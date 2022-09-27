Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brproud.com
When arthritis becomes painful; diagnosing and treating gout
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One source states that arthritis affects at least one in six adults in Louisiana, and there is an especially painful form of arthritis that many men suffer from. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), gout affects nearly 9.2 million people...
brproud.com
Local doctor offers affordable alternative to traditional health insurance
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Instead of relying on traditional health insurance, the Byja Clinic in Baton Rouge is a direct primary care practice. “It’s old school medicine and cuts out the middle man, and gets back to patient and doctor. Patients pay a monthly fee directly for services,” said Dr. Byron Jasper, who owns the clinic.
brproud.com
The ‘Backpack Program’ aims to lower Louisiana’s shocking child food insecurity rate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Louisiana holds the highest food insecurity rate among children, and one program is helping students fend off hunger during the school year. Backpacks typically contain items such as binders, pencils and paper. But for some students in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, they are also used to carry meals home.
brproud.com
Donating to Hurricane Ian relief — what to know before giving
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before donating to Hurricane Ian relief, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of South Central Louisiana is cautioning donors to look out for possible scams. “It’s your responsibility to monitor your giving. If the money doesn’t go to the cause, then you’ve defeated the purpose...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DOC hosts job fair to staff rehabilitation centers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Department of Corrections searches for employees to staff rehabilitation centers. “It can really be a positive environment, you just have to approach it that way,” explains Donnie Bordelon who is the warden for the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center. Bordelon says he started working...
brproud.com
Toxic plant can kill livestock, domestic animals
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The highly toxic perilla mint (Perilla Frutescens) is in full bloom across Louisiana, and researchers warn ranchers to protect their livestock from the plant, which could kill them if ingested. Perilla mint is native to east Asia, where its seeds are used in cooking,...
brproud.com
EBR Schools releases second statement regarding controversial ‘Day of Hope’ event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System released a second statement regarding its September 20 ‘Day of Hope’ event, which received backlash on social media from commenters who claimed the event was religious in nature. The school system’s initial statement can be...
brproud.com
Former health clinic CEO convicted of years-long Louisiana Medicaid fraud scheme
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. was convicted of a $1.8 million scheme of defrauding Louisiana’s Medicaid program Tuesday. According to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr., court documents and evidence showed that then-CEO of the clinic, Victor Clark Kirk of Baton Rouge, fraudulently billed Iberville Parish school programs to Medicaid as “group psychotherapy” services. While under contract with the parish’s school board, St. Gabriel Health Clinic was to provide primary healthcare services to students and mental health services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kadn.com
possible mandatory summer school for Louisiana kids in the near future
Louisiana (KADN)- With Louisiana currently 48 in the united states in education, leaders here are continuing to look for ways to see our literacy rates improve statewide, it just may take some extra hours of school. "I'm not going to back down,” says State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley.
brproud.com
School board member reacts to allegations of food denied to students, water doused on LGBTQ+ students on field trip
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After a recent field trip left parents and students upset, an East Baton Rouge Parish school board member shares his thoughts on allegations surrounding Day of Hope. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is continuing to investigate the Day of Hope event after...
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card SNAP Benefits Schedule for October 2022
Households in Louisiana that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can get food assistance through regular SNAP or the Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP)....
brproud.com
After open fires cause fifth death, State Fire Marshal issues warning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Southeast Louisiana and parts of Mississippi are under a red flag warning as of Wednesday, September 28. People are being asked not to engage in open burning due to current weather conditions. BRPROUD’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Ruiz said, “We’ve had some pretty dry times in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Christian Outreach Center receives $25K check to help shelter people without homes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homelessness is on the rise in Baton Rouge, and one organization is making a substantial contribution to a nonprofit that helps people without homes. As an agency that’s focused on improving health outcomes, Aetna donated $25,000 to the Christian Outreach Center Tuesday (September 27)....
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
theadvocate.com
Students at 'Day of Hope' say they were told to register to vote or they couldn't eat pizza
After standing in a long line on what was already a long, blazing hot, stressful day, “Jisoo” Coleman and a few friends were ready to claim the meal ticket that would entitle them to a couple of slices of Domino’s pizza. But then a man she’d never...
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepare to ride out Hurricane Ian
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As thousands of people evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, one Baton Rouge native is prepared to ride it out. Chris D’Antoni and his family moved from Louisiana to St. Petersburg, Florida a few years back. He says he thought his days...
Family receives widespread support since murder of Allie Rice
Since LSU student Allie Rice was killed inside her car on September 16, her aunt and godmother Susie Rice said family members have received an overwhelming amount of support.
brproud.com
Halloween events, activities for kids at state parks in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Jump into the Halloween spirit at state parks in Louisiana hosting family-friendly events and activities in October. The Louisiana Office of State Parks said events will be taking place every weekend in October starting this Saturday. Activities planned include trick-or-treating, haunted hayrides, Halloween movies, pumpkin carving and more.
brproud.com
BRCC hosts canned food, toiletries drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Ahead of the holiday season, a local community college is encouraging the capital area to lend a hand to individuals who struggle with food insecurity. Baton Rouge Community College‘s (BRCC) Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is hosting a canned food and toiletries drive from...
Part-time, full-time jobs still open in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s already a busy time of year for store manager Brittany Rhinevault. “It’s the busiest time you know with the football games and everything we get super-duper busy and then just keep getting busier until we get into the holiday season,” she said.
Comments / 0