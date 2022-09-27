ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jeff Bridges on Returning to Television in ‘The Old Man,’ His Health Battles and Retirement Plans

Based on Thomas Perry’s novel, “The Old Man” sees Jeff Bridges return to television for the first time in decades as a retired CIA operative involved in an increasingly deadly cat and mouse chase. Production was delayed first due to the pandemic and then Bridges’ battle with cancer and COVID-19 but the show, which also stars “30 Rock’s” John Lithgow and Hiam Abbass (“Succession”) finally aired on FX in June and now hits Disney+ internationally. Ahead of its international premiere, Bridges spoke to Variety about making the show, his health struggles and whether he ever plans to retire. How did you...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lithgow
Person
Jeff Bridges
wegotthiscovered.com

One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO

Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Retirement#Fbi#Cancer Treatment#Variety#Cia
EW.com

Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer

Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
MOVIES
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans

By now, if you haven’t unashamedly binge-watched the entirety of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you might be the only one. On Sep. 21, Netflix unveiled the biographical true-crime drama that chronicles the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer while reenacting the murders from the victim’s perspective, primarily focusing on the grieving families and the witnesses of Jeff’s rampage. Additionally, the series touches on Dahmer’s childhood, home life and transition from adolescence to adulthood. Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, Monster deep-dives into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, exploring what permits an individual to take a human life.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Pierce Brosnan Recalls Meeting Robin Williams For The First Time… As Mrs. Doubtfire

Mrs. Doubtfire is one of those movies that it seems everybody loves. It has clearly stood the test of time as new generations of kids get introduced to it. It’s one of the late Robin Williams most popular films, and his co-star Pierce Brosnan says he was very excited to be working with Williams, even though he didn’t actually meet the actor until after the movie had finished filming.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here are the horror films fans hate to admit they love

Horror is, in comparison to sci-fi and fantasy, much more of an open field for opinions and a host for far more diverse discussion of themes. Thanks to this policy, fans have no qualms expressing their love for perhaps slightly trashy films. B-movies in particular capture the imagination because of...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks

It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy