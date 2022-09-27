Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
GONETSPEED cuts ribbon at new Bangor office
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - GONETSPEED held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of their new Bangor office. They’re pledging an $8 million investment in the greater Bangor and Brewer area, planning to build 115 miles of a high-speed internet network. They hope to make high speed...
wabi.tv
Local first responders receive $118,000 equipment gift from Firehouse Subs
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local first responders were gifted a combined $118,000 in equipment from Firehouse Subs Tuesday. The Bangor, Brewer, Carmel and Milford Fire Departments, along with Bucksport Police, were there to collect the lifesaving equipment. Awards included new water rescue boats, defibrillators, touchscreen tablets and more. Funding came...
wabi.tv
Franklin residents to vote on quarry moratorium
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Franklin voters have a new question on their ballots. The question asks if a rock quarrying moratorium ordinance should be enacted. This comes on the heels of a large quarry proposal that has residents concerned over noise, proximity and environmental issues. They say there are no...
wabi.tv
University of Maine researchers share report detailing Mainer’s attitudes on Drug Policy Reform
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine released a nonpartisan report Tuesday on Mainer’s attitudes on Drug Policy Reform. The data comes from a survey conducted in the summer of 2021 from the responses of 417 registered voters. The report outlines that Mainers overwhelmingly support policy approaches that...
wabi.tv
Orono man indicted after altercation with Brewer Police Officer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - An Orono man has been indicted on several charges after an altercation with a Brewer Police officer in August. 25-year-old Richard May has been formally charged with assaulting an officer and refusing to submit to arrest. The incident began when officers were called for the report...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of September 29
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a theft of a gray BMW sport utility vehicle, model X5, from an Amherst residence. The vehicle did not run and did not have registration plates. “It was last seen on September 7th,” said investigating officer Trooper Steven Mahon. “Unknown suspects...
Ellsworth American
Child left outdoors at daycare center
ELLSWORTH — Operating under a conditional license since last December, one of the Down East Family YMCA’s two early learning centers, which operates at the Moore Center on State Street, was again found in violation after a parent reported an incident to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in early September this year. That Moore Center program was issued a conditional license after violations occurred there earlier in 2021.
wabi.tv
Authorities identify inmate who died at Penobscot County Jail
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have identified the inmate who passed away at Penobscot County Jail this weekend. Officials say around 5 a.m. Sunday 50-year-old James Pearsall of Old Town was found in a life threatening situation. We’re told medical personnel provided life saving measures but the efforts were unsuccessful....
wabi.tv
Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday. It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour. State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being...
