ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Hurricane Ian: Floridians head to Loxahatchee looking for supplies

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPEC) — Many residents are heading back to the Southwestern coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area. Many people heading home went into town for supplies. Local residents heading to the area were filling up on gas and ensuring they had the supplies to help friends and family in the storm-affected area.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
cbs12.com

Cooler air in place for Saturday

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Drier air has ushered south into our area behind Ian, and we have a really nice day to look forward to. Temperatures this morning have fallen into the 60s. It's a bit breezy this morning too and feels just like fall. Skies are...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
County
Okeechobee County, FL
Saint Lucie County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
Martin County, FL
Society
cbs12.com

Traffic Stopper: Officers chase dog through traffic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A wayward dog led officers on a wild chase on Friday morning. The West Palm Beach Police Department said an officer on patrol, Lt. A.J. Bullard, saw the terrier-mix darting in-and-out of traffic on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and even I-95. Lt. Bullard stopped traffic and drivers tried to assist the officer by getting out of their cars to chase the dog. But two legs were no match for four, the police department said Bullard had to call for backup just to prevent the dog from getting hit or crashing into each other to avoid hitting the dog.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Ian dissipating, watching one other wave in the Atlantic

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian is now post-tropical and will continue to dissipate through the weekend. Catastrophic wind speeds resulted as Ian moved across our state during the middle of the week. Ian made a second U.S. landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon, bringing heavy rain...
ENVIRONMENT
cbs12.com

DeSantis: Hurricane Ian 'biggest flood event' ever in southwest Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Hurricane Ian was "the biggest flood event" the state's southwest region has ever seen, and discussed rescue efforts in the area after the powerful storm. "There's life rescue, making sure people are OK, following up on any type of calls....
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Hurricanes#Stuart#Hurricane Ian#The Salvation Army
cbs12.com

Bodies of 3 migrants found near the Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS12) — The bodies of 3 female migrants were found near Naval Air Station Key West on Saturday. This marks the third time since Thursday that the Monroe County's Sheriff's Office has removed bodies in the area of Boca Chica Key and channel bringing them to a total of four females and one male.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Armed robbery at Dollar Tree, deputies need your help

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an armed robber. An unidentified man robbed the Dollar Tree on North Military Trail in West Palm Beach on July 2nd at 10 p.m. According to surveillance video released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he is light-skinned, wearing...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Okeechobee County's 911 emergency system restored

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office 911 emergency system is restored and fully functioning after it was down for seven hours on Friday. They say the county’s 911 emergency line was down and that people should call 863-763-3117 until the problem is fixed. That...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
cbs12.com

Missing man from West Palm Beach found safe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department found Darion Cooley safe. A purple alert was issued for him on Sept. 29. He was missing for four days. There is no further information on where Cooley was for the four days he was missing.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man robbed 2 victims in 2 hotels for drug money, police say

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The day before Hurricane Ian made landfall was full of uncertainty, especially for evacuees staying in South Florida hotels. Stuart police say Chris Julien of Port St. Lucie had other intentions. They say they responded to a hotel on S.E. Federal Highway and found a...
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Ian's U.S. death toll climbs to 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 27 as of Friday night. According to Florida's Medical Examiners Commission, several new deaths were attributable to the storm, including a 62-year-old woman who died after suffering injuries and drowning when a tree fell on a mobile home, a 54-year-old man who was found trapped in a window after drowning, and a female who was found tangled in wires under a residence in Lee County.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Softball fields in Jupiter Park temporarily closing to update lighting

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, the softball fields at Jupiter Community Park will be closed. The town will begin phase three of a project to replace existing sports lighting fixtures. The upgrades include changing the lights to LED — which will minimize glare in the surrounding communities.
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy