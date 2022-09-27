ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Bristow man convicted of attacking stepson with machete

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a Bristow man of attacking his stepson with a machete on May 21, which ultimately led to the loss of the victim's right eye, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said. Millard Ray Laskey, 52, was found guilty Wednesday of assault with a...
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma City police officer killed in off duty crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One Oklahoma City police officer was killed after a crash on I-44 Thursday morning. Officials say the officer was off duty at the time. Investigators say a car was heading westbound on I-44 in southwest Oklahoma City when the driver went across the median and onto the eastbound lanes before colliding into the car the Oklahoma City police officer was driving.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Two Carnegie teens killed in one-car crash in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — Two teenagers from Carnegie were killed in a one-car accident on Wednesday night in Caddo County. The accident happened just after 7 p.m. on County Road 1320, about three and a half miles east of Fort Cobb. The Toyota Highlander involved in the crash was...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
Midwest City taking up contract with Oklahoma County jail

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Midwest City took up the issue of its contracts with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council on Monday. As previously reported, concerned groups including the People's Council for Justice Reform voiced opposition to Midwest City's relationships with the county jail and CJAC.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
Stillwater man arrested 3 times in 2 months

STILLWATER (KOKH) - A Stillwater man is behind bars after two previous arrests in Payne County,. Officials say police conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday near 14th and Perkins in Stillwater. During the stop, officers seized 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine and $4,300. The driver, Larry McCann, was arrested for drug...
STILLWATER, OK
Police: Man fatally shot after car breaks down in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested on a murder complaint after a fatal shooting in Oklahoma City on Monday. Police said officers responded to SE 43rd Street and High for a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Officers found the victim, Felipe Palacios, dead from a gunshot wound...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Person found dead in tent at Oklahoma City homeless camp

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the death of a person found dead in a tent at a homeless camp. Police said officers were called for a welfare check at a homeless camp near SE 27th and Santa Fe Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OHP searching for vehicles that possibly left deadly crash in Moore

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in learning more about a fatal crash in Moore Tuesday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, a fatality collision occurred on I-35 southbound between 19th Street and Indian Hills Road, troopers said. Troopers say...
TULSA, OK
70-year-old man killed in four-vehicle crash in Cleveland county

CLEVELAND COUNTY (KOKH) - A collision involving four vehicles left a 70-year-old Blanchard man dead on Tuesday night. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-35 southbound at Indian Hills in Norman. Garth McDonald, who was driving a 2011 Yamaha XV 1900, was pronounced dead on scene. The Oklahoma Highway...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
Moore Public Schools sends email to parents after threat made at elementary school

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — Moore Public Schools issued an email to the district about a threat received at one of their elementary schools. The district sent the email in regards to a threat that was made at Broadmoore Elementary School, saying that a student had made a threat in a group chat with other students. According to the email that was sent to Fox 25 from a parent, the threat reported involved the student saying they had a weapon and that they were going to use it against the school.
MOORE, OK
Semitruck rolls over on NB I-44 after overcorrecting vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A semitruck rolled over Tuesday morning on I-44 northbound, just north of SW 59th St. in Oklahoma City. According to the accident report, Michael Lindsey, 61, was driving the semi when he slowly drifted from the left and into the center median, causing the trailer to lean.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

