Ne-Yo, Christina Milian Star In ‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer
STARZ has issued an official trailer for season three of the drama series Step Up. In a press release, the franchise is described as “a non-stop drama, scandalous romance, betrayals, and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance within a highly sought-after performance empire.” Starring Ne-Yo as High Water founder and megastar Sage Odom, his character faces murder charges, financial ruin, and powerful political enemies. Christina Milian stars as Collette Jones, Odom’s business and romantic partner who struggles to maintain their image as she balances a nationwide tour, and stepping out of her role as the...
Power comes at a catastrophic cost in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 trailer
Steady yourselves, Yellowstone fans, the long-awaited trailer for the highly-anticipated 5th season is finally here, and it’s as thrilling a look at the future for the Duttons as it is an emotional one. That’s right, with the tagline, “Power has a price,” it’s evident that our favorite cowboy family is up against the fight of their lives next season, and it just might cost them everything.
Lady Whistledown Steps 'Out of the Shadows' as Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Teases Season 3
Coughlan channeled Lady Whistledown to read the first few lines from the premiere of the Netflix romance's third season Nicola Coughlan is giving fans a taste of Bridgerton season 3. Coughlan revealed in a teaser video at Saturday's Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event that the first episode of Bridgerton's third season will be titled "Out of the Shadows." Even better, Coughlan offered a snippet of her character Penelope Featherington's next column as ink pot-stirring Ton gossip Lady Whistledown. "Dearest Gentle reader, we've been apart for far too long," greets Whistledown (who is usually...
‘She-Hulk’ defenders are ready to smash some heads after Jen suffers a heartbreaking betrayal
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued its bold streak of refusing to acknowledge that thrilling Daredevil tease from a couple of weeks’ back this Thursday by unleashing another fairly self-contained episode that focused on Jen’s spiraling social life. In this case, our hulked-out heroine struck up a chord with Josh (Trevor Salter) after meeting him at her friend’s wedding in episode six.
Who is Brother Blood in ‘Titans’ season 4?
Brother Blood will be joining Titans season four to cause the heroes all kinds of havoc. Blood is an age-old DC villain and has had quite the history with the team of super-teens. In the upcoming season, Joseph Morgan (The Originals, Vampire Diaries) will return to the darkness as one of the heroes’ greatest threats, and he couldn’t be any more excited about it.
Bruce Willis Grabs Food With A Pal As His Wife Continues To Share Updates On His Declining Health
Bruce Willis is continuing to stay strong after announcing both his retirement and aphasia diagnosis. On Saturday, September 3, the actor was spotted in Santa Monica grabbing a morning meal with a friend. The action star wore a casual outfit consisting of simple gray pants, black tennis shoes, a white button-down shirt and a beige baseball cap.
Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals Which Joshua Jackson Movies Give Her 'Warm, Fuzzy Feelings'
Smith even admits to "randomly wearing" shirts that sport the Dawson's Creek alum's teen idol face Jodie Turner-Smith is husband Joshua Jackson's biggest fan. Speaking with PEOPLE about their partnership with Motorola and its #TheCallThatStartedItAll campaign, the British actress-model, 36, confesses to being a fan of Jackson's long before they entered each other's lives. "I have a lot of warm, fuzzy feelings about The Skulls," she tells PEOPLE, citing his 2000 thriller while seated next to Jackson, 44. Smith even admits to "randomly wearing" shirts that sport the Dawson's Creek alum's...
Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Priah Ferguson Tussle With Terror In ’The Curse Of Bridge Hollow’ Trailer
A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after a mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc. Peep the kooky trailer below:. The Netflix flick also stars Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins,...
Marvel fans explain why an R-rated ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ would have slayed the PG-13 version
For many fans, something seems to be missing from the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder. Don’t get us wrong, the film is still beloved by many, dutifully entertaining enough, and has enough visual panache to make it stand out as a solid excuse to munch on some popcorn for a couple of hours.
Here are the horror films fans hate to admit they love
Horror is, in comparison to sci-fi and fantasy, much more of an open field for opinions and a host for far more diverse discussion of themes. Thanks to this policy, fans have no qualms expressing their love for perhaps slightly trashy films. B-movies in particular capture the imagination because of...
50 Cent Responds to ‘Power’ Actors Joseph Sikora and Gianni Paolo’s Ongoing Feud: ‘You Should Sock Him Tommy’
50 Cent has offered his two cents on the ongoing feud between his Power actors Joseph Sikora and Gianni Paolo, telling the former to “sock” the latter. Heightened tensions between the two Power Book II stars seemingly escalated in Houston, Texas last weekend, where 50 Cent and Joe were performing the crime series theme song. Before running through the track, they invited a few cast members on stage, including Sikora and Paolo. In a video captured of the exchange, Paolo can be seen meandering around the stage showing love to his colleagues but is iced out by Sikora when he goes in for a pound.
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Parents and Beyond
Just like the movies! Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s love story closely resembles a Hollywood romance — complete with a workplace meet-cute that led to their happily ever after. The duo first met while filming 2013’s The Big Ask and went on to star in two more movies together before announcing in February 2017 that […]
When is ‘The Bachelor’ season 27’s release date? Confirmed
Premiering for the first time in March 2002, The Bachelor is now one of the most successful reality TV series in the world, with many iterations of the show being developed all over the globe, as well as spinoffs like The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelor Pad. The...
‘Yellowstone’ fans brace themselves for a high-stakes season 5 as John Dutton goes all in on a risky hand
The trailer for Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, poses the most important question that the Dutton family has ever faced. Power has a price; will the Duttons be able to pay it?. If they can, what will it cost them? As the trailer dives into some intense scenes in...
‘House of the Dragon’ fans are worshipping the world’s newest himbo, Ser Harwin Strong
Warning: Spoilers for House of the Dragon to follow. Himbos have become one of society’s greatest and most important pillars. Media companies and Hollywood are aware these types are heavily on demand right now, but HBO decided to crush fans with a recent death on House of the Dragon.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Caleb McLaughlin Admits Racist Fans “Took A Toll” On Him
Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair on the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things, spoke on a panel at the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention this weekend, where the 20-year-old opened up about the racism he’s experienced from fans of the show as the only Black main character. “It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid,” the actor expressed in a video recorded by an attendee. “My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, ‘Oh I didn’t want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven.’...
Who are Jen’s new C-list superhero/villain friends in ‘She-Hulk?’
While She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s seventh episode still didn’t give us the team-up with Daredevil we’re all waiting for, the latest installment of the ongoing Disney Plus series did see Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters make friends with some other superpowered people from Marvel lore, just not the ones we were expecting.
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Lainey Wilson sings praises for cast as Emerson Miller teases a vision for ’1923’
Happy Monday, all you Yellowstone fans out there. It’s the beginning of a new week, and since fall has officially kicked off, we’re soaking in the beauty of changing leaves and fall favorites while we imagine the changing of the seasons on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Of course, it is a time of evolution as filming begins to wrap on the series, and those who have been spending their lives in Montana filming the exciting fifth season, are heading home to be with family and friends. In today’s news, we’ve got the tease of a vision for 1923 portraits from Emerson Miller and a sweet interview snippet from Lainey Wilson as she sings the praises of the Yellowstone cast.
Ryan Reynolds offers an adamantium-filled update on ‘Deadpool 3’
Ryan Reynolds is teasing an adamantium-filled update on Deadpool 3 after he was notably absent from a recent Disney convention earlier this month, D23. In a new update Reynolds posted to his YouTube channel, he implied he was experiencing a bit of writer’s block for the upcoming threequel that will be the Merc with the Mouth’s first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Disney bought out 20th Century Fox in 2019.
We finally know the title of ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11, and it’s closer to home than you think
Horror fans are gearing up for the return of the long-running anthology TV series American Horror Story with its eleventh season. Despite its release in under one month’s time, details have been unusually scarce up until recently. We know American Horror Story season eleven will premiere on Oct. 19,...
