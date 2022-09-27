Read full article on original website
Big Dog Ranch Rescue on a mission to help pets after Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Big Dog Ranch Rescue is helping displaced pets following Hurricane Ian. Starting Friday, a rescue bus went to the West Coast of Florida to bring emergency dog and cat food to the area and brought back dogs at risk. They returned Saturday morning...
Hurricane Ian: Floridians head to Loxahatchee looking for supplies
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPEC) — Many residents are heading back to the Southwestern coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area. Many people heading home went into town for supplies. Local residents heading to the area were filling up on gas and ensuring they had the supplies to help friends and family in the storm-affected area.
'Long road to recovery': Search and rescue efforts still underway across Florida after Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida earlier this week, leaving residents underwater and facing immense cleanup. One of the places to experience the full force of Hurricane Ian was Charlotte County, Florida. Extensive damage has been reported and the response is still underway with active search and rescue efforts ongoing.
Cooler air in place for Saturday
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Drier air has ushered south into our area behind Ian, and we have a really nice day to look forward to. Temperatures this morning have fallen into the 60s. It's a bit breezy this morning too and feels just like fall. Skies are...
Traffic Stopper: Officers chase dog through traffic
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A wayward dog led officers on a wild chase on Friday morning. The West Palm Beach Police Department said an officer on patrol, Lt. A.J. Bullard, saw the terrier-mix darting in-and-out of traffic on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and even I-95. Lt. Bullard stopped traffic and drivers tried to assist the officer by getting out of their cars to chase the dog. But two legs were no match for four, the police department said Bullard had to call for backup just to prevent the dog from getting hit or crashing into each other to avoid hitting the dog.
Ian dissipating, watching one other wave in the Atlantic
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian is now post-tropical and will continue to dissipate through the weekend. Catastrophic wind speeds resulted as Ian moved across our state during the middle of the week. Ian made a second U.S. landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon, bringing heavy rain...
DeSantis: Hurricane Ian 'biggest flood event' ever in southwest Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Hurricane Ian was "the biggest flood event" the state's southwest region has ever seen, and discussed rescue efforts in the area after the powerful storm. "There's life rescue, making sure people are OK, following up on any type of calls....
FPL: More than half of its customers already have their power back
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — FPL announced more than a million customers who lost power because of Hurricane Ian got it back by Friday morning. The utility said that’s more than half of its customers who were affected, as it started the first full day of restoration after Ian went away.
Bodies of 3 migrants found near the Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS12) — The bodies of 3 female migrants were found near Naval Air Station Key West on Saturday. This marks the third time since Thursday that the Monroe County's Sheriff's Office has removed bodies in the area of Boca Chica Key and channel bringing them to a total of four females and one male.
Armed robbery at Dollar Tree, deputies need your help
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an armed robber. An unidentified man robbed the Dollar Tree on North Military Trail in West Palm Beach on July 2nd at 10 p.m. According to surveillance video released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he is light-skinned, wearing...
Okeechobee County's 911 emergency system restored
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office 911 emergency system is restored and fully functioning after it was down for seven hours on Friday. They say the county’s 911 emergency line was down and that people should call 863-763-3117 until the problem is fixed. That...
Okeechobee impacted by Ian: Property damage, power outages observed across county
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Many people in Okeechobee County have also felt the power of Hurricane Ian, with numerous residents seeing their property damaged and have lost power. CBS12 News crews observed shingles on lawns, lines down and even roofs blown off. Brad Jones has lived in Okeechobee...
Martin County Sheriff's Office sends Rapid Response Team to help in Ian's aftermath
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — As the west coast of Florida continues to deal with the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian, law enforcement on the Treasure Coast is stepping in to help. The Rapid Response Team with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office will head to Lee County Friday morning....
WATCH: Woman wanted for stealing puppy caught on camera, arrest made
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman walked into a pet shop, asked to see small dogs, and ran out with an eight-week-old Teacup Yorkie, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. It happened Thursday afternoon at Star Pups on Okeechobee Boulevard. Deputies said at about 4...
Missing man from West Palm Beach found safe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department found Darion Cooley safe. A purple alert was issued for him on Sept. 29. He was missing for four days. There is no further information on where Cooley was for the four days he was missing.
Man robbed 2 victims in 2 hotels for drug money, police say
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The day before Hurricane Ian made landfall was full of uncertainty, especially for evacuees staying in South Florida hotels. Stuart police say Chris Julien of Port St. Lucie had other intentions. They say they responded to a hotel on S.E. Federal Highway and found a...
Ian's U.S. death toll climbs to 27
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 27 as of Friday night. According to Florida's Medical Examiners Commission, several new deaths were attributable to the storm, including a 62-year-old woman who died after suffering injuries and drowning when a tree fell on a mobile home, a 54-year-old man who was found trapped in a window after drowning, and a female who was found tangled in wires under a residence in Lee County.
Softball fields in Jupiter Park temporarily closing to update lighting
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, the softball fields at Jupiter Community Park will be closed. The town will begin phase three of a project to replace existing sports lighting fixtures. The upgrades include changing the lights to LED — which will minimize glare in the surrounding communities.
Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
2 people arrested in connection to auto burglaries in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — 2 men have been arrested for breaking into cars in Fort Pierce, police say. On Sept. 29 officers responded to N. Lawnwood Circle after reports came in that two men were checking door handles of parked vehicles in the neighborhood. The Fort Pierce Police...
