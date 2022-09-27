Read full article on original website
3 lives saved. These ordinary Tri-Cities workers jumped in to help during emergencies
“No one wakes up in the morning thinking, ‘Today’s the day I will save a life.’”
Police thank citizens for stopping assault
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested for second degree assault and felony order violation after reportedly beating a woman on September 28 around W Van Giesen Street and Crown Drive. Officers with the West Richland Police Department were reportedly called to the assault as it was in-progress....
Richland Suspect Threatens with Machete at Skate Park
A suspect has been arrested on what Richland Police say is a weapon violation. The suspect threatened a person at the skate park with a machete. Richland Police say the initial report came in around 10:25 PM Tuesday night, when a man called to report he'd been threatened by another at the Richland Skate Park, located at 1185 Carondelet Drive.
Richland Police Arrest 4 and Detain Several More at Neighborhood Residence
Richland Police arrested 4 people and took several into custody at a home on Thursday. At about 9:30 am, Police were called out to a weapons complaint in the 300 block of Barth Avenue. Reports say a witness saw a white male display a pistol and fired off a single...
Kennewick food truck hub will host fundraiser for Trooper Atkinson
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A fundraiser to help with Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson’s recovery has been planned for the Tri-Cities. Summer’s Hub in Kennewick, a food truck mecca, will be hosting the event. Trooper Atkinson was shot in the face and hand while confronting a suspect...
Benton County Adult Drug Court celebrates 330th graduate
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton and Franklin County Adult Drug Court is an intensive treatment and accountability program for those in the community who suffer from substance abuse. It involves frequent and random substance testing, weekly court appearances, family and peer support involvement and treatment and education tailored to each...
Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland
Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
Power back on in Richland after transformer blows
RICHLAND, Wash.- A widespread power outage had a large swath of Richland in the dark Thursday morning. The outage stretched from Aaron Drive to Saint Street. According to Lt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the power has been fully restored and the outage was caused by a blown transformer.
WSP investigates pickup versus ambulance collision
WALLA WALLA – An ambulance from Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department and EMS transporting a patient to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla was struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon driven by Rikki A. Barton, 40, of Joseph, Oregon. The collision happened at 3:17 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 125 and Stateline Road.
Kennewick police release body cam footage from Clearwater Bay standoff
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department has released some of the body camera footage from the chase and standoff at the Clearwater Bay apartments on September 13. This footage is graphic and viewer discretion is advised. KPD Officer Cory McGee saw wanted 26-year-old Anthony Martinez-Mata around the apartments that...
Remains Found Near Cable Bridge Identified
(Kennewick, WA) -- The human remains recovered from the Columbia River on Tuesday September 27, have been positively identified through dental records as 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known residence was in the City of Kennewick. Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Kennewick Police Department are working together with the Benton County Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death.
Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
Richland Police arrest man suspected of weapons violations
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police Department Officers arrest a man who was allegedly in possession of a machete and pellet gun in a Skate Park on Sept. 27. Just before 10:30 p.m., Police responded to a weapons complaint at the Richland Skate Park in the 1000 Block of Carondelet Dr.
Walla Walla coffee shop and church to hold fundraiser for Trooper Atkinson
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Days after he was shot in the line of duty, Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson’s fiancé, Meagan, gave the community an update on the Hot Mama’s Espresso Facebook page. He did receive multiple gun shots to his head and hand which...
Dori: Father of WSP trooper shot in face credits son’s tattoo with surviving
Barely a week after his Washington State Patrol (WSP) cruiser was rammed in eastern Washington by a suspect who later shot him several times in the face, Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. continues to recover at Harborview Medical Center, where he was airlifted after driving himself to a Walla Walla hospital.
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
SIU names officers in Clearwater SWAT standoff
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) responded to a request by the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) to investigate the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer in relation to the SWAT standoff in Kennewick on September, 13. The SIU took over the investigation around 9 p.m. on...
KPD, RPD, BCSO arrest 28 in top offender sweep
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) recently joined forces with the Richland Police Department (RPD) and the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) to identify, locate, and arrest some of the top offenders in the Tri-Cities region. According to the KPD, over the course of the week of September, 13,...
Body Found Near Cable Bridge Said to Be Female
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details in the case of a human body found floating in the water off the Cable Bridge Tuesday. Authorities say it was around 12:56 PM law enforcement received a report from a fisherman of possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge. Deputies, detectives, and the Benton County Coroner’s Office coordinated the recovery effort using a sheriff’s office boat. A deceased adult female was recovered from the river and taken to the Benton County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy was conducted on the human remains Wednesday. The cause of death has not been determined at this time. Steps are being taken by detectives and the coroner’s office to identify the female.
‘Retired’ Moses Lake Chief Apprehends Gun Threat Suspect at School
Apparently, you never stop being a policeman. Former Moses Lake Chief apprehends would-be gunman. Wednesday afternoon, the former Moses Lake chief of police utilized his skills to prevent a potential issue with a gun. Dave Ruffin, who is an instructor at CB Tech in Moses Lake, headed outside after two...
