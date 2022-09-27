ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priest River, ID

2 men killed in Bonner County crash

BONNER CO., Idaho — Two men were killed in a head-on crash along SH-57 in Bonner County. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. Idaho State Police said a Dodge Ram, driven by a 47-year-old Priest River man, was heading southbound and crossed left of center. He struck a GMC Sonoma, driven by a 34-year-old Nordman man, who was heading northbound.
Both Drivers Dead After Head-On Collision in North Idaho

PRIEST RIVER - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Monday afternoon on Highway 57 near milepost 10.5 in Bonner County, Idaho. A green 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, driven by a 47-year-old man from Priest River, was traveling southbound on Highway 57 when the vehicle crossed left of center. A red 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup, driven by a 34-year-old man from Nordman, was traveling northbound and was struck head-on by the Dodge Ram.
