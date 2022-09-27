Read full article on original website
Racist abuse of Richarlison shows FIFA still has work to do
FIFA president Gianni Infantino was shown visual proof of the racism that continues to infect soccer when he attended Brazil's final warmup game before the World Cup
Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia
PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
USMNT projected starting lineup vs Saudi Arabia
The USMNT face Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain in their final warm-up game before the 2022 World Cup kicks off in November and there are plenty of question marks around their best starting lineup. Especially at center back and up front. Following the shocking defeat to Japan (where a 2-0...
New Chelsea Third Kit Leaked On FIFA 23
EA Sports' latest rendition of FIFA is available now for those with early access. It is released to everyone on Friday. Pre-order on the next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X) here. Animated Kai Havertz was one of the two players pictured wearing the gold/ecru coloured jersey. N'Golo Kante was...
Team USA dropped 145 points to break a basketball World Cup record — but some are calling it poor sportsmanship
Team USA has won each of the past three FIBA World Cups, and this young group has no intention of settling for less now that it's their time to shine.
Who has scored the most goals in World Cup history? Top 10 revealed ahead of Qatar 2022
THE World Cup is right around the corner as Qatar prepare to kick off the 2022 edition on November 20. Some of the world's best strikers will descend on the tournament as they look to find the back of the net on the biggest stage. And SunSport felt this was...
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture
Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: The best Ligue 1 starter squad
The best Ligue 1 starter squad on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
Official: Manuel Akanji Included In FIFA 23 'Team Of The Week'
Manchester City centre-back Manuel Akanji has been included in the latest Team of the Week' in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Christian Pulisic Is Calm, Collected and Ready for His First FIFA World Cup
Do you remember the first time you had Gatorade? I do. How could I forget? It was at football practice during a hot summer day. My team was toiling away, and our coach busted out a massive orange jug filled with yellow liquid that wasn’t quite water … and certainly not urine. Little did we know that we would never have the same appreciation for hose water again, as that magical yellow-orange liquid, gave us a jolt of energy to power through that sweltering afternoon.
Tim Cahill optimistic for World Cup but questions 'nice' Socceroos leaders
Tim Cahill thinks the Socceroos lack natural leaders compared with the "men and attitude" of his era. The Australian football great is nevertheless optimistic ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, despite the Socceroos' stiff task against Denmark, Tunisia and defending champions France in the group stage. And Australia's...
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion: Where To Watch, Live Stream, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria
Liverpool take on Brighton at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
How to watch England vs Pakistan T20i cricket on a live stream including for free
Here's how to stream the high-scoring ENG PAK T20 cricket series from UK, India, Pakistan, USA, Australia and beyond
Team USA withstands challenge from Serbia to advance to FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup semifinals
SYDNEY -- It had been a minute since Team USA looked a step behind on the court, but that was the case Thursday in its FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup quarterfinal game. Team USA trailed for the first time all tournament 4-0 and shortly afterward at 11-7 against a fearless Serbia team that managed to make it a four-point game late in the second quarter in front of a loud, mostly pro-Serbia crowd.
