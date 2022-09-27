Sunseeker Enterprises Inc., DBA Sun FireDefense, announced that on Sept. 13, 2022, the company was granted patent #11441076 for its fire prevention coating formula by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Specific applications of the invention include but are not limited to protection of residential properties in wildfire-prone areas, commercial structures, and utility pole assets. When the long-lasting solution is applied to a surface, dried, and cured, it absorbs into the substrate to significantly decrease the possibility of combustion for years afterward.

