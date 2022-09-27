ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ne-Yo, Christina Milian Star In ‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer

STARZ has issued an official trailer for season three of the drama series Step Up. In a press release, the franchise is described as “a non-stop drama, scandalous romance, betrayals, and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance within a highly sought-after performance empire.” Starring Ne-Yo as High Water founder and megastar Sage Odom, his character faces murder charges, financial ruin, and powerful political enemies. Christina Milian stars as Collette Jones, Odom’s business and romantic partner who struggles to maintain their image as she balances a nationwide tour, and stepping out of her role as the...
wegotthiscovered.com

Power comes at a catastrophic cost in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 trailer

Steady yourselves, Yellowstone fans, the long-awaited trailer for the highly-anticipated 5th season is finally here, and it’s as thrilling a look at the future for the Duttons as it is an emotional one. That’s right, with the tagline, “Power has a price,” it’s evident that our favorite cowboy family is up against the fight of their lives next season, and it just might cost them everything.
People

Lady Whistledown Steps 'Out of the Shadows' as Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Teases Season 3

Coughlan channeled Lady Whistledown to read the first few lines from the premiere of the Netflix romance's third season Nicola Coughlan is giving fans a taste of Bridgerton season 3. Coughlan revealed in a teaser video at Saturday's Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event that the first episode of Bridgerton's third season will be titled "Out of the Shadows."  Even better, Coughlan offered a snippet of her character Penelope Featherington's next column as ink pot-stirring Ton gossip Lady Whistledown. "Dearest Gentle reader, we've been apart for far too long," greets Whistledown (who is usually...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ defenders are ready to smash some heads after Jen suffers a heartbreaking betrayal

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued its bold streak of refusing to acknowledge that thrilling Daredevil tease from a couple of weeks’ back this Thursday by unleashing another fairly self-contained episode that focused on Jen’s spiraling social life. In this case, our hulked-out heroine struck up a chord with Josh (Trevor Salter) after meeting him at her friend’s wedding in episode six.
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Brother Blood in ‘Titans’ season 4?

Brother Blood will be joining Titans season four to cause the heroes all kinds of havoc. Blood is an age-old DC villain and has had quite the history with the team of super-teens. In the upcoming season, Joseph Morgan (The Originals, Vampire Diaries) will return to the darkness as one of the heroes’ greatest threats, and he couldn’t be any more excited about it.
People

Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals Which Joshua Jackson Movies Give Her 'Warm, Fuzzy Feelings'

Smith even admits to "randomly wearing" shirts that sport the Dawson's Creek alum's teen idol face Jodie Turner-Smith is husband Joshua Jackson's biggest fan. Speaking with PEOPLE about their partnership with Motorola and its #TheCallThatStartedItAll campaign, the British actress-model, 36, confesses to being a fan of Jackson's long before they entered each other's lives. "I have a lot of warm, fuzzy feelings about The Skulls," she tells PEOPLE, citing his 2000 thriller while seated next to Jackson, 44. Smith even admits to "randomly wearing" shirts that sport the Dawson's Creek alum's...
wegotthiscovered.com

Here are the horror films fans hate to admit they love

Horror is, in comparison to sci-fi and fantasy, much more of an open field for opinions and a host for far more diverse discussion of themes. Thanks to this policy, fans have no qualms expressing their love for perhaps slightly trashy films. B-movies in particular capture the imagination because of...
Complex

50 Cent Responds to ‘Power’ Actors Joseph Sikora and Gianni Paolo’s Ongoing Feud: ‘You Should Sock Him Tommy’

50 Cent has offered his two cents on the ongoing feud between his Power actors Joseph Sikora and Gianni Paolo, telling the former to “sock” the latter. Heightened tensions between the two Power Book II stars seemingly escalated in Houston, Texas last weekend, where 50 Cent and Joe were performing the crime series theme song. Before running through the track, they invited a few cast members on stage, including Sikora and Paolo. In a video captured of the exchange, Paolo can be seen meandering around the stage showing love to his colleagues but is iced out by Sikora when he goes in for a pound.
wegotthiscovered.com

When is ‘The Bachelor’ season 27’s release date? Confirmed

Premiering for the first time in March 2002, The Bachelor is now one of the most successful reality TV series in the world, with many iterations of the show being developed all over the globe, as well as spinoffs like The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelor Pad. The...
Vibe

‘Stranger Things’ Star Caleb McLaughlin Admits Racist Fans “Took A Toll” On Him

Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair on the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things, spoke on a panel at the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention this weekend, where the 20-year-old opened up about the racism he’s experienced from fans of the show as the only Black main character. “It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid,” the actor expressed in a video recorded by an attendee. “My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, ‘Oh I didn’t want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven.’...
wegotthiscovered.com

Who are Jen’s new C-list superhero/villain friends in ‘She-Hulk?’

While She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s seventh episode still didn’t give us the team-up with Daredevil we’re all waiting for, the latest installment of the ongoing Disney Plus series did see Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters make friends with some other superpowered people from Marvel lore, just not the ones we were expecting.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Lainey Wilson sings praises for cast as Emerson Miller teases a vision for ’1923’

Happy Monday, all you Yellowstone fans out there. It’s the beginning of a new week, and since fall has officially kicked off, we’re soaking in the beauty of changing leaves and fall favorites while we imagine the changing of the seasons on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Of course, it is a time of evolution as filming begins to wrap on the series, and those who have been spending their lives in Montana filming the exciting fifth season, are heading home to be with family and friends. In today’s news, we’ve got the tease of a vision for 1923 portraits from Emerson Miller and a sweet interview snippet from Lainey Wilson as she sings the praises of the Yellowstone cast.
wegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds offers an adamantium-filled update on ‘Deadpool 3’

Ryan Reynolds is teasing an adamantium-filled update on Deadpool 3 after he was notably absent from a recent Disney convention earlier this month, D23. In a new update Reynolds posted to his YouTube channel, he implied he was experiencing a bit of writer’s block for the upcoming threequel that will be the Merc with the Mouth’s first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Disney bought out 20th Century Fox in 2019.
