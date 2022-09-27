Read full article on original website
1 dead, 2 injured in Greenwood apartment shooting
One person has died, and two others have been injured in a shooting at a Greenwood apartment complex.
FOX Carolina
Homeowner shot following altercation with visitors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for suspects after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Officers said they responded to a house along Cline Street in Taylors after a disturbance was reported. When deputies arrived, they learned that the...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim in Greenwood apartment shooting
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others hurt Wednesday night. According to police, the shooting happened at the Village at Glenhaven apartments on New Market Street. All three people who were injured were taken to the...
1 shot in fight at Greenville Co. home
One person is in the hospital after a fight led to a shooting Tuesday night at a Greenville County home.
Upstate man accused of nonconsensual touching, recording victims
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Simpsonville man was arrested Tuesday for nonconsensual touching and recording victims at multiple locations. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 58-year-old Matthew Andrew Foster with two counts of second-degree assault & battery and voyeurism. According to the arrest warrants, on November 2020, Foster committed an act of nonconsensual […]
Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says second death, in a week, caused by improper gun handling
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators in Spartanburg County said improper handling of firearms has caused another death in the Upstate. The Sheriff’s Office says two incidents happened last week where someone was killed because of improper storage or handling of guns. They are encouraging everyone that has any sort of weapon to be responsible […]
Fight breaks out, pepper spray used at South Central High School
Greenville police are investigating after a fight broke out and pepper spray was used by school resource officers at South Central High School on Thursday.
5 arrested, $121,000 worth of stolen property recovered in Buncombe Co.
Five people were arrested after deputies recovered $121,000 worth of stolen property in Buncombe County.
1 dead in Travelers Rest crash
According to the Greenville County Coroner's Office, one person died in a fatal car and motorcycle accident.
WYFF4.com
Coroner responds to shooting in Greenville County involving deputy, officials say
TAYLORS, S.C. — The coroner was called Wednesday morning to a shooting involving a deputy in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at about 10 a.m. to the Woodlea Oaks Apartments on Edwards Road in Taylors to serve a warrant. There was an armed suspect,...
15th ‘quick draw competition’ leads to death, sheriff’s office says
A person was killed in a shooting Friday night in Greer during a shooting competition.
2 schools without power in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two schools are without power Thursday in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg School District 5 said Byrnes Freshman Academy and Duncan Elementary are currently without power. The Spartanburg County Fire said the outage was caused by power lines being down by Duncan Elementary. Duncan Fire Department, Reidville Fire Department and Duncan […]
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Greenville Co.
The suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Greenville County.
Deputy Officer involved shooting in the Upstate
Officials have confirmed that an officer involved shooting took place Wednesday morning. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement confirming that at least one deputy was involved in the shooting.
wspa.com
Man robbed at gunpoint in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night in the River Arts District of Asheville. Police said the armed robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. at a parking lot in the 100 block of Bartlett Street. The victim told Asheville Police that a man approached...
wspa.com
Greenville Police find missing woman
UPDATE (9/28/2022) – The Greenville Police Department said Amanda Cain was located Wednesday in Simpsonville. GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen in Greenville. According to the police department, 31-year-old Amanda Cain was...
3 arrested in deadly shooting at Upstate pool hall
Three men have been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured at a pool hall late Friday evening in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Grand Bohemian evacuated due to 'fire emergency'; no fire found, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update:. Greenville police say fire officials responded to a fire call but there wasn't a fire. Witnesses say the people who evacuated went back inside. The Grand Bohemian hotel in Downtown Greenville has been evacuated. Witnesses tell WYFF News 4 that fire trucks are outside the...
FOX Carolina
SLED investigating after deadly deputy-involved shooting in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Greenville County coroner’s office are investigating to a deadly deputy-involved shooting on Wednesday morning. Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a woman called to report that her ex-boyfriend threatened to harm her and he was armed with...
Teenager arrested in Oconee County shooting
A teenager is in custody following a weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says, a 17 year old suspect was arrested Tuesday on charges for attempted murder and weapons violations.
