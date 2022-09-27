Read full article on original website
Vehicle crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 137 mile marker. We’re told a work vehicle is overturned and blocking southbound lanes. At this time,...
Man driving a tractor dies in Wythe County crash, per VSP
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A man who was driving a tractor died in a Wythe County crash last week, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said that they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 674/Ridge Ave. one mile south of Route 669/Huckleberry Road on Sept. 21 around 7 p.m.
Roanoke County: State Police investigating death during traffic stop on Route 220
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating a death that occurred during a felony traffic stop in Roanoke County Tuesday night. The U.S. Marshal’s Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was conducting an ongoing criminal investigation into a fugitive suspect known to...
Virginia State Police sends water rescue team to SWVA in preparation for weekend rain
Although effects of Hurricane Ian are expected to subside by the time the storm hits Virginia, state police are taking every effort to prepare for flooding and heavy wind. According to a release by VSP, all available police personnel will be on standby across the Commonwealth for the duration of the storm, anticipated from Friday through Monday.
Authorities investigate fatal traffic stop off Route 220 in Roanoke County
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities are investigating a fatal traffic stop that happened on Route 220 in Roanoke County late Tuesday night. The USMS Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was investigating a fugitive who they believed was near Route 220 on Tuesday night, according to Virginia State Police.
Boil water advisory issued for Smyth County, Virginia
A boil water advisory was issued on Thursday, 9/29, morning for parts of Smyth County, Virginia. According to the county’s water department, effected areas include Midway, Pleasant Heights, Valley Road, Highway 107 and Paige Town Road. The advisory was issued following a water outage, and officials say residents in...
Boil water notice issued for parts of Smyth County
SALTVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — A boil water notice was issued for parts of Smyth County on Wednesday. The notice is in effect for the Pleasant Heights, Midway, Highway 107, and Valley Road areas of Saltville. Before consuming any water, all residents in these areas need to bring water to...
Delegates speak out after body cam footage from incident made public
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Two Virginia Delegates spoke out on Wednesday after the body cam footage from an incident that resulted in a court battle was made public by Wytheville police. Delegate Marie March filed charges against Delegate Wren Williams in a GOP incident she said happened over the weekend...
Several schools closed due to power outages in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Appalachian Power says power has been restored to a large majority of its customers in Montgomery County. More than 2,500 Appalachian Power customers are in the dark Thursday morning. As a result, several schools in the area are closed, including:. Auburn Elementary School. Auburn...
Bluefield traffic detour announced, area will close for pipeline work
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Bluefield traffic will see a detour in place Wednesday due closures set to occur in the area. A Tuesday evening community notice from the City of Bluefield indicates that work being done in the College Avenue area will result in changes to accessibility for motorists throughout the day.
Couple Discovers Huge Hornet Nest on Farm in Wythe County
We're quiet as we continue to track Ian. Roanoke Safe Streets For Cyclists With Pedal Safe ROA.
Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office receives fifth accreditation award
The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office received its fifth accreditation from the VA Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. According to the department, they have been re-accredited each time the process comes around every four years, since their first in 2006. This process includes a team of assessors spending days...
Salem man wanted for alleged role in Radford assault
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested and Radford Police are looking for another man they say was involved in a fight in which one person was hurt. About 2 a.m. September 10, 2022, police were called to the 300 block of Tyler Avenue. Officers found a large crowd leaving the area, and found one person who had sustained “significant injuries” from an assault at that location.
Power restored to most customers in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers in Christiansburg. No cause has been determined, but AP says the outage was not weather-related. EARLIER STORY: More than 2,700 customers are without power in Christiansburg as of Thursday morning. Montgomery County Public Schools says Auburn Elementary School,...
Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. William “Dustin” Bowen, 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, […]
Gas woes: Some customers report receiving diesel instead of gas at Lebanon station
LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — Update: News 5 received a response back from Roadrunner spokesman, Ross Parman. Out of an abundance of caution, we replenished the unleaded tank with a fresh fuel as we investigate to determine if there are any irregularities with fuel deliveries or in our tank. To the extent if a customer believes their vehicle was affected by this potential issue, they can contact riskmanagement@gpminvestments.com.
WATCH: Authorities to announce results of investigation into Roanoke hotel
ROANOKE, Va. – Local, state and federal authorities are set to hold a press conference at The Knights Inn in Roanoke on Tuesday afternoon to announce the results of law enforcement action taken against the business and its owner. According to Brian McGinn, the public affairs specialist for the...
Community rallies to support teens injured in Mercer County car crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is rallying together to support three Princeton High School students who were involved in a car crash Friday night in Mercer County. Family friend Sarah Malone prayed outside Charleston Area Medical Center General Saturday night. "We know God that through you all things...
Surveillance video of March-Williams incident doesn’t show confrontation
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. You can also help support the only news organization covering Southwest and Southside politics full-time. https://cardinalnews.org/one-year/. Two surveillance videos from a Republican fundraiser in Wytheville on Saturday where Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, claimed her opponent...
UPDATE: Princeton Senior High shows support to three students injured in car wreck
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday night, September 23, three band students at Princeton Senior High School (PSHS) were involved in a car crash on Airport Road in Mercer County. Two are still being hospitalized at CAMC in Charleston, and all have a long road to recovery ahead. But their...
