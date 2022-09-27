Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed
Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players don’t know how to feel about new Diglett
A new Pokemon for Scarlet & Violet was revealed during the “Pokemon World Ecological Society” livestream, and fans aren’t sure how to feel about the Diglett knock-off. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have announced many new Paldean Pokemon species in the months leading up to their November 18 release date. Some of these, like the adorable Lechonk, have been immediate favorites with fans of the franchise.
Polygon
Super Mario Maker 2 creator releases ‘Super Mario Bros. 5’ after 7 years of work
It finally happened, “Super Mario Bros. 5” is here! And by “here” we actually mean “fully realized and created inside Super Mario Maker 2 by a fan, not Nintendo.”. It’s been 32 years since Nintendo launched Super Mario World — the last truly classic Mario Bros. platformer before the modern era — in Japan. Since then we’ve gotten numerous 3D Mario games, modern 2D “New” Super Mario Bros. games, and even Mario games where you can make other Mario games.
dexerto.com
Ed Sheeran’s new song ‘Celestial’ is coming to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Ed Sheeran’s Pokemon collaboration song ‘Celestial’ will be featured in the upcoming Gen 9 Scarlet & Violet games this November. Ed Sheeran revealed his first-ever collaboration with Pokemon on September 22, a song titled Celestial. It was released on September 29 and features a wide variety of...
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars event: Cosmoem, Xerneas & Mega Gyarados in raids
Pokemon Go has just announced the next Season of Light event: Evolving Stars. Here’s everything we know about it. Since the launch of the Season of Light on September 1, 2022, Niantic has provided Pokemon Go trainers with a slew of events to enjoy. The latest event is called...
dexerto.com
YouTuber shocked as Pokemon cards from Costco show up with rare errors
Youtuber Nick ‘Pokerev’ hunted for Pokemon cards in his local Costco and got a surprise from the Pokemon Company. Due to a card printing mistake, the card collector ended with far more value than intended. Pokemon cards are one of the most cherished mediums for experiencing the Pokemon...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 review-in-progress: A more polished Overwatch experience
Overwatch 2 is more of the same but with smart changes to its core gameplay. Still, new players may balk at the grind ahead despite the move to free-to-play. It’s perhaps fitting that Overwatch 2, upon presenting its main menu, often begins with a stirring rendition of the main Overwatch theme I’ve been humming on and off for six years. All of the piece’s consummate parts are clearer, from rousing strings to bombastic percussion, and there are small details I didn’t notice before either because they weren’t there, or they’ve been polished to a shine. It’s an apt opening because it sets out the game’s stall early – this is Overwatch, but not quite as you remember it.
FIFA・
Gamespot
EA And Koei Tecmo Reveal Wild Hearts, Out Next Year
Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force has officially revealed Wild Hearts, a new monster-hunting game that will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 17 next year. Koei Tecmo says that Wild Hearts has been in development for four years and features a "unique twist" on the hunting genre, as players will be able to use technology to take down ferocious beasts.
digitalspy.com
The best Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope pre-order deals on Nintendo Switch
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the sequel to the turn-based tactical adventure game Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle released in 2017, which sees you assemble a roster of characters from a choice of nine and battle your way through the galaxy. With an all-new combat system, less linear...
ComicBook
Pokemon Unite Will Add Two New Spooky Pokemon in October
Pokemon Unite will be adding two new Pokemon in the coming weeks, both of which have an appropriate Halloween theme. A recent update to the Pokemon Unite Test Server confirmed that Sableye and Zoroark will be the next Pokemon added to the game. Zoroark will be a Speedster with the ability to use Illusion and hide itself as one of its Ally Pokemon, while Sableye will be a Support Pokemon that can stealth in plain sight and can steal Aeos Energy from opposing players. No release dates have been revealed for either new Pokemon, but one will likely be added on October 26th. Clefable was previously announced for release in October.
With The Announcement Of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Many Players Wonder How Terrako And Age Of Calamity Will Fit Into The Series’ Overall Timeline
In anticipation of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, fans have been wondering how the developers will incorporate the spin-off game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and its time-traveling breakthrough star Terrako into the main storyline. Age of Calamity revised Breath of the Wild’s canon,...
dexerto.com
Warzone players identify perfect real-life island for a Warzone 2 resurgence map
Warzone players believe they’ve around found the perfect island in real life to become a Resurgence map in Warzone 2. Warzone 2 is due to launch on November 16 and refresh the Call of Duty battle royale title, with the new Al Mazrah map arriving alongside a number of different features.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 unveils revamped Competitive mode: Skill tiers, SR placements, more
Blizzard has finally unveiled how Competitive is changing in Overwatch 2 with the introduction of new skill tiers and a major adjustment to how placement matches are done. The original Overwatch’s Competitive mode left quite a lot to be desired, but Blizzard is looking to improve upon the experience with a new and improved ladder structure.
Street Fighter 6: Everything we know
Everything you need to know about Street Fighter 6's roster, game modes, the new Drive Gauge, and more.
IGN
Pokemon Home Wiki Guide
Pokemon HOME is an app available on both phones and the Nintendo Switch that allows you to transfer Pokemon between games, or to simply store them and collect bonuses. This Pokemon HOME wiki guide contains information about everything you need to know:
dexerto.com
Best Lienna 57 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks
The Lienna 57 is a compact LMG that’s highly accurate and you’ll need a meta loadout in Season 5 Reloaded to maximize its damage. Season 5 Reloaded is finally here in Warzone and it marks the end of an era as Raven’s final significant update for the title.
ComicBook
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
Polygon
PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October
Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Oct. 4, Sony announced on Wednesday. Hot Wheels Unleashed (for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is the newest game of the three, launching a year ago. Milestone’s racer isn’t necessarily a kart game — it employs strong racing physics as well as arcade-racing mechanisms like turbo boosts. It was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in September 2021.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Leak Teases Release for Unannounced Platform
A recent leak associated with Capcom's upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 has teased a release for a previously unannounced platform. At this point in time, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 will be arriving early next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and PC. And while it might seem odd that the Xbox One platform isn't included in this lineup, it seems like Capcom could be announcing the game for this console at some point in the near future.
