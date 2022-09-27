Wild Leap sets December opening at downtown’s Centennial Yards

A craft beverage company from LaGrange plans to open a taproom in downtown Atlanta this December.

Wild Leap Craft Beverages on Tuesday announced its opening timeline at Centennial Yards , the 50-acre, $5 billion project that’s redeveloping The Gulch.

Wild Leap will take roughly 15,000 square feet at 125 Ted Turner Drive , within walking distance to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena.

“We’ve had our eyes set on Atlanta for a while now, and when presented with this opportunity to activate this memorable building, we felt the need to jump on it due to the size and scope of the Centennial Yards vision,” Rob Goldstein , Wild Leap co-founder and chief revenue officer, said in a press release.

Architecture firm ASD|SKY is leading the design for Wild Leap.

According to the press release, the multi-level taproom will be inspired by Atlanta’s railroad history. The Gulch is a historic piece of the city where 19th century railroads formed a vital transportation hub for the Southeast.

For example, at Wild Leap, there will be a lower-level “Canyon,” a subterranean space that resulted from the Atlanta viaduct system constructed in 1923. There will also be outdoor patios, a “monumental” staircase, central bar, and a speakeasy with a hidden entry.

“The ceiling is detailed in a way that references a decommissioned, overgrown railway, and vintage furniture and lighting furthers these goals,” says the press release. “Mural art and design surprises throughout the space harken to the building’s original architecture, include an abandoned brick elevator chase, building awnings, and branded stamps from the original steel union that constructed the building in 1912.”

Wild Leap started five years ago in LaGrange, Ga. and has since grown to produce beer, spirits, ready-to drink cocktails, and wine. In downtown, Wild Leap will also serve food, including classic handhelds, shareable appetizers and old-school treats.

Rendering: ASD|SKY

