Clayton, NC

Cleveland Proud community festival returns Oct. 8

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 2 days ago

The fourth Cleveland Proud Day is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on the football field at Cleveland High School, 1892 Cleveland Road, Clayton. The event will feature a car show, food, games, a blood drive and entertainment by the community’s schools. Here’s the schedule: 8 a.m. — car show registration and Celtic Creamery’s ice cream […]

