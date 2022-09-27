Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Related
Bristol Press
Plymouth man on probation for firing gun in presence of minors exposed to four years in prison
PLYMOUTH - A Plymouth man is exposed to four years in prison after admitting to violating his probation, which he was serving for a firearms conviction. Keith Bryant, 30, of Lake Plymouth Boulevard, could face sentencing as soon as his next scheduled appearance in New Britain Superior Court, which is scheduled for Nov. 2.
Man gets 7¼ years for selling drugs from East Hartford ‘shop’
A Bloomfield man who ran a home remodeling business and a drug ring, using a “shop” on Tolland Street in East Hartford for both, has been sentenced to 7¼ years in federal prison for his drug dealing and illegal gun possession, federal authorities say. DEFENDANT: Phillip “Flip”...
trumbulltimes.com
Hartford felon gets nearly 3 years for gun possession, dealing fentanyl
A Hartford man was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison Tuesday after a search of his Franklin Avenue home in 2019 turned up fentanyl, crack and two loaded guns, according to prosecutors. Shannon Davis, 29, was sentenced to 34 months in prison followed by three years of supervision...
3rd suspect charged in Bridgeport double homicide, held on $5M bond
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a double homicide in early July, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Bridgeport Police Department. Everton Brooks is facing charges of murder with special circumstances, along with two counts of murder. He is being held on a $5 million bond. Ramon […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
New Haven man charged in Branford overdose death
BRANFORD — Local police say they have arrested a man in connection with a 2021 drug overdose death. Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence for his role in the August 2021 death of a Branford resident, according to police. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in New Haven on Thursday.
Armed robber strikes Wine Works in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a liquor store on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the Wine Works on West Street at 7:30 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery. On their way to the scene, responding officers were made aware that Southington police […]
Bristol Press
Two brothers going to trial in Southington Drive-In assault
SOUTHINGTON -- Two brothers charged in an assault at the Southington Drive-In in 2020 that sent a man to the hospital for severe lacerations, a fractured orbital bone, a severe concussion and other injuries have made their intent to head to trial clear. Barrett Delmonico, 32, formally made the decision...
Register Citizen
Police: Man linked to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford
WILLIMANTIC — Local police say they have arrested a man who has ties to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford. Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva, 22, of Willimantic, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment; illegal discharge of a firearm; illegal sale, delivery or transport of a long gun; risk of injury to a child; second-degree breach of peace; and tampering with physical evidence Monday. He was held on $250,000 bond and appeared in state Superior Court in Danielson on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
New Britain man set to enter plea on murder charges in April shooting
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man is expected to enter a plea next week on murder charges stemming from a shooting in April. Christian Caraballo, 24, of 222 Winfield Drive, is set to face a judge in New Britain Superior Court on Thursday. His matter has been marked down for a plea, as he has yet to enter any plea to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
State police K9, officer locate wanted man in Lebanon with suspected fentanyl
LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police located a wanted man with 30 bags of suspected fentanyl in Lebanon Wednesday, thanks to the help of police K9 Zedo and his partner. According to the state police, officers from Troop K were dispatched to the area of York Road for reports of a wanted person in the […]
Stolen ATM found on side of highway in Connecticut
An ATM was found on the side of Route 8 in Bridgeport.
mspnews.org
TROOPERS ARREST MAN TRAFFICKING FENTANYL WITH FIREARM
At 6 p.m. on September 12, Trooper Joel Daoust, assigned to State Police-Sturbridge, was on patrol during his assigned evening shift. As he merged his cruiser on to Route 84 westbound, from Route 20, in Sturbridge he observed a black Audi being operated at a speed he estimated to be much higher than the posted speed limit. Trooper Daoust activated his blue lights and stopped the Audi then approached it and identified the operator as MARCUS RIGGINS, 30, of East Hartford, Conn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DoingItLocal
Milford News: 4th Arrest In Home Invasion
The fourth and final arrest has been made in the home invasion that occurred at 494 Naugatuck Ave on January 10, 2022. During the home invasion, suspects wore fake Amazon delivery uniforms. Milford Police Detectives conducted an investigation which led to an arrest warrant being issued for Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton. Jordan was taken into custody in Georgia and was extradited by detectives on September 22, 2022. While in custody it was determined that Jordan had several other active arrest warrants for Failure to Appear for arrests from other agencies that were served.
Norwich drug dealer caught with 600 bags of fentanyl gets 5 years in federal prison
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old man from Norwich will spend 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. James Baker was stopped by Norwich police on Feb. 3, 2021 for a motor vehicle violation, according to an announcement from the Connecticut U.S. State’s Attorney […]
NBC Connecticut
Teen Accused of Carjacking Ride-Share Drivers, Stealing Cars Listed for Sale on Social Media
A New Haven teen is accused of stealing several cars while posing as a potential buyer, then selling them, as well as carjacking two ride-share drivers, according to Wallingford police. Police said a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a 19-year-old from New Haven with carjacking, firearm and conspiracy...
Violence Robs Mom A 2nd Time
“Mom,” Antonio Jones told his mother Sandy Mesquita on the phone. “I’m on my way home.”. “Hurry up and come home,” Mesquita responded. Antonio didn’t make it home. Instead Mesquita learned she will be burying her second child in two years. Antonio Jones made...
Suspect identified in Waterbury grocery store homicide
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have named a suspect in the fatal shooting of Jordan Savage earlier this month. Gelson Cruz, 22 of Waterbury is wanted in connection to the shooting that took place on Colonial Avenue on Sept.13 incident, police said. Authorities obtained an active arrest warrant which...
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Omar Arroyo, 27, 107 Martin Luther Ki, New Britain, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace. Kelley A. Bourn, 52, 70 Gaylord St. Apt. 712, Bristol, first-degree criminal trespass, sixth-degree larceny. Dominique Shaurice Fletcher, 25, 269 West Washington St. Apt. 6, Bristol, operate/parks unregistered mv, failure to carry reg/ins card,...
State Trooper Tased Man Who Later Died for More Than a Minute, Bodycam Shows
Newly released bodycam and dashcam footage shows Connecticut state troopers using a stun gun on Ryan Marzi for over a minute straight the night of Aug. 24, four days before he would unexpectedly die in his sleep. State troopers Desmond Stimson and Jessie Rainville were responding to a domestic violence incident in Canterbury in which Marzi was alleged to have damaged a victim’s cellphone and was refusing to let her leave the property. In a graphic video released by state police, Marzi cries out multiple times that he is unable to turn over onto his stomach to comply with the officers’ demands while the Taser buzzes in the background until Stimson tells Rainville “enough of that.” Marzi was taken to a hospital for evaluation before he was charged with assault in the third degree and interfering with an officer, according to a police statement. State police are conducting an internal investigation into Marzi’s death.Read it at Associated Press
New Britain Herald
Inmate in federal prison used cell phone to help traffic narcotics from Mexico that were distributed through New Britain, Hartford
An inmate incarcerated in federal custody since 2007 has been sentenced to additional prison time for arranging drug deals between Mexico and Connecticut – where the drugs were then distributed from Hartford and New Britain. Felix Cancel, Jr., 49, was sentenced to nine years in prison in a hearing...
Comments / 0