency restoration, renovation company opens branch in Tampa as Hurricane Ian slams into state
Venturi Restoration says it has completed 'tens of thousands' insured projects. Venturi Restoration had been weighing the merits of opening a Tampa branch office for months before finally deciding to officially take the plunge and open a property restoration business in Florida. After making the commitment, Venturi Restoration CEO Mark...
fox13news.com
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. However, the National Hurricane Center warned that central Florida still faces a significant threat of flooding due to the devastating storm.
See dramatic photos of Hurricane Ian's widespread damage across Florida
Floridians woke up to devastating scenes Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S., caused widespread destruction across the state's west coast. The storm, which made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, flooded numerous buildings and streets, ripped off roofs, left...
Driving through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in western Florida
Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but not before tearing its way through Florida's Gulf Coast. It left at least 2.5 million customers without power and caused devastating flooding across the region. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave is driving from Tampa to Fort Myers to survey the damage.
Inside a shelter offering refuge from Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of Floridians are taking shelter at Tampa schools after they evacuated their homes as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. Norah O'Donnell has more.
Biden says Hurricane Ian "could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history"
President Biden addressed Federal Emergency Management Agency employees, Florida and the nation after receiving a briefing from FEMA officials Thursday, as Ian, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm but is expected to become a hurricane again, continues to thrash Florida. "This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's...
CBS News
Ian's economic toll in Florida could reach $60 billion to $70 billion
Tropical Storm Ian will have a potentially devastating impact on the state's major industries, with the economic toll from the storm expected to reach tens of billions of dollars. The state's tourism and hospitality, citrus production. and phosphate mining businesses are likely to face weeks-long disruptions to their operations, according...
Live Updates: Ian, now a tropical storm, moving across Florida
But by 5 a.m. EDT Thursday, Ian's sustained winds were 65 mph, 9 mph below the threshold to be a hurricane. Ian's center was some 40 miles southeast of Orlando and 35 miles southwest of Cape Canaveral. It was heading northeast at 8 mph. Ian knocked out power across wide...
Sheriff surveys Hurricane Ian damage in Tampa area
Tampa, Florida was prepared to get a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, but was spared. Sheriff Chad Chronister joins CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave to discuss the damage the city did experience.
Florida resident discusses riding out Hurricane Ian
Bailey Shatney was in Port Charlotte, Florida, when Hurricane Ian hit. She joins CBS News to discuss the experience and the damage captured in video footage she posted to her Twitter account.
Hurricane Ian lashes Florida with catastrophic storm surge
Bradenton, Florida, is expecting a storm surge from seven to 10 feet driven by high winds and almost a foot of rain. The city is urging residents to conserve water. Omar Villafranca reports.
995qyk.com
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida
As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
Hurricane Ian tracker 1 pm: Ian nears Category 5 strength as it moves onshore in Florida
Florida is bracing for catastrophic storm surge, winds and floods as Hurricane Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm.
thegabber.com
Ian Update #16: Every Pinellas Beach Has Closed
Pinellas County has closed all its barrier islands, which means every Pinellas beach is closed. That means you can leave the beaches, but, as of midnight tonight (Sept. 27, 12 a.m.) no one can get there and no one should try. After the storm passes, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office...
"I'm a little nervous": Some Florida residents choose to wait out Hurricane Ian at home
St. Augustine, Florida — Brad Melvin spent Wednesday piling sandbags and securing his home on Anastasia Island as he prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian. "Part of it was, I had to work," Melvin, a registered investment representative, said of why he decided to stay instead of evacuate. "I also wanted to protect my house."
Hurricane Ian leaves behind catastrophic damage and flooding in Florida
We are seeing more of the catastrophic damage that Ian is causing across the state of Florida. More than 2.5 million homes and businesses are without power, and huge areas are affected by flooding. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins us from Fort Myers, Florida, with a firsthand look at the extent of the damage.
Sarasota mayor on the impact of Hurricane Ian: "It's definitely accelerating"
The mayor of Sarasota, Florida, Erik Arroyo, says his city has been preparing for years in case of a direct hit from a hurricane like Ian. He joins CBS News' Scott MacFarlane by phone with the latest on the response.
Ian makes way across Florida: CBS News Flash Sept. 29, 2022
More than 2 million people have lost power in Florida as one-time Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, pummels the Sunshine State. A powerful storm surge, rainfall of 12-18 inches and 150 mph winds have downed trees and powerlines, creating dangerous conditions. Emergency crews in some areas were unable to respond to 911 calls. Ian was marching across Florida and storm surges as high as six feet were still expected in the northeast part of the state. Florida officials warned that residents could see tornadoes, high winds and flash flooding.
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
CBS News
