FIFA

CBS Sports

Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia

PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
FIFA
NBC Sports

USMNT projected starting lineup vs Saudi Arabia

The USMNT face Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain in their final warm-up game before the 2022 World Cup kicks off in November and there are plenty of question marks around their best starting lineup. Especially at center back and up front. Following the shocking defeat to Japan (where a 2-0...
MLS
Yardbarker

New Chelsea Third Kit Leaked On FIFA 23

EA Sports' latest rendition of FIFA is available now for those with early access. It is released to everyone on Friday. Pre-order on the next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X) here. Animated Kai Havertz was one of the two players pictured wearing the gold/ecru coloured jersey. N'Golo Kante was...
FIFA
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
FIFA
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture

Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
FIFA
hypebeast.com

Christian Pulisic Is Calm, Collected and Ready for His First FIFA World Cup

Do you remember the first time you had Gatorade? I do. How could I forget? It was at football practice during a hot summer day. My team was toiling away, and our coach busted out a massive orange jug filled with yellow liquid that wasn’t quite water … and certainly not urine. Little did we know that we would never have the same appreciation for hose water again, as that magical yellow-orange liquid, gave us a jolt of energy to power through that sweltering afternoon.
NFL
ESPN

Tim Cahill optimistic for World Cup but questions 'nice' Socceroos leaders

Tim Cahill thinks the Socceroos lack natural leaders compared with the "men and attitude" of his era. The Australian football great is nevertheless optimistic ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, despite the Socceroos' stiff task against Denmark, Tunisia and defending champions France in the group stage. And Australia's...
FIFA
ESPN

Team USA withstands challenge from Serbia to advance to FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup semifinals

SYDNEY -- It had been a minute since Team USA looked a step behind on the court, but that was the case Thursday in its FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup quarterfinal game. Team USA trailed for the first time all tournament 4-0 and shortly afterward at 11-7 against a fearless Serbia team that managed to make it a four-point game late in the second quarter in front of a loud, mostly pro-Serbia crowd.
BASKETBALL

