Arlington Ranks Third Among Best Cities For Families, Website Said

By AJ Goldbloom
 2 days ago

Arlington was ranked the third most family-friendly city in the U.S., according to Opendoor.

Though Arlington has many redeeming qualities, its small-town feel is a great combination of outdoor spaces and a wide variety of restaurants, the website said.

Arlington, among Cambridge, MA and Cliffside Park, NJ that were ranked first and second, respectively, was tagged as "family friendly" on Opendoor's home buying online program, the company said.

Click here for the full list of the top 15 cities for families from Opendoor.

