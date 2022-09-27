Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Auburn High Student Council coordinates Spirit Week into Friday Night Rivals Homecoming
AUBURN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Auburn High School Student Council coordinated this week's 80s-themed Spirit Week, a five-day event leading up to Friday's Homecoming Parade and football game against Riverton. "We like to get everyone involved and make it feel like it's not just another week," Student Council President...
newschannel20.com
Pleasant Plains shows support for Jayden Veesenmeyer
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Pleasant Plains community is rallying around a family after senior football player Jayden Veesenmeyer collapsed at Saturday's football game. Pleasant Plains resident Randy Pinkerton says he was at Saturday night's game. He went out to support his grandson, who also plays on the football...
Candlelight vigil held for hospitalized high schooler
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens gathered outside the hospital room of a central Illinois football player Tuesday night. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a Pleasant Plains varsity running back, collapsed mid-football game over the weekend. To show their support, members of the community gathered in the parking lot at St. John’s Hospital across the street and lit candles […]
Communities step up to support high school football player
RIVERTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Riverton Community High School’s football team is showing their support for another school’s player after he collapsed during their game Saturday. “It’s really just been, ‘What can we do to help? How can we support you,’” Brad Polanin, the superintendent of Riverton Schools, said. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for […]
newschannel20.com
Pleasant Plains sets homecoming parade for Friday
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Pleasant Plains Schools has picked Friday as the day it will hold its homecoming parade. The parade was originally planned for this past Sunday, but a serious medical emergency with a football player led to the school postponing the festivities. The homecoming parade will...
Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian. “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz. Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm. […]
Effingham Radio
Illinois Deer Donation Program Launching October 1
The Illinois Deer Donation Program launches with the start of deer archery hunting season on October 1. At this time and through deer hunting season, hunters can bring harvested deer to one of five partnering meat processors for donation. Hunters do not have to pay the processing fee for donated...
newschannel20.com
Potbelly coming to central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Potbelly Sandwich Works is setting up shops in central Illinois. The company plans to bring a total of five new shops to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas. “Our new Shop Development Area Agreements come at an eventful time for us at Potbelly,” said Bob Wright, CEO of...
newschannel20.com
Taste of History returns to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Friday is the last day to get tickets for the Decatur Taste of History. Taste of History is an event where you explore five of Decatur's historic sites while enjoying food and drinks at each location. Tickets are $45 and you can purchase them in...
WCIA
Taylorville native resides near Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fl. (WCIA) — A Taylorville native resides in Orlando in line of where Hurricane Ian is projected to attack. Sydney Wolf, who is part of the Disney College Program, has been working at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom since August. Disney will close its parks on Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian is expected to advance to Category 4.
newschannel20.com
Pop-up library comes to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library left its brick and mortar location and hit the streets. Springfield hosted a pop-up Library Wednesday morning at 1100 South Grand Avenue East. Residents could check out and return materials, sign up for a library card or renew an old one. “The...
aledotimesrecord.com
Around the corner: Clocks 'fall back' when daylight saving time ends in early November
Fall is officially here, already bringing cooler temperatures and pumpkin patches galore throughout Illinois. Yet, after Halloween, Illinoisans still have one more thing to either look forward to or dread: the end of daylight saving time. When does the daylight saving time change happen?. The clocks will fall back one...
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
newschannel20.com
Candlelight vigil held for Pleasant Plains student
PLEASENT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS) — A candlelight vigil was held outside of HSHS St. John's Hospital Tuesday night for Jayden Veesenmeyer and his family. Jayden has been hospitalized since collapsing at a Pleasant Plains football game against Riverton on Saturday. Dozens of people showed up for the vigil, which...
wlds.com
Improvements Coming to Community Park, Nichols Park, and MLK Memorial
Jacksonville’s two largest parks will see some needed attention this fall after a pair of major storms and one small fire over the last year. The Jacksonville City Council approved funding for sprucing up both a memorial and a major sign in Community Park during last night’s regular meeting.
newschannel20.com
Animal blessing event this weekend in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Animal Protective League (APL) is hosting its annual Blessing of the Animal ceremony. The ceremony starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday. It will be held at the APL shelter in Springfield, 1001 Taintor Road. All animals are invited to this event and must be...
newschannel20.com
Springfield landfill catches on fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield firefighters spent part of Wednesday battling flames at an area landfill. It happened at 6:19 p.m. at Republic Services Sangamon Valley Landfill at 2565 Sandhill Road in Springfield. The Springfield Fire Department says when they arrived, they found garbage on fire. There were no...
newschannel20.com
Architecture scavenger hunt taking place in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be an architecture scavenger hunt in downtown Springfield on Wednesday. Downtown Springfield, Inc. (DSI) says it is their first one with AIA Illinois. To join the hunt go to 3 West Old State Capitol Plaza between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and pick...
newschannel20.com
Early voting starts Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Thursday is the first day for early voting. Register voters do not have to wait for election day to cast their vote. Early voting starts on Thursday and ends on November 7, the day before the election day. If you do decide to vote early,...
newschannel20.com
Road closures for Glenwood High School homecoming parade
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Drivers in Chatham are getting a heads up about traffic delays set for Wednesday evening. Chatham Police say there will be several road closures for the Glenwood High School Homecoming Parade. Closures will begin around 5:15 p.m. and the parade kicks off at 5:45 p.m.
