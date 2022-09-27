Read full article on original website
KXLY
Metachronous Pathology Assessed in Young-Onset CRC Survivors
TUESDAY, Sept. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The incidence rate of clinically significant metachronous colorectal pathology is 32 per 1,000 person-years after index young-onset colorectal cancer (YOCRC), according to a research letter published online Aug. 16 in Gastroenterology. Oliver Peacock, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Texas MD Anderson...
McKnight's
Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues
Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
Healthline
New Type 2 Diabetes Drug Achieves Blood Sugar and Weight Loss Targets Faster
Researchers say a newly approved drug for type 2 diabetes performed well in a new study. They say the medication tirzepatide achieved weight loss and blood sugar control goals more quickly than other treatments. Experts say that in addition to medication, type 2 diabetes can be managed through diet and...
healio.com
Older adults prescribed opioids at elevated risk for CV events, especially HF
Individuals aged 65 years or older who were prescribed opioids had increased risk for various CVD events, most prominently HF, researchers reported in ESC Heart Failure. Further, among women, opioid users had significantly higher risks for HF, stroke and mortality compared with women who did not use opioids, according to the study.
MedPage Today
Gabapentin After Surgery Ups Risks in Older Adults
Perioperative gabapentin upped the risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia in older adults after major surgery, a retrospective study showed. Risk of delirium -- the primary outcome of the study -- was 3.4% for older patients who received gabapentin within 2 days after major surgery and 2.6% for those who did not, with a relative risk (RR) of 1.28 (95% CI 1.23-1.34), reported Dae Hyun Kim, MD, ScD, of Brigham & Women's Hospital and Hebrew SeniorLife in Boston, and colleagues.
healio.com
Local infiltration analgesia may decrease pain, opioid consumption after THA
Published results showed use of local infiltration analgesia as an adjuvant therapy to spinal anesthesia may decrease pain and the need for opioid consumption after total hip arthroplasty. “[Local infiltration analgesia] may be a good adjuvant therapy to spinal anesthesia in THA patients, as it may improve the postoperative experience...
KXLY
Adenoma Detection Rate Tied to CRC Risk After Positive FIT
TUESDAY, Sept. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The adenoma detection rate (ADR) of endoscopists is associated with the risk for interval postcolonoscopy colorectal cancers (PCCRCs) after a positive fecal immunochemical testing (FIT) result, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Pieter H.A....
Medical News Today
Weight loss injection could help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by 60%
New research demonstrates that the diabetes drug semaglutide is also effective for weight loss and may help prevent people from developing type 2 diabetes. When some research participants were switched to placebo during the trial, their weight increased, and so did their diabetes risk. Researchers assessed the participants’ risk of...
KXLY
Bivalent mRNA-1273.214 Elicits Better Response Against Omicron
TUESDAY, Sept. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Interim results of an ongoing study show that use of the bivalent omicron-containing vaccine mRNA-1273.214 as a second booster elicits neutralizing antibody responses against omicron that are superior to those for mRNA-1273, according to a study published online Sept. 16 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
HIV, hepatitis C combination boosts heart attack risk as people age
As people being treated for HIV get older, those who also have untreated hepatitis C face a much higher risk of having a heart attack than if they had HIV alone, new research finds. In a population already at high risk for heart disease, the risk of having a heart...
aao.org
Presence of uveitis poses risks for patients to develop anxiety and depression
Review of: Risk of anxiety and depression in patients with uveitis: A meta-analysis. Cui B, Jia H-Z, Gao L-X, et al. International Journal of Ophthalmology, August 2022. A systematic literature review and a meta-analysis were conducted to evaluate possible links between uveitis and anxiety and/or depression. Study design. Twelve observational...
KXLY
Gay Men Have Higher Risk for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Men who have sex with men (MSM) with high-risk homosexual activity have a higher prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) than men engaging in high-risk heterosexual activity, according to a research letter published online Sept. 1 in Gut. Emad Mansoor, M.D., from...
Medical News Today
How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?
Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
healio.com
Poor medication adherence tied to CV events, all-cause death in CAD
Data from a meta-analysis show that a 20% improvement in CV medication adherence could reduce risk for any CV event by 8% and risk for all-cause mortality by 12% among patients with CAD, researchers reported. “Medication adherence has been defined as the extent to which a patient takes medications as...
docwirenews.com
Colchicine for Postoperative Atrial Fibrillation Prevention
According to a meta-analysis published in the Journal of Cardiothoracic Surgery, postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) is the most frequent complication after cardiothoracic surgery or cardiac intervention. The authors assessed the anti-inflammatory agent colchicine for prevention of POAF and described meaningful efficacy that slightly increased with longer treatment duration, and no obvious safety concerns.
MedPage Today
Type 1 Diabetes Outcomes Particularly Bad for Girls
Girls may face a higher rate of type 1 diabetes-related complications and poor outcomes versus boys, according to a systematic review. Across 86 observational studies focused on sex differences in pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes, all studies that compared HbA1c at the time of diagnosis found female patients had higher HbA1c levels than males, reported Silvia de Vries, MSc, an MD/PhD candidate at Amsterdam University Medical Center in the Netherlands.
Medical News Today
What is heart failure with preserved ejection fraction?
Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) is a type of heart failure that affects the left side of the heart. It occurs when the lower left chamber of the heart, called the left ventricle, is unable to relax and fill with blood in the normal way. People may also...
KXLY
Triplet Therapy Ups Progression-Free Survival in Advanced Kidney Cancer
MONDAY, Sept. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Triplet therapy of cabozantinib + nivolumab + ipilimumab significantly improves progression-free survival (PFS) compared with placebo + nivolumab + ipilimumab for patients with previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC) of intermediate or poor risk, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology, held from Sept. 9 to 13 in Paris.
docwirenews.com
Prevalence and Impact of Atrial Fibrillation on Patients With Heart Failure
In a recent real-world data study, researchers found atrial fibrillation (AF) was associated with an incremental increase in risk for acute heart failure episodes and renal function declines, as well as an increase in all-cause mortality. The findings were presented in ESC Heart Failure. Using an electronic health record database,...
KXLY
Radiographers Read Mammograms for UK Double Reading Program
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Trained radiographers perform as well as radiologists when participating in the double reading of screening mammograms, according to a study published online Sept. 13 in Radiology. Yan Chen, Ph.D., from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a...
