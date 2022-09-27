ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ohmymag.co.uk

Here’s a secret hack to open a Coca-Cola can

It is not uncommon to come across a video every now and then, that demonstrates how commonly used tools can have secret hacksthat most of us don't know about. For example, did you know about the secret function of McDonald’s circular table?. In a similar vein, turns out that...
Mashed

Did Zaxby's Really Just Turn Its Sauces Into Popsicles?

Tired of plain old vanilla? Would you rather take death than so-called "death by chocolate?" Have the 31 flavors of Baskin-Robbins not excited you? The world of ice cream flavors may indeed seem cliché now and then, so it's no wonder that people would like to see a brand new flavor that pushes the boundaries of those beloved frozen treats. The only problem is finding an exciting flavor that keeps its distinctive taste when turned into a creamy, cold treat.
DoYouRemember?

The Reason Some McDonald’s Have One Arch Versus Two

McDonald’s has been around since the 1950s. Architects dreamed up the golden arches to help make the roof line look “less flat” but you may not realize that the arches didn’t become a part of the logo until 1962. If you’re a frequent visitor of the fast food chain, you may have realized that certain locations only have one arch versus the iconic two arches.
msn.com

Kendall Jenner Says Recent Brain Scan Confirmed She '100% Has Anxiety'

Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Kendall Jenner is curious to know what goes through all of her sisters' brains. In a sneak peek of Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old supermodel reveals to big sister Khloé Kardashian that she's recently been fascinated by brain scans after getting one for herself.
msn.com

Megan Fox Slays in Leather Lace-Up Pants and a Fuzzy Bucket Hat

It's a fact that Megan Fox ruled spring and summer '22 with her showstopping street styles, unmatched swimwear, and red carpet-ready gowns. Now, the Jennifer's Body hottie is ready to show us how you can be a Hot Girl even when it's cold out. Her first entry into the fall fashion archives for this year is a quirky and fun mixed textured leather pants and flannel top moment that comes straight out of the '90s.
92Q

McDonalds To Sell Adult Happy Meal Without Liquor

McDonald’s says their not forgetting about the adults that were once kids as well. Accroding to NPR, “On October 3rd, McDonald’s will offer the Cactus Plant Flea Market Meal Box, where adults can get a taste of childhood nostalgia. The box comes with a meal and a classic McDonald’s character: Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie and […] The post McDonalds To Sell Adult Happy Meal Without Liquor appeared first on 92 Q.
Food Beast

Heinz Brings Back the Tomato Blood Bottles for Halloween

With Halloween on the horizon, it's prime time to switch up to the perception of ketchup as blood. Heinz, the most ubiquitous name in American condiments, knows when to cash in, bringing back their iconic Tomato Blood ketchup bottles for the season. So make your way to your local retailer...
