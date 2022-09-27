ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Carolina

Homeowner shot following altercation with visitors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for suspects after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Officers said they responded to a house along Cline Street in Taylors after a disturbance was reported. When deputies arrived, they learned that the...
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim in Greenwood apartment shooting

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others hurt Wednesday night. According to police, the shooting happened at the Village at Glenhaven apartments on New Market Street. All three people who were injured were taken to the...
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate man accused of nonconsensual touching, recording victims

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Simpsonville man was arrested Tuesday for nonconsensual touching and recording victims at multiple locations. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 58-year-old Matthew Andrew Foster with two counts of second-degree assault & battery and voyeurism. According to the arrest warrants, on November 2020, Foster committed an act of nonconsensual […]
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says second death, in a week, caused by improper gun handling

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators in Spartanburg County said improper handling of firearms has caused another death in the Upstate. The Sheriff’s Office says two incidents happened last week where someone was killed because of improper storage or handling of guns. They are encouraging everyone that has any sort of weapon to be responsible […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 schools without power in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two schools are without power Thursday in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg School District 5 said Byrnes Freshman Academy and Duncan Elementary are currently without power. The Spartanburg County Fire said the outage was caused by power lines being down by Duncan Elementary. Duncan Fire Department, Reidville Fire Department and Duncan […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Man robbed at gunpoint in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night in the River Arts District of Asheville. Police said the armed robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. at a parking lot in the 100 block of Bartlett Street. The victim told Asheville Police that a man approached...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Greenville Police find missing woman

UPDATE (9/28/2022) – The Greenville Police Department said Amanda Cain was located Wednesday in Simpsonville. GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen in Greenville. According to the police department, 31-year-old Amanda Cain was...
GREENVILLE, SC

