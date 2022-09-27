Newly released bodycam and dashcam footage shows Connecticut state troopers using a stun gun on Ryan Marzi for over a minute straight the night of Aug. 24, four days before he would unexpectedly die in his sleep. State troopers Desmond Stimson and Jessie Rainville were responding to a domestic violence incident in Canterbury in which Marzi was alleged to have damaged a victim’s cellphone and was refusing to let her leave the property. In a graphic video released by state police, Marzi cries out multiple times that he is unable to turn over onto his stomach to comply with the officers’ demands while the Taser buzzes in the background until Stimson tells Rainville “enough of that.” Marzi was taken to a hospital for evaluation before he was charged with assault in the third degree and interfering with an officer, according to a police statement. State police are conducting an internal investigation into Marzi’s death.Read it at Associated Press

CANTERBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO