Hartford, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Hartford felon gets nearly 3 years for gun possession, dealing fentanyl

A Hartford man was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison Tuesday after a search of his Franklin Avenue home in 2019 turned up fentanyl, crack and two loaded guns, according to prosecutors. Shannon Davis, 29, was sentenced to 34 months in prison followed by three years of supervision...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

3rd suspect charged in Bridgeport double homicide, held on $5M bond

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a double homicide in early July, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Bridgeport Police Department. Everton Brooks is facing charges of murder with special circumstances, along with two counts of murder. He is being held on a $5 million bond. Ramon […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
City
Bristol, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Bristol, CT
Crime & Safety
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

New Haven man charged in Branford overdose death

BRANFORD — Local police say they have arrested a man in connection with a 2021 drug overdose death. Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence for his role in the August 2021 death of a Branford resident, according to police. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in New Haven on Thursday.
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Armed robber strikes Wine Works in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a liquor store on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the Wine Works on West Street at 7:30 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery. On their way to the scene, responding officers were made aware that Southington police […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Two brothers going to trial in Southington Drive-In assault

SOUTHINGTON -- Two brothers charged in an assault at the Southington Drive-In in 2020 that sent a man to the hospital for severe lacerations, a fractured orbital bone, a severe concussion and other injuries have made their intent to head to trial clear. Barrett Delmonico, 32, formally made the decision...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man linked to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford

WILLIMANTIC — Local police say they have arrested a man who has ties to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford. Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva, 22, of Willimantic, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment; illegal discharge of a firearm; illegal sale, delivery or transport of a long gun; risk of injury to a child; second-degree breach of peace; and tampering with physical evidence Monday. He was held on $250,000 bond and appeared in state Superior Court in Danielson on Tuesday.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
#Guns#Firearms#Drugs#Sentencing#Bb Gun
New Britain Herald

New Britain man set to enter plea on murder charges in April shooting

NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man is expected to enter a plea next week on murder charges stemming from a shooting in April. Christian Caraballo, 24, of 222 Winfield Drive, is set to face a judge in New Britain Superior Court on Thursday. His matter has been marked down for a plea, as he has yet to enter any plea to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
mspnews.org

TROOPERS ARREST MAN TRAFFICKING FENTANYL WITH FIREARM

At 6 p.m. on September 12, Trooper Joel Daoust, assigned to State Police-Sturbridge, was on patrol during his assigned evening shift. As he merged his cruiser on to Route 84 westbound, from Route 20, in Sturbridge he observed a black Audi being operated at a speed he estimated to be much higher than the posted speed limit. Trooper Daoust activated his blue lights and stopped the Audi then approached it and identified the operator as MARCUS RIGGINS, 30, of East Hartford, Conn.
STURBRIDGE, MA
Public Safety
Public Safety
DoingItLocal

Milford News: 4th Arrest In Home Invasion

The fourth and final arrest has been made in the home invasion that occurred at 494 Naugatuck Ave on January 10, 2022. During the home invasion, suspects wore fake Amazon delivery uniforms. Milford Police Detectives conducted an investigation which led to an arrest warrant being issued for Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton. Jordan was taken into custody in Georgia and was extradited by detectives on September 22, 2022. While in custody it was determined that Jordan had several other active arrest warrants for Failure to Appear for arrests from other agencies that were served.
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Violence Robs Mom A 2nd Time

“Mom,” Antonio Jones told his mother Sandy Mesquita on the phone. ​“I’m on my way home.”. “Hurry up and come home,” Mesquita responded. Antonio didn’t make it home. Instead Mesquita learned she will be burying her second child in two years. Antonio Jones made...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Suspect identified in Waterbury grocery store homicide

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have named a suspect in the fatal shooting of Jordan Savage earlier this month. Gelson Cruz, 22 of Waterbury is wanted in connection to the shooting that took place on Colonial Avenue on Sept.13 incident, police said. Authorities obtained an active arrest warrant which...
WATERBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Omar Arroyo, 27, 107 Martin Luther Ki, New Britain, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace. Kelley A. Bourn, 52, 70 Gaylord St. Apt. 712, Bristol, first-degree criminal trespass, sixth-degree larceny. Dominique Shaurice Fletcher, 25, 269 West Washington St. Apt. 6, Bristol, operate/parks unregistered mv, failure to carry reg/ins card,...
BRISTOL, CT
TheDailyBeast

State Trooper Tased Man Who Later Died for More Than a Minute, Bodycam Shows

Newly released bodycam and dashcam footage shows Connecticut state troopers using a stun gun on Ryan Marzi for over a minute straight the night of Aug. 24, four days before he would unexpectedly die in his sleep. State troopers Desmond Stimson and Jessie Rainville were responding to a domestic violence incident in Canterbury in which Marzi was alleged to have damaged a victim’s cellphone and was refusing to let her leave the property. In a graphic video released by state police, Marzi cries out multiple times that he is unable to turn over onto his stomach to comply with the officers’ demands while the Taser buzzes in the background until Stimson tells Rainville “enough of that.” Marzi was taken to a hospital for evaluation before he was charged with assault in the third degree and interfering with an officer, according to a police statement. State police are conducting an internal investigation into Marzi’s death.Read it at Associated Press
CANTERBURY, CT

