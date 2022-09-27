Read full article on original website
Bristow man convicted of attacking stepson with machete
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a Bristow man of attacking his stepson with a machete on May 21, which ultimately led to the loss of the victim's right eye, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said. Millard Ray Laskey, 52, was found guilty Wednesday of assault with a...
OSBI investigating suspicious death of 35-year-old man in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a suspicious death in Lincoln County after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Thursday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Sac and Fox Nation Tribal Police responded to a residence...
Oklahoma City police identify officer killed in off duty accident as Sgt. Meagan Burke
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police identified the officer killed in an off-duty accident on Thursday morning as Sgt. Meagan Burke. Police said Burke was driving north on I-44 near SW 44th St., when a southbound vehicle swerved left, was propelled over the center guardrail, and struck her vehicle head-on.
Oklahoma City police officer killed in off duty crash
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One Oklahoma City police officer was killed after a crash on I-44 Thursday morning. Officials say the officer was off duty at the time. Investigators say a car was heading westbound on I-44 in southwest Oklahoma City when the driver went across the median and onto the eastbound lanes before colliding into the car the Oklahoma City police officer was driving.
Two Carnegie teens killed in one-car crash in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — Two teenagers from Carnegie were killed in a one-car accident on Wednesday night in Caddo County. The accident happened just after 7 p.m. on County Road 1320, about three and a half miles east of Fort Cobb. The Toyota Highlander involved in the crash was...
Midwest City taking up contract with Oklahoma County jail
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Midwest City took up the issue of its contracts with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council on Monday. As previously reported, concerned groups including the People's Council for Justice Reform voiced opposition to Midwest City's relationships with the county jail and CJAC.
Edmond police identify 'Peeping Tom' suspect caught looking into girl's window
Edmond, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police say they have identified an alleged Peeping Tom and now there is a warrant out for his arrest. Police say the man in the security video is 48-year-old Brian Rich. These documents say Rich admitted to looking into the girl's window. Court records...
Stillwater man arrested 3 times in 2 months
STILLWATER (KOKH) - A Stillwater man is behind bars after two previous arrests in Payne County,. Officials say police conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday near 14th and Perkins in Stillwater. During the stop, officers seized 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine and $4,300. The driver, Larry McCann, was arrested for drug...
Police: Man fatally shot after car breaks down in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested on a murder complaint after a fatal shooting in Oklahoma City on Monday. Police said officers responded to SE 43rd Street and High for a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Officers found the victim, Felipe Palacios, dead from a gunshot wound...
Person shot, killed in southeast Oklahoma City, suspect in custody
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one person dead. Officials say police arrived near S High Ave and SE 43rd St and found a person dead. One suspect is reportedly in custody. This is a developing story. For more local news...
Person found dead in tent at Oklahoma City homeless camp
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the death of a person found dead in a tent at a homeless camp. Police said officers were called for a welfare check at a homeless camp near SE 27th and Santa Fe Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When police...
OHP searching for vehicles that possibly left deadly crash in Moore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in learning more about a fatal crash in Moore Tuesday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, a fatality collision occurred on I-35 southbound between 19th Street and Indian Hills Road, troopers said. Troopers say...
70-year-old man killed in four-vehicle crash in Cleveland county
CLEVELAND COUNTY (KOKH) - A collision involving four vehicles left a 70-year-old Blanchard man dead on Tuesday night. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-35 southbound at Indian Hills in Norman. Garth McDonald, who was driving a 2011 Yamaha XV 1900, was pronounced dead on scene. The Oklahoma Highway...
Woman uses fraudulent credit card, spends $2,000 on products in Best Buy store in Moore
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Moore Police Department (MPD) is looking for a woman who used someone's stolen identification to buy a Best Buy Credit Card. Police say the woman pictured used the fraudulent credit card to buy over $2,000 worth of merchandise from the store. If anyone recognizes...
Addicted Oklahoma: Mother shares her battle with addiction in hopes to help others
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma mother is sharing her battle with drug addiction, in hopes to save as many women as possible. Red Rock Jordan's Crossing is a safe haven for many women. It can accommodate 82 women battling addiction. Photographs capture the beautiful, and not-so-easy times. Erika...
Moore Public Schools sends email to parents after threat made at elementary school
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — Moore Public Schools issued an email to the district about a threat received at one of their elementary schools. The district sent the email in regards to a threat that was made at Broadmoore Elementary School, saying that a student had made a threat in a group chat with other students. According to the email that was sent to Fox 25 from a parent, the threat reported involved the student saying they had a weapon and that they were going to use it against the school.
Edmond Electric sending crews to help with Hurricane Ian response in Florida
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Electric is pitching in to help with Hurricane Ian as it barrels down on Florida. Seven lineman and four trucks from Edmond Electric left Wednesday to help with the repsonse and support for communities in the path of Hurricane Ian. They will be part...
Oklahoma City police looking for man seen stealing a Dallas Cowboys garden flag
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who stole a garden flag. Police said the theft happened at a home in the 3800 block of NW 50th Street. While a garden flag isn't a high-profile item, police said it's still a case worth solving.
Semitruck rolls over on NB I-44 after overcorrecting vehicle
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A semitruck rolled over Tuesday morning on I-44 northbound, just north of SW 59th St. in Oklahoma City. According to the accident report, Michael Lindsey, 61, was driving the semi when he slowly drifted from the left and into the center median, causing the trailer to lean.
