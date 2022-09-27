ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Treasure's Asahi, Junghwan, Jihoon appear in 'The Second Step: Chapter Two' visual film

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhlZR_0iCMZRK300

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group released a visual film teaser for the mini album, The Second Step: Chapter Two, on Tuesday.

The video shows Treasure members Asahi, Junghwan and Jihoon appear against psychedelic backgrounds.

Treasure released a "warm up trailer" for the EP earlier this month that shows the members working on new choreography in the studio.

The Second Step: Chapter Two features the single "Hello" and four other songs: "VolKno," "Clap!," "Thank You" and "Hold It In."

The EP is a follow up to The Second Step: Chapter One, released in February, and the album The First Step: Treasure Effect, released in January 2021.

Treasure will release The Second Step: Chapter Two on Oct. 4.

The group consists of Asahi, Junghwan, Jihoon, Hyunsuk, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Bang Ye-dam, Doyoung, Haruto and Jeongwoo.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae searches for a mole in new trailer for Hunt

The international breakout star of the last 12 months is Lee Jung-jae. The South Korean actor became a global sensation for his role as Seong Gi-hun in Netflix’s Squid Game. For his next move, Lee will make his feature directorial debut with the espionage thriller, Hunt. Lee stars as...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Mashle Anime Reveals VA, Staff in Trailer

Following its announcement last July, Aniplex released a new trailer for the Mashle anime, and it revealed the voice actor for the main character, Mash. The announcement also came with a reveal of the show’s staff. The trailer was released during Aniplex Online Fest 2022 which happened last Saturday,...
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Goes Viral With Anya's Many Faces

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay has gone viral with fans by somehow capturing all of Anya Forger's wild faces seen in the seres so far! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the world earlier this year when the anime adaptation made its official debut, and now the series is gearing up to come back for the second half of its episodes as part of the jam packed Fall 2022 anime schedule. That means we're going to be seeing a lot more of Anya and the rest of the Forger Family soon, and more of her hilarious faces.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#South Korean#Junkyu
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale

Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
COMICS
Anime News And Facts

Land of Lustrous Chapter 99 Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers and Updates

Houseki no Kuni aka The Land of Lustrous is one of the most unique manga premises to come out of the industry which might sound weird on paper but once you start reading it takes you through a roller coaster of emotions. There will be times when you’ll find yourself laughing at the ridiculous gimmicks of the young Gems in the show and then there will be times when you’ll be left devasted with their battle against the Lunarians. Along with this, it also involves some deep lore and intricate world-building which makes it perfect for repetitive viewing.
COMICS
The Independent

GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist

A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
International Business Times

BTS V Becomes Playable Character In Popular Video Game

"Cookie Run: Kingdom" teased a charming new character joining its roster, and it's none other than the animated version of BTS member V, named "Cookie V." The popular video game revealed a series of teasers on Twitter at midnight KST Thursday of the 26-year-old superstar's animated character that perfectly resembles his charming appearance. The teasers included a video teaser of V, known as Kim Taehyung, recording the voice for his new character, the official banner, and a cute video of him posing with Cookie V.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel Shakes Up ‘Armor Wars’: Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios has shaken up its Armor Wars project, and now what was to have been a series for Disney+ will be redeveloped as a feature film. The move essentially pushes back the title further down the development slate.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 MinutesMarvel's Kevin Feige Talks Not Recasting T'Challa for 'Black Panther 2' Sources say the studio was committed in getting the story told the right way and in that process realized that a feature was better suited for the project. Don...
MOVIES
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Features Jotaro's Compact Conundrum

Netflix released the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's second half earlier this month, with the latest episodes exploring Jolyne's fight directly against the villainous Pucci, the Green Dolphin Street Prison Priest who is looking to accomplish a goal set by deceased villain Dio Brando. While the conclusion has yet to be confirmed by Netflix when it comes to its release date, cosplayers are still taking the opportunity to celebrate the latest anime adventure featuring the Joestars, with one specifically focusing on Jotaro at his absolute weirdest.
COMICS
UPI News

Robert Cormier, 'Slasher' and 'Heartland' actor, dies at 33

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Slasher and Heartland actor Robert Cormier has died. Cormier died Friday at a hospital in Etokicoke, Ontario, following injuries in a fall, his sister Stephanie confirmed Tuesday to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 33. The Canadian actor played Kit Jennings in Season 3 of the Netflix...
CELEBRITIES
invezz.com

Epic League launches action RPG ‘Dark Throne’ on Polygon

Polygon and Epic League announced the debut of Web3 game 'Dark Throne'. The platforms struck a strategic partnership in August and seek to drive more adoption of blockchain gaming. Polygon Ventures is also a strategic investor in Epic League. Polygon Studios, the gaming and NFT arm of decentralised Ethereum scaling...
VIDEO GAMES
msn.com

How Akira Shows the Corrupting Influence of Power

Whether you're an anime fanatic or a newcomer to the genre, chances are that you've heard of Akira. The 1988 film draws its inspiration from the manga of the same name by Katsuhiro Otomo, who also directed the film and co-wrote the adaptation. In the years since its debut, Akira has been hailed as the film that opened the doors to a new generation of fans. And it's also served as inspiration for a wide variety of projects - especially the infamous "bike slide" that Shotaro Kaneda (Johnny Yong Bosch) performs, which has been referenced in everything from Batman: The Animated Series to Nope. But one of the most underrated elements is how it looks at the nature of power.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Gets Spooky With Special Halloween Key Art

Demon Slayer will be returning for its third season next year, placing Tanjiro and the other young monster hunters in a new arc involving the Swordsmith Village. Following the devastating events which took place in both the Mugen Train Arc and the Entertainment District Arc, the Shonen protagonists will have plenty on their table, with the animation studio Ufotable assembling the demon slayers once again to help ring in the spooky season thanks to Halloween art that brings together heroes and villains alike.
COMICS
ComicBook

Jump Festa 2023 Announces Stage Line Up

Jump Festa is the major event which takes place annually that dives into anime franchises that make up Weekly Shonen Jump's regularly release publication. With Shuiesha responsible for the series including Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and many more, new details have emerged regarding which Shonen franchises will have a place at this year's Jump Festa. In the past, Jump Festa has revealed new details about the many Shonen franchise's manga and anime adaptations, and we expect Jump Festa 2023 to be no different.
COMICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
456K+
Followers
65K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy