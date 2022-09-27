ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

When arthritis becomes painful; diagnosing and treating gout

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One source states that arthritis affects at least one in six adults in Louisiana, and there is an especially painful form of arthritis that many men suffer from. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), gout affects nearly 9.2 million people...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Local doctor offers affordable alternative to traditional health insurance

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Instead of relying on traditional health insurance, the Byja Clinic in Baton Rouge is a direct primary care practice. “It’s old school medicine and cuts out the middle man, and gets back to patient and doctor. Patients pay a monthly fee directly for services,” said Dr. Byron Jasper, who owns the clinic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Donating to Hurricane Ian relief — what to know before giving

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before donating to Hurricane Ian relief, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of South Central Louisiana is cautioning donors to look out for possible scams. “It’s your responsibility to monitor your giving. If the money doesn’t go to the cause, then you’ve defeated the purpose...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

DOC hosts job fair to staff rehabilitation centers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Department of Corrections searches for employees to staff rehabilitation centers. “It can really be a positive environment, you just have to approach it that way,” explains Donnie Bordelon who is the warden for the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center. Bordelon says he started working...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Toxic plant can kill livestock, domestic animals

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The highly toxic perilla mint (Perilla Frutescens) is in full bloom across Louisiana, and researchers warn ranchers to protect their livestock from the plant, which could kill them if ingested. Perilla mint is native to east Asia, where its seeds are used in cooking,...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Former health clinic CEO convicted of years-long Louisiana Medicaid fraud scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. was convicted of a $1.8 million scheme of defrauding Louisiana’s Medicaid program Tuesday. According to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr., court documents and evidence showed that then-CEO of the clinic, Victor Clark Kirk of Baton Rouge, fraudulently billed Iberville Parish school programs to Medicaid as “group psychotherapy” services. While under contract with the parish’s school board, St. Gabriel Health Clinic was to provide primary healthcare services to students and mental health services.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

After open fires cause fifth death, State Fire Marshal issues warning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Southeast Louisiana and parts of Mississippi are under a red flag warning as of Wednesday, September 28. People are being asked not to engage in open burning due to current weather conditions. BRPROUD’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Ruiz said, “We’ve had some pretty dry times in...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Halloween events, activities for kids at state parks in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Jump into the Halloween spirit at state parks in Louisiana hosting family-friendly events and activities in October. The Louisiana Office of State Parks said events will be taking place every weekend in October starting this Saturday. Activities planned include trick-or-treating, haunted hayrides, Halloween movies, pumpkin carving and more.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

BRCC hosts canned food, toiletries drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Ahead of the holiday season, a local community college is encouraging the capital area to lend a hand to individuals who struggle with food insecurity. Baton Rouge Community College‘s (BRCC) Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is hosting a canned food and toiletries drive from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Part-time, full-time jobs still open in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s already a busy time of year for store manager Brittany Rhinevault. “It’s the busiest time you know with the football games and everything we get super-duper busy and then just keep getting busier until we get into the holiday season,” she said.
BATON ROUGE, LA

