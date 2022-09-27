Happy Monday, all you Yellowstone fans out there. It’s the beginning of a new week, and since fall has officially kicked off, we’re soaking in the beauty of changing leaves and fall favorites while we imagine the changing of the seasons on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Of course, it is a time of evolution as filming begins to wrap on the series, and those who have been spending their lives in Montana filming the exciting fifth season, are heading home to be with family and friends. In today’s news, we’ve got the tease of a vision for 1923 portraits from Emerson Miller and a sweet interview snippet from Lainey Wilson as she sings the praises of the Yellowstone cast.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO