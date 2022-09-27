ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crockett, VA

WSLS

Vehicle crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 137 mile marker. We’re told a work vehicle is overturned and blocking southbound lanes. At this time,...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man driving a tractor dies in Wythe County crash, per VSP

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A man who was driving a tractor died in a Wythe County crash last week, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said that they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 674/Ridge Ave. one mile south of Route 669/Huckleberry Road on Sept. 21 around 7 p.m.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Boil water advisory issued for Smyth County, Virginia

A boil water advisory was issued on Thursday, 9/29, morning for parts of Smyth County, Virginia. According to the county’s water department, effected areas include Midway, Pleasant Heights, Valley Road, Highway 107 and Paige Town Road. The advisory was issued following a water outage, and officials say residents in...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Boil water notice issued for parts of Smyth County

SALTVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — A boil water notice was issued for parts of Smyth County on Wednesday. The notice is in effect for the Pleasant Heights, Midway, Highway 107, and Valley Road areas of Saltville. Before consuming any water, all residents in these areas need to bring water to...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Delegates speak out after body cam footage from incident made public

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Two Virginia Delegates spoke out on Wednesday after the body cam footage from an incident that resulted in a court battle was made public by Wytheville police. Delegate Marie March filed charges against Delegate Wren Williams in a GOP incident she said happened over the weekend...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WSLS

Several schools closed due to power outages in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Appalachian Power says power has been restored to a large majority of its customers in Montgomery County. More than 2,500 Appalachian Power customers are in the dark Thursday morning. As a result, several schools in the area are closed, including:. Auburn Elementary School. Auburn...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem man wanted for alleged role in Radford assault

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested and Radford Police are looking for another man they say was involved in a fight in which one person was hurt. About 2 a.m. September 10, 2022, police were called to the 300 block of Tyler Avenue. Officers found a large crowd leaving the area, and found one person who had sustained “significant injuries” from an assault at that location.
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Power restored to most customers in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers in Christiansburg. No cause has been determined, but AP says the outage was not weather-related. EARLIER STORY: More than 2,700 customers are without power in Christiansburg as of Thursday morning. Montgomery County Public Schools says Auburn Elementary School,...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wcyb.com

Gas woes: Some customers report receiving diesel instead of gas at Lebanon station

LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — Update: News 5 received a response back from Roadrunner spokesman, Ross Parman. Out of an abundance of caution, we replenished the unleaded tank with a fresh fuel as we investigate to determine if there are any irregularities with fuel deliveries or in our tank. To the extent if a customer believes their vehicle was affected by this potential issue, they can contact riskmanagement@gpminvestments.com.
LEBANON, VA
wchstv.com

Community rallies to support teens injured in Mercer County car crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is rallying together to support three Princeton High School students who were involved in a car crash Friday night in Mercer County. Family friend Sarah Malone prayed outside Charleston Area Medical Center General Saturday night. "We know God that through you all things...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
cardinalnews.org

Surveillance video of March-Williams incident doesn’t show confrontation

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. You can also help support the only news organization covering Southwest and Southside politics full-time. https://cardinalnews.org/one-year/. Two surveillance videos from a Republican fundraiser in Wytheville on Saturday where Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, claimed her opponent...
WYTHEVILLE, VA

