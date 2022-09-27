Read full article on original website
Fire Prevention Coating Formula Receives U.S. Patent
Sunseeker Enterprises Inc., DBA Sun FireDefense, announced that on Sept. 13, 2022, the company was granted patent #11441076 for its fire prevention coating formula by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Specific applications of the invention include but are not limited to protection of residential properties in wildfire-prone areas, commercial structures, and utility pole assets. When the long-lasting solution is applied to a surface, dried, and cured, it absorbs into the substrate to significantly decrease the possibility of combustion for years afterward.
National Highways says to make sure your vehicle is ready for autumn and winter months
Autumn has arrived and as the nights draw in and temperatures drop, it's not just your wardrobe that may need an update. Motorists are also being urged to make sure that their vehicle is prepared for the colder months. National Highways has warned that motorists should be ready for the...
Officials warn Florida residents of carbon monoxide dangers ahead of Hurricane Ian
As Florida and nearby states brace for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, residents in the storm's path should also think about the hazards they may face in its aftermath.
