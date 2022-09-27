Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Shows Her Perfect Model Poses in Instagram Video
Zaya Wade is showing off her stylish skills and her dad Dwyane Wade is in awe. On Tuesday, Zaya, who is also the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, shared fun footage from a photo shoot on her Instagram page. In the short clip, Zaya, 15, strikes some poses as she...
ohmymag.co.uk
Here’s a secret hack to open a Coca-Cola can
It is not uncommon to come across a video every now and then, that demonstrates how commonly used tools can have secret hacksthat most of us don't know about. For example, did you know about the secret function of McDonald’s circular table?. In a similar vein, turns out that...
McDonald’s Happy Meal Halloween Buckets Might Be Coming Back This Year
There’s nothing kids love quite as much Halloween food—except maybe when it’s presented in a surprisingly spooky way. However, we firmly believe that you’re never too old for having fun with your food, and apparently McDonald’s agrees, because they’re bringing back the Halloween Happy Meal buckets we loved so much in the ’90s!
msn.com
Bride Blasted for Threatening To Call Cops on Teen Waitress 'Over Nothing'
A bride who threatened to call the police if a waitress, who was allegedly "super distracting" because of the way she was dressed, didn't leave her wedding has been slammed by users on Reddit. In a viral post shared on Reddit's Am I The A**hole (AITA) subforum under the username...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did Zaxby's Really Just Turn Its Sauces Into Popsicles?
Tired of plain old vanilla? Would you rather take death than so-called "death by chocolate?" Have the 31 flavors of Baskin-Robbins not excited you? The world of ice cream flavors may indeed seem cliché now and then, so it's no wonder that people would like to see a brand new flavor that pushes the boundaries of those beloved frozen treats. The only problem is finding an exciting flavor that keeps its distinctive taste when turned into a creamy, cold treat.
McDonald's Refuses to Serve Man Cheese Slice as He Ordered a Vegan McPlant
"I'm a vegetarian so I love the McPlant. I just don't like vegan cheese, and I've never had a problem before swapping it out," the man told Newsweek.
The Reason Some McDonald’s Have One Arch Versus Two
McDonald’s has been around since the 1950s. Architects dreamed up the golden arches to help make the roof line look “less flat” but you may not realize that the arches didn’t become a part of the logo until 1962. If you’re a frequent visitor of the fast food chain, you may have realized that certain locations only have one arch versus the iconic two arches.
My Fiancé Caught Me Cheating On Him, And Now He Wants To Snoop Through My Phone — Can I Say No?
"While I understand that he (rightfully) may still have fears, I think it is an invasion of my privacy."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Dangerous Minds' star Michelle Pfeiffer honors Coolio: 'Life cut entirely too short'
Michelle Pfeiffer attributed the success of 'Dangerous Minds' to Coolio and his music. She was among the many who honored the late rapper online.
msn.com
Kendall Jenner Says Recent Brain Scan Confirmed She '100% Has Anxiety'
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Kendall Jenner is curious to know what goes through all of her sisters' brains. In a sneak peek of Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old supermodel reveals to big sister Khloé Kardashian that she's recently been fascinated by brain scans after getting one for herself.
CNBC
McDonald's is releasing new Happy Meals for adults to recreate 'one of the most nostalgic experiences'
You're never too old for a Happy Meal, or at least that's what McDonald's is banking on. The fast food juggernaut this week announced plans to introduce adult-oriented meals — complete with a free toy — in an initiative designed to work off of the nostalgia of the restaurant's famous red cardboard boxes.
msn.com
Anderson Cooper Made 'Amazing' Discovery In His Mom's Possessions After She Died
CNN’s Anderson Cooper said he found a pile of love letter telegrams that legendary crooner Frank Sinatra had sent to his fashion icon mother Gloria Vanderbilt while sorting through his late mom’s possessions. The “amazing” discovery was among “boxes of stuff” from “her epic life” that Cooper went...
msn.com
Megan Fox Slays in Leather Lace-Up Pants and a Fuzzy Bucket Hat
It's a fact that Megan Fox ruled spring and summer '22 with her showstopping street styles, unmatched swimwear, and red carpet-ready gowns. Now, the Jennifer's Body hottie is ready to show us how you can be a Hot Girl even when it's cold out. Her first entry into the fall fashion archives for this year is a quirky and fun mixed textured leather pants and flannel top moment that comes straight out of the '90s.
McDonalds To Sell Adult Happy Meal Without Liquor
McDonald’s says their not forgetting about the adults that were once kids as well. Accroding to NPR, “On October 3rd, McDonald’s will offer the Cactus Plant Flea Market Meal Box, where adults can get a taste of childhood nostalgia. The box comes with a meal and a classic McDonald’s character: Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie and […] The post McDonalds To Sell Adult Happy Meal Without Liquor appeared first on 92 Q.
Food Beast
Heinz Brings Back the Tomato Blood Bottles for Halloween
With Halloween on the horizon, it's prime time to switch up to the perception of ketchup as blood. Heinz, the most ubiquitous name in American condiments, knows when to cash in, bringing back their iconic Tomato Blood ketchup bottles for the season. So make your way to your local retailer...
Comments / 0