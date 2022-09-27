Read full article on original website
MedPage Today
Anticipate More Adenomas After FIT-Positive Colonoscopies
Endoscopists' adenoma detection rate (ADR) during colonoscopies that follow a positive fecal immunochemical test (FIT) was inversely related to the risk for developing interval colorectal cancer (CRC), Dutch researchers found, suggesting these specialists may need to expect higher ADRs in this screening scenario. In the population-based cohort study, the adjusted...
KXLY
Gay Men Have Higher Risk for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Men who have sex with men (MSM) with high-risk homosexual activity have a higher prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) than men engaging in high-risk heterosexual activity, according to a research letter published online Sept. 1 in Gut. Emad Mansoor, M.D., from...
KXLY
Metachronous Pathology Assessed in Young-Onset CRC Survivors
TUESDAY, Sept. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The incidence rate of clinically significant metachronous colorectal pathology is 32 per 1,000 person-years after index young-onset colorectal cancer (YOCRC), according to a research letter published online Aug. 16 in Gastroenterology. Oliver Peacock, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Texas MD Anderson...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hospital-Treated Infections Earlier in Life Tied to Alzheimer, Parkinson Disease Risk
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hospital-treated infections, especially repeated infections in early life and midlife, are associated with increased risks for Alzheimer disease (AD) and Parkinson disease (PD), according to a study published online Sept. 15 in PLOS Medicine. Jiangwei Sun, Ph.D., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm,...
healio.com
Poor medication adherence tied to CV events, all-cause death in CAD
Data from a meta-analysis show that a 20% improvement in CV medication adherence could reduce risk for any CV event by 8% and risk for all-cause mortality by 12% among patients with CAD, researchers reported. “Medication adherence has been defined as the extent to which a patient takes medications as...
KXLY
Enteral Glutamine Does Not Cut Time to Discharge for Severe Burns
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Supplemental enteral glutamine does not reduce the time to discharge alive from the hospital among patients with severe burns, according to a study published in the Sept. 15 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual European Burns Association Congress, held from Sept. 7 to 10 in Turin, Italy.
Nature.com
Correlation between COVID-19 severity and previous exposure of patients to Borrelia spp.
Predictors for the risk of severe COVID-19 are crucial for patient care and control of the disease. Other infectious diseases as potential comorbidities in SARS-CoV-2 infection are still poorly understood. Here we identify association between the course of COVID-19 and Lyme disease (borreliosis), caused by Borrelia burgdorferi transmitted to humans by ticks. Exposure to Borrelia was identified by multi-antigenic (19 antigens) serological testing of patients: severe COVID-19 (hospitalized), asymptomatic to mild COVID-19 (home treated or not aware of being infected), and not infected with SARS-CoV-2. Increased levels of Borrelia-specific IgGs strongly correlated with COVID-19 severity and risk of hospitalization. This suggests that a history of tick bites and related infections may contribute to the risks in COVID-19. Though mechanisms of this link is not clear yet, screening for antibodies targeting Borrelia may help accurately assess the odds of hospitalization for SARS-CoV-2 infected patients, supporting efforts for efficient control of COVID-19.
KXLY
Radiographers Read Mammograms for UK Double Reading Program
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Trained radiographers perform as well as radiologists when participating in the double reading of screening mammograms, according to a study published online Sept. 13 in Radiology. Yan Chen, Ph.D., from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a...
KXLY
Apixaban Noninferior to Enoxaparin for Postoperative VTE Prophylaxis
TUESDAY, Sept. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Apixaban is noninferior to enoxaparin for extended-duration venous thromboembolic event prophylaxis (EP) after abdominopelvic oncologic surgery, according to a study published in the October issue of The Journal of Urology. Mary E. Westerman, M.D., from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer...
Experimental KRAS Inhibitor Shrinks Lung Tumors
After three decades of unsuccessful attempts, researchers have finally cracked the KRAS code, leading to the development of promising new targeted therapies. The KRAS gene makes proteins that regulate cell growth, and KRAS mutations can allow cancer to grow out of control. One experimental KRAS inhibitor, adagrasib, targets a specific...
aao.org
Presence of uveitis poses risks for patients to develop anxiety and depression
Review of: Risk of anxiety and depression in patients with uveitis: A meta-analysis. Cui B, Jia H-Z, Gao L-X, et al. International Journal of Ophthalmology, August 2022. A systematic literature review and a meta-analysis were conducted to evaluate possible links between uveitis and anxiety and/or depression. Study design. Twelve observational...
Nature.com
Genetic contribution to cancer risk in patients with tooth loss: a genetic association study
Early-stage cancer diagnosis is critical for higher survival rates. Because early cancers can be difficult to detect, our focus is on the identification of cancer risk markers such as pleiotropic genes involved in the etiology of both craniofacial conditions and cancers. In this study we aimed to test if our previously detected association between ERN1 rs196929 marker and oral health outcomes would be detected in individuals diagnosed with cancer as well as in a subpopulation of individuals who also had one or more teeth missing due to dental caries, periodontal disease, or periapical lesions. We genotyped a total of 1,671 subjects and selected a subset of 1,421 subjects for stratified analysis of cancer types; three hundred and twelve self-reported a diagnosis of various cancer types and 1,109 reported never receiving a diagnosis of cancer. Our results showed a statistically significant association between the rs196929 in ERN1, and cancer overall in both the additive and dominant models (OR"‰="‰1.37, 95% C.I. 1.06"“1.79, p"‰="‰0.014). When we stratified the analysis for each cancer type, our results show that the rs196929 ERN1 variant is associated with skin cancer (OR"‰="‰2.07, 95% C.I. 1.27"“3.37, p"‰="‰0.003) and breast cancer (OR"‰="‰1.83, 95% C.I. 1.13"“2.99, p"‰="‰0.013) in the subset of patients that had tooth loss. An additional nominal association between the rs196929 in ERN1 and male's reproductive system cancers (OR"‰="‰1.96, 95% C.I. 1.07"“3.59, p"‰="‰0.028) was identified. We hope that our study helps guide future genetic studies on these cancers and this specific genetic variant as well as drive attention to the potential for oral health outcomes to serve as indicators for cancer risk. The early identification of genetic markers and/or oral conditions that indicate increased cancer risk could positively impact cancer outcomes and survival rates with timely implementation of preventive and diagnostic measures. In conclusion, our results suggest that the genetic variant in ERN1 (rs196929) is associated with increased risk of skin and breast cancers.
News-Medical.net
New screening tool accurately identifies patients at high risk of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
A new screening tool for electronic medical records accurately identifies patients who are at high risk of having or developing progressive scarring of the lungs, a condition called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, according to investigators from Weill Cornell Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian, the University of Chicago, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Mayo Clinic.
cancernetwork.com
Despite Improving Responses, Pembrolizumab/Olaparib Fails to Improve Survival in mCRPC
Results from the phase 3 KEYLYNK-010 study showed that treatment with pembrolizumab and olaparib did not result in a statistically significant improvement in survival despite yielding higher responses compared with novel hormonal agents in patients with previously treated prostate cancer. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus olaparib (Lynparza) did not yield an improvement...
Nature.com
Lingering cardiac involvement in previously well people after mild COVID-19
Serial heart MRI scans conducted in previously well people with mild initial COVID-19 illness suggest that lingering cardiac symptoms may be explained, at least in part, by ongoing mild cardiac inflammation. The problem. Lingering cardiac symptoms, including exercise intolerance, tachycardia and chest pain, are increasingly recognized as post-acute COVID-19 sequelae1....
docwirenews.com
Colchicine for Postoperative Atrial Fibrillation Prevention
According to a meta-analysis published in the Journal of Cardiothoracic Surgery, postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) is the most frequent complication after cardiothoracic surgery or cardiac intervention. The authors assessed the anti-inflammatory agent colchicine for prevention of POAF and described meaningful efficacy that slightly increased with longer treatment duration, and no obvious safety concerns.
KXLY
Sudden Cardiac Death in HCM Often Preceded by Symptoms
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A majority of cases of sudden cardiac death (SCD) with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) present with possible cardiac symptoms before death, and a considerable proportion have a known cardiac disorder prior to death, according to a study published online Sept. 14 in PLOS ONE.
reviewofoptometry.com
Stroke Associated with Increased Prevalence of Ocular Disease
Diabetic retinopathy risks are elevated in patients with a history of stroke. Photo: Mohammad Rafieetary, OD. Click image to enlarge. A cross-sectional study was recently conducted to better understand the relationship between stroke and ocular disease. Significant associations between visual impairment and major ocular disease with stroke were observed in this national study population. The study included 4,570 participants in the 2005-2008 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.
KXLY
In Utero Exposure to Natural Disaster Ups Child Psychopathology
TUESDAY, Sept. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In utero exposure to a major weather-related disaster is associated with an increased risk for psychopathology in children, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry. Yoko Nomura, Ph.D., from CUNY Queens College in...
KIDS・
cancertherapyadvisor.com
Local Docetaxel Therapy May Benefit Patients With High-Risk NMIBC
Local treatment with large surface area microparticle docetaxel (LSAM-DTX) may improve the health of patients with high-risk nonmuscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) after transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT), according to investigators. After TURBT, 19 patients received direct injection LSAM-DTX into the resection site and intravesical LSAM-DTX, followed by 6-week induction...
