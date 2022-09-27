ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Contemporary Montclair Home Listed For $1.699 Million

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDHW0_0iCMZJVT00
250 Mountain Ave. Photo Credit: Christine R Lane/Compass New Jersey LLC via NJMLS/Zillow

A contemporary home in Montclair has hit the market at nearly $1.7 million.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom house at 250 Upper Mountain Ave. boasts an expansive glass and eat-in kitchen with an island and breakfast area, fireplace, walk-in pantry and powder room.

It also has a large great room with a soaring ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows and wood-burning fireplace. The dining room opens into the back deck and patio. There is also an in-ground pool with spacious decking. Bedrooms include a primary suite and master bathroom.

The listing agent is Christine R Lane of Compass New Jersey LLC. Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

