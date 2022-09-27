Perioperative gabapentin upped the risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia in older adults after major surgery, a retrospective study showed. Risk of delirium -- the primary outcome of the study -- was 3.4% for older patients who received gabapentin within 2 days after major surgery and 2.6% for those who did not, with a relative risk (RR) of 1.28 (95% CI 1.23-1.34), reported Dae Hyun Kim, MD, ScD, of Brigham & Women's Hospital and Hebrew SeniorLife in Boston, and colleagues.

