ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denies clemency for death row inmate

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDyVI_0iCMc9Ir00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has denied clemency for a death row inmate.

On December 20, 2002, Benjamin Cole told investigators that he was trying to get his 9-month-old daughter to stop crying when he grabbed the baby by the ankles and pushed her legs toward her head until she flipped over.

The baby’s spine was snapped in half and her aorta was completely torn through, according to investigators.

Police: Man shot, killed after car broke down in OKC roadway

For years, Cole’s attorneys have said that he has suffered from untreated paranoid schizophrenia, and his competency has been called into question.

Recently, his attorneys have claimed that Cole’s condition has deteriorated significantly while on death row.

“Mr. Cole has been diagnosed by multiple medical professionals with a deteriorating course of paranoid schizophrenia, and has well-documented and significant brain damage, including a sizable lesion in a region of his brain associated with schizophrenia. Documentation of Mr. Cole’s aberrant behavior and incongruent thought processes began early on in his case, and additional evidence from qualified experts has accumulated over the course of the litigation,” the petition states.

His attorneys say his condition has been present throughout his case, saying that “Cole’s lack of interest in his case, his hyper-religiosity, and his fixed delusional thinking that kept him from caring about or assisting in his defense.”

Cole’s attorneys say he is “largely catatonic, rarely leaves his cell, cannot care for his basic hygiene, and can no longer walk.”

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency for Cole by a vote of 4-1.

OSDH urges Oklahomans to recognize symptoms, seek testing after increase in syphilis cases statewide

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor says Cole is not nearly as mentally impaired as his attorneys claim.

“Brianna Victoria Cole was just nine months old when she was brutally murdered at the hands of her own father, Benjamin Cole, Sr., on December 20, 2002, when her cries interrupted Cole’s video game. Cole, annoyed by Brianna’s crying and fussing, grabbed Brianna by the ankles, forcefully pushed her ankles toward her head, bent her back in half, and flipped her over. Cole then went back to his video game and left Brianna to die in agony in her crib.

Brianna’s autopsy revealed her spine had been ‘snapped in half and her abdominal aorta had been completely torn through due to non-accidental stretching.’ Ultimately, an Oklahoma jury decided that death was the only just and appropriate punishment for the 2002 heinous murder of innocent Brianna. The conviction and sentence were affirmed after years of thorough reviews by the appellate courts.

Although his attorneys claim Cole is mentally ill to the point of catatonia, the fact is that Cole fully cooperated with a mental evaluation in July of this year. The evaluator, who was not hired by Cole or the State, found Cole to be competent to be executed and that ‘Mr. Cole does not currently evidence any substantial, overt signs of mental illness, intellectual impairment, and/or neurocognitive impairment.’

I am grateful that the Board denied Cole’s request for executive clemency. Our thoughts and prayers are with the other members of Brianna’s family.”

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor

A Pittsburg County judge will determine whether to order a competency trial for Cole on Sept. 30.

Woman convicted of killing motorcyclist seeking sentence change

“The evidence of Mr. Cole’s severe mental illness presented during today’s clemency hearing reinforces the need for a full trial on his competency,” said Tom Hird, one of Mr. Cole’s attorneys. “He is so impaired that he does not rationally understand why the State intends to execute him and was unable to participate in the clemency proceedings.”

Cole is scheduled to be executed on Oct. 20, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
news9.com

How Oklahoma's 'Stand Your Ground' Law Applies To Deadly Force

A 75-year-old homeowner shot and killed a man breaking into his Midtown home on Tuesday. While it's at the beginning stages of the investigation, it could potentially be a case where Oklahoma's Stand Ground Law could be applied. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office can't talk about this specific case...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Two Oklahoma men plead guilty to racially motivated hate crime

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two men pleaded guilty to a racially motivated hate crime in connection with a 2019 assault outside a Shawnee bar. Earlier this year, a federal grand jury indicted Brandon Killian and Devan Johnson for assaulting Jarric Carolina in June 2019 outside the Brickhouse Saloon in Shawnee.
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

Cold case involving Oklahoma State Fair remains unsolved

OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been 41 years that a cold case involving the Oklahoma State Fair has remained unsolved. In 1981, an active search was underway for two 13-year-old girls who were last seen at the fair on Sept. 26. Four decades later, there are still no answers....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Gov. Kevin Stitt signs bill named after Tulsa police officer killed in line of duty

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt held a ceremonial signing of a bill written in honor of a Tulsa police officer killed in the line of duty in 2020. Senate Bill 968 bans law enforcement agencies from releasing audio or video showing an officer's line-of-duty death. An exception would be made if a court rules the material needs to be released in specific cases.
TULSA, OK
Yoel Davidson

Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row#Parole Board#Clemency#Mental Illness#The Oklahoma Pardon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOCO

Vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists in state government, poll finds

OKLAHOMA CITY — An exclusive poll shows that a vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists within state government. In a recent poll conducted by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated ahead of Oklahoma's General Election in November, one in four likely voters believes corruption is running rampant within state government. Another 60% believe there is some corruption, and only 4% responded that they believe there is no corruption.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy