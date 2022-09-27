SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 291 ORDINANCE NO. 291, AMENDING CITY OF CLARK FORK ORDINANCE # 251 SUMMARY: The City of Clark Fork adopted Ordinance Number 291 on September 19, 2022, amending City of Clark Fork's Water Ordinance #251. This Ordinance provides changes to Clark Fork Ordinance #251 Section 2: Definitions, adding a definition for "abandoned well"; Section 4: Required Use of Systems, establishing exemptions for existing potable private water systems; Section 17: User Charges; When Due and Payable, amending the water billing frequency, and Section 18: Discontinuance of Water Service for Default, amending the number of days required for notice prior to default action; providing for a severability clause; repeals any conflicting provisions; and sets an effective date upon publication of this summary. The full text of Ordinance No. 291 is available for review at Clark Fork City Hall, 110 3rd Ave., Clark Fork, Idaho, during regular business hours and on the City of Clark Fork website. This summary shall be filed with the adopted Ordinance. /s/Amber Burgess, City Clerk Legal#4588 AD#563320 September 30, 2022.

PRIEST RIVER, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO