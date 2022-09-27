Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function
Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
MedicalXpress
Simple blood and urine test can help patients with chronic kidney disease
New research, led by the University of Glasgow and published in the British Journal of General Practice, assessed patient data from across the U.K. and found that not enough people with chronic kidney disease were routinely being given this recommended test. The study results have prompted renewed calls from kidney specialists to encourage more patients to be given access to this test.
Healthline
Fatty Liver Disease and Diabetes: What’s the Connection?
Living with diabetes can increase the risk of various complications, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). In this condition, excess fat builds up in the liver. Around. of people in the United States have NAFLD. But for adults who live with both obesity and type 2 diabetes, the estimates are...
News-Medical.net
Severe anemia is common and undertreated in adults with advanced kidney disease
In an analysis of outpatient data from over 5 million adults, hemoglobin level was < 10 g/dl in over 20% with advanced kidney disease but less than 4% were treated with erythpoiesis-stimulating agents and iron testing was infrequent. Anemia, a common complication of chronic kidney disease, is associated with adverse...
KXLY
Enteral Glutamine Does Not Cut Time to Discharge for Severe Burns
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Supplemental enteral glutamine does not reduce the time to discharge alive from the hospital among patients with severe burns, according to a study published in the Sept. 15 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual European Burns Association Congress, held from Sept. 7 to 10 in Turin, Italy.
Medical News Today
What to know about a mass on the kidney
Kidney masses, or tumors, are growths that develop on the kidney. They can be cancerous or benign. In some cases, they may indicate an infection. Doctors can diagnose a mass on the kidney using imaging tests such as ultrasound, MRI, or CT scans. The treatment will vary depending on the type of growth.
scitechdaily.com
Growing Human Kidneys in a Lab – Scientists Have Made a Significant Breakthrough
One in nine adults worldwide has some kind of kidney disease, and kidney failure is becoming more common everywhere. Growing functional kidney tissue in a lab could accelerate kidney disease treatments and restore kidney function. In humans, the kidney forms naturally as a consequence of two building blocks: metanephric mesenchyme and ureteric bud.
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
ajmc.com
Kidney Transplant Recipients Able to Find Stable Work Post Surgery
A recent report found that 56% of patients from The Netherlands who underwent a kidney transplant were able to work and functioned well while working. The proportion of people who underwent a kidney transplant in The Netherlands were able to work, and well, according to a new report published in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology estimated.
MedicalXpress
Lipids in blood predict nerve damage risk among patients with type 2 diabetes
Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, up to 50% may end up with nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, that can be painful and disabling. While some medications can reduce pain, scientists continue searching for factors that cause patients to develop diabetic neuropathy—to identify ways to reduce the risk of harmful symptoms.
KXLY
Radiographers Read Mammograms for UK Double Reading Program
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Trained radiographers perform as well as radiologists when participating in the double reading of screening mammograms, according to a study published online Sept. 13 in Radiology. Yan Chen, Ph.D., from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a...
KXLY
Scientists engineer mosquitoes that can’t transmit malaria; Plus, later bedtimes raise odds for diabetes, and more health news
Scientists engineer mosquitoes that can’t transmit malaria. The fight against malaria could hinge on genetically engineered mosquitoes that have something called “gene drive.”. Researchers from the Transmission: Zero team at Imperial College London report that they have engineered mosquitoes that slow the growth in their gut of the...
KXLY
Gay Men Have Higher Risk for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Men who have sex with men (MSM) with high-risk homosexual activity have a higher prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) than men engaging in high-risk heterosexual activity, according to a research letter published online Sept. 1 in Gut. Emad Mansoor, M.D., from...
KXLY
In Utero Exposure to Natural Disaster Ups Child Psychopathology
TUESDAY, Sept. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In utero exposure to a major weather-related disaster is associated with an increased risk for psychopathology in children, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry. Yoko Nomura, Ph.D., from CUNY Queens College in...
KXLY
Metachronous Pathology Assessed in Young-Onset CRC Survivors
TUESDAY, Sept. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The incidence rate of clinically significant metachronous colorectal pathology is 32 per 1,000 person-years after index young-onset colorectal cancer (YOCRC), according to a research letter published online Aug. 16 in Gastroenterology. Oliver Peacock, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Texas MD Anderson...
KXLY
Apixaban Noninferior to Enoxaparin for Postoperative VTE Prophylaxis
TUESDAY, Sept. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Apixaban is noninferior to enoxaparin for extended-duration venous thromboembolic event prophylaxis (EP) after abdominopelvic oncologic surgery, according to a study published in the October issue of The Journal of Urology. Mary E. Westerman, M.D., from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer...
News-Medical.net
Association of self-reported chronic fatigue and retinal microcirculation in post-COVID-19 syndrome patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the potential association between self-reported chronic fatigue (CF) and retinal microcirculation among post-COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) syndrome (PCS) patients. Background. PCS refers to persistent (>12 weeks) sequelae after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, and CF...
News-Medical.net
Gout: Disease of Kings now a 21st Century Epidemic
Around 3 million Americans have gout, an extremely painful arthritic condition. Historically, gout was called the “disease of kings” because it was thought to manifest due to overindulgence in food and alcohol. Scientists discovered that although some food products can exacerbate the condition, it occurs due to a higher concentration of uric acid (urate) in the blood, i.e., hyperuricemia. The uric acid crystals accumulate in the joints, which induces inflammation and triggers acute pain.
