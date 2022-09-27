Read full article on original website
The Old Man review – Jeff Bridges can barely put his socks on, but he sure can shoot
Bridges plays an ex-CIA agent who has been in hiding for decades. Now, he’s paranoid old enemies are out to get him. Are they? Of course!
Jeff Bridges on Returning to Television in ‘The Old Man,’ His Health Battles and Retirement Plans
Based on Thomas Perry’s novel, “The Old Man” sees Jeff Bridges return to television for the first time in decades as a retired CIA operative involved in an increasingly deadly cat and mouse chase. Production was delayed first due to the pandemic and then Bridges’ battle with cancer and COVID-19 but the show, which also stars “30 Rock’s” John Lithgow and Hiam Abbass (“Succession”) finally aired on FX in June and now hits Disney+ internationally. Ahead of its international premiere, Bridges spoke to Variety about making the show, his health struggles and whether he ever plans to retire. How did you...
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max
Clint Eastwood is one of the most dynamic actors and directors in the world of… The post This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max appeared first on Outsider.
Charlize Theron: ‘Monster’ Backers Wanted a ‘Hot Lesbian Movie’ with Christina Ricci
Charlize Theron had to slay a bad idea for “Monster.”. Theron won an Oscar for her portrayal of Florida sex worker turned serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Patty Jenkins’ 2003 feature debut, but the film’s financiers apparently had a very different movie in mind instead of Theron’s gritty, no holds-barred approach to the role.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts couldn't stop laughing when they had to film a kiss for 'Ticket to Paradise'
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a lot of history together. The actors have been friends for decades, which, according to the two stars, made filming a kiss for their upcoming romantic comedy quite funny.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO
Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
John Wayne’s Wife Still Gets ‘Goosebumps’ From 1 of His Most Epic Movies
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne impressed his wife with 1 scene, in particular, that still gives her goosebumps when she thinks about it.
EW.com
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans
By now, if you haven’t unashamedly binge-watched the entirety of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you might be the only one. On Sep. 21, Netflix unveiled the biographical true-crime drama that chronicles the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer while reenacting the murders from the victim’s perspective, primarily focusing on the grieving families and the witnesses of Jeff’s rampage. Additionally, the series touches on Dahmer’s childhood, home life and transition from adolescence to adulthood. Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, Monster deep-dives into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, exploring what permits an individual to take a human life.
Pierce Brosnan Recalls Meeting Robin Williams For The First Time… As Mrs. Doubtfire
Mrs. Doubtfire is one of those movies that it seems everybody loves. It has clearly stood the test of time as new generations of kids get introduced to it. It’s one of the late Robin Williams most popular films, and his co-star Pierce Brosnan says he was very excited to be working with Williams, even though he didn’t actually meet the actor until after the movie had finished filming.
wegotthiscovered.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates the end of production on his long-awaited Netflix spy series
It’s been a long time since it was first announced Arnold Schwarzenegger would be heading to the small screen for the very first time to take top billing in an episodic project, but it looks as though the finish line is in sight for the action icon’s long-awaited Netflix espionage series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans explain why an R-rated ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ would have slayed the PG-13 version
For many fans, something seems to be missing from the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder. Don’t get us wrong, the film is still beloved by many, dutifully entertaining enough, and has enough visual panache to make it stand out as a solid excuse to munch on some popcorn for a couple of hours.
Complex
Timothée Chalamet on Career Advice Leonardo Dicaprio Gave Him: ‘No Hard Drugs and No Superhero Movies’
Over the past five years, Timothée Chalamet has established himself as the hottest young actor in Hollywood, catapulting into the mainstream on the strength of career-making roles in movies such as 2017’s Call Me by Your Name and last year’s Dune. In a new interview with British...
wegotthiscovered.com
Here are the horror films fans hate to admit they love
Horror is, in comparison to sci-fi and fantasy, much more of an open field for opinions and a host for far more diverse discussion of themes. Thanks to this policy, fans have no qualms expressing their love for perhaps slightly trashy films. B-movies in particular capture the imagination because of...
wegotthiscovered.com
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
