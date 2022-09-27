Read full article on original website
POST FALLS, Idaho — A woman was killed in a wrong way crash on eastbound I-90 at around midnight on Friday. The crash occurred at milepost 3 at around 12:26 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 74-year-old woman from Spokane Valley was involved in a head-on collision with a 32-year-old man from Lynnwood.
BONNER CO., Idaho — Two men were killed in a head-on crash along SH-57 in Bonner County. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. Idaho State Police said a Dodge Ram, driven by a 47-year-old Priest River man, was heading southbound and crossed left of center. He struck a GMC Sonoma, driven by a 34-year-old Nordman man, who was heading northbound.
PRIEST RIVER - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Monday afternoon on Highway 57 near milepost 10.5 in Bonner County, Idaho. A green 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, driven by a 47-year-old man from Priest River, was traveling southbound on Highway 57 when the vehicle crossed left of center. A red 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup, driven by a 34-year-old man from Nordman, was traveling northbound and was struck head-on by the Dodge Ram.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash involving five cars has been cleared from the westbound I-90 off ramp to Lincoln Street. Washington State Patrol say at least one person was injured in the crash. The exit is now back open and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL...
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was crushed and killed by a car as 52-year-old David Holland. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be accidental mechanical asphyxia. At last update, the Spokane Police Department said Holland could’ve been trying...
HAYDEN, ID. — One man died after his house caught on fire in Hayden. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says Central Dispatch got a report Saturday of a structure fire off West James Crowe Drive and North Chateaux Drive near West Bordeaux Avenue. Fire and medical personnel arrived...
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
SPOKANE, Wash. - A multivehicle accident on eastbound I-90 near the Division St. exit closed three lanes of traffic Monday afternoon, creating significant delay. The accident was reported at 4 p.m. near mile marker 281. Investigation is on-going, and the cause and severity of the crash has not been determined.
OLDTOWN — An Oldtown man has been arrested on a variety of drug charges after hundreds of pills, multiple drugs, and drug paraphernalia were found by Bonner County deputies Wednesday. Because the investigation is ongoing, sheriff’s office officials said they are not releasing any additional information at this time....
SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 291 ORDINANCE NO. 291, AMENDING CITY OF CLARK FORK ORDINANCE # 251 SUMMARY: The City of Clark Fork adopted Ordinance Number 291 on September 19, 2022, amending City of Clark Fork's Water Ordinance #251. This Ordinance provides changes to Clark Fork Ordinance #251 Section 2: Definitions, adding a definition for "abandoned well"; Section 4: Required Use of Systems, establishing exemptions for existing potable private water systems; Section 17: User Charges; When Due and Payable, amending the water billing frequency, and Section 18: Discontinuance of Water Service for Default, amending the number of days required for notice prior to default action; providing for a severability clause; repeals any conflicting provisions; and sets an effective date upon publication of this summary. The full text of Ordinance No. 291 is available for review at Clark Fork City Hall, 110 3rd Ave., Clark Fork, Idaho, during regular business hours and on the City of Clark Fork website. This summary shall be filed with the adopted Ordinance. /s/Amber Burgess, City Clerk Legal#4588 AD#563320 September 30, 2022.
Spokane Police and federal agents are conducting a raid Thursday morning on the Hell's Angels Clubhouse in the 1400 block of East Sprague.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Maple street is back open after a structure fire in an apartment complex. The fire is now out, the cause is still under investigation. Last updated: Sept. 27 at 6:50 a.m. Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire near that closed off Maple Street starting...
BONNERS FERRY – The Kootenai River Complex is expected to transition back to the Bonners Ferry Ranger District this weekend. Over the next several days, some fire crews will have reached the end of the assignment period or are shifting efforts to other objectives such as suppression repair. In...
COLVILLE - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say that 2 wolves have been killed in northeast Washington after repeated attacks on cattle. On Sept. 21, 2022, WDFW Director Kelly Susewind authorized lethal removal for up to two wolves total from the Leadpoint pack territory. The authorization was in response to repeated depredations of cattle on private grazing lands in Stevens County and is consistent the state's Wolf Conservation and Management Plan and the lethal removal provisions of the department's wolf-livestock interaction protocol.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) has caused additional uncertainty over the relocation of residents at God's Love International, after that shelter was served with a notice to vacate by the city on Sept. 29. According to staff at the Trent shelter,...
Senior running back Shawn Scriber rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Spartans blanked the St. Maries Lumberjacks 39-0 in the Intermountain League opener for both teams. 30 Years Ago — 1992. New principal at PRLHS. John Schwartz is the new high school principal. New teachers...
Kenneth and Rochelle (Everhart) Russell are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Sept. 30. The couple were married in Gretna, Neb., in 1972. In 1974, the couple moved to the Northwest. They ran the stove Corral for several years. Ken has since retired. Shelly is currently employed by Kaniksu Health and has been a licensed practical nurse for 45 years.
It’s just after noon on Sunday, and Ozzie Knezovich is on a quest to prove that a homeless camp isn’t real. As the sheriff of Spokane County walks down Appleway Trail in Spokane Valley, not far from the intersection of University Road and Sprague Avenue, he notices a group of five or so people pushing a stroller and waves to them.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to install a fence around the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. This comes after Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he plans to clear the encampment by Oct. 14. WSDOT...
KOOTENAI — There’s a new Veterans Affairs health center in the community and local veterans are invited to celebrate. STGi International and Veterans Affairs will dedicate the new rural health center, 130 McGhee Road, Suite 101, in Kootenai. The open house is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
