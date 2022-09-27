ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Wild Leap sets December opening at downtown’s Centennial Yards

By Amy Wenk
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 2 days ago

A craft beverage company from LaGrange plans to open a taproom in downtown Atlanta this December.

Wild Leap Craft Beverages on Tuesday announced its opening timeline at Centennial Yards , the 50-acre, $5 billion project that’s redeveloping The Gulch.

Wild Leap will take roughly 15,000 square feet at 125 Ted Turner Drive , within walking distance to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena.

“We’ve had our eyes set on Atlanta for a while now, and when presented with this opportunity to activate this memorable building, we felt the need to jump on it due to the size and scope of the Centennial Yards vision,” Rob Goldstein , Wild Leap co-founder and chief revenue officer, said in a press release.

Architecture firm ASD|SKY is leading the design for Wild Leap.

According to the press release, the multi-level taproom will be inspired by Atlanta’s railroad history. The Gulch is a historic piece of the city where 19th century railroads formed a vital transportation hub for the Southeast.

For example, at Wild Leap, there will be a lower-level “Canyon,” a subterranean space that resulted from the Atlanta viaduct system constructed in 1923. There will also be outdoor patios, a “monumental” staircase, central bar, and a speakeasy with a hidden entry.

“The ceiling is detailed in a way that references a decommissioned, overgrown railway, and vintage furniture and lighting furthers these goals,” says the press release. “Mural art and design surprises throughout the space harken to the building’s original architecture, include an abandoned brick elevator chase, building awnings, and branded stamps from the original steel union that constructed the building in 1912.”

Wild Leap started five years ago in LaGrange, Ga. and has since grown to produce beer, spirits, ready-to drink cocktails, and wine. In downtown, Wild Leap will also serve food, including classic handhelds, shareable appetizers and old-school treats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3glSoY_0iCMX3Og00
Rendering: ASD|SKY


Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
money.com

Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Lagrange, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON — The fair's in town and with it come funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such as...
HAMPTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Mural Art#Downtown Atlanta#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mercedes Benz Stadium#State Farm Arena#Asd#Gulch
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta

Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
ATLANTA, GA
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS 46

Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Wale and Trina Headline 31st Annual AIDS Walk & Music Fest

(L-R) Performers Wale and Trina at AIDS Walk Atlanta 2022 presented in partnership with AHF Pharmacy at Piedmont Park on Sept. 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation) On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, multi-platinum and award-winning recording artists, Wale and Trina, joined forces...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month

With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

People fleeing Hurricane Ian fly into Atlanta as Tampa airport closes

ATLANTA — The last flights into Atlanta from Tampa landed Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Tampa International Airport was slated to close at 5 p.m. as Florida's coast braced for the storm's impact. Nearly 500 miles away, Atlanta has been welcoming people at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as they try to remove themselves from the storm's path.
ATLANTA, GA
What Now Atlanta

What Now Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
708
Followers
314
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowatlanta.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy