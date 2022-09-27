ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

newschannel20.com

Pleasant Plains shows support for Jayden Veesenmeyer

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Pleasant Plains community is rallying around a family after senior football player Jayden Veesenmeyer collapsed at Saturday's football game. Pleasant Plains resident Randy Pinkerton says he was at Saturday night's game. He went out to support his grandson, who also plays on the football...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Candlelight vigil held for hospitalized high schooler

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens gathered outside the hospital room of a central Illinois football player Tuesday night.   Jayden Veesenmeyer, a Pleasant Plains varsity running back, collapsed mid-football game over the weekend.    To show their support, members of the community gathered in the parking lot at St. John’s Hospital across the street and lit candles […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Communities step up to support high school football player

RIVERTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Riverton Community High School’s football team is showing their support for another school’s player after he collapsed during their game Saturday.  “It’s really just been, ‘What can we do to help? How can we support you,’” Brad Polanin, the superintendent of Riverton Schools, said. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for […]
RIVERTON, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Taylorville, IL
Taylorville, IL
Sports
newschannel20.com

Pleasant Plains sets homecoming parade for Friday

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Pleasant Plains Schools has picked Friday as the day it will hold its homecoming parade. The parade was originally planned for this past Sunday, but a serious medical emergency with a football player led to the school postponing the festivities. The homecoming parade will...
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
WCIA

Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian.   “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz.  Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm.   […]
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois Deer Donation Program Launching October 1

The Illinois Deer Donation Program launches with the start of deer archery hunting season on October 1. At this time and through deer hunting season, hunters can bring harvested deer to one of five partnering meat processors for donation. Hunters do not have to pay the processing fee for donated...
MATTOON, IL
newschannel20.com

Potbelly coming to central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Potbelly Sandwich Works is setting up shops in central Illinois. The company plans to bring a total of five new shops to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas. “Our new Shop Development Area Agreements come at an eventful time for us at Potbelly,” said Bob Wright, CEO of...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Taste of History returns to Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Friday is the last day to get tickets for the Decatur Taste of History. Taste of History is an event where you explore five of Decatur's historic sites while enjoying food and drinks at each location. Tickets are $45 and you can purchase them in...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Taylorville native resides near Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fl. (WCIA) — A Taylorville native resides in Orlando in line of where Hurricane Ian is projected to attack. Sydney Wolf, who is part of the Disney College Program, has been working at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom since August. Disney will close its parks on Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian is expected to advance to Category 4.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Pop-up library comes to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library left its brick and mortar location and hit the streets. Springfield hosted a pop-up Library Wednesday morning at 1100 South Grand Avenue East. Residents could check out and return materials, sign up for a library card or renew an old one. “The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
NewsBreak
Sports
WAND TV

Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area

CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Candlelight vigil held for Pleasant Plains student

PLEASENT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS) — A candlelight vigil was held outside of HSHS St. John's Hospital Tuesday night for Jayden Veesenmeyer and his family. Jayden has been hospitalized since collapsing at a Pleasant Plains football game against Riverton on Saturday. Dozens of people showed up for the vigil, which...
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
newschannel20.com

Animal blessing event this weekend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Animal Protective League (APL) is hosting its annual Blessing of the Animal ceremony. The ceremony starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday. It will be held at the APL shelter in Springfield, 1001 Taintor Road. All animals are invited to this event and must be...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield landfill catches on fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield firefighters spent part of Wednesday battling flames at an area landfill. It happened at 6:19 p.m. at Republic Services Sangamon Valley Landfill at 2565 Sandhill Road in Springfield. The Springfield Fire Department says when they arrived, they found garbage on fire. There were no...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Architecture scavenger hunt taking place in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be an architecture scavenger hunt in downtown Springfield on Wednesday. Downtown Springfield, Inc. (DSI) says it is their first one with AIA Illinois. To join the hunt go to 3 West Old State Capitol Plaza between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and pick...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Early voting starts Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Thursday is the first day for early voting. Register voters do not have to wait for election day to cast their vote. Early voting starts on Thursday and ends on November 7, the day before the election day. If you do decide to vote early,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Road closures for Glenwood High School homecoming parade

CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Drivers in Chatham are getting a heads up about traffic delays set for Wednesday evening. Chatham Police say there will be several road closures for the Glenwood High School Homecoming Parade. Closures will begin around 5:15 p.m. and the parade kicks off at 5:45 p.m.
CHATHAM, IL

