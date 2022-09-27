ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
Scotty Pippen Jr. Knows There's a 'Target' on His Back as the Son of NBA Legend Scottie

"I would say there are higher expectations because people expect me to be like my dad, but I don't really let that get to me," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE Scotty Pippen Jr. couldn't have asked for a better mentor in his father, NBA legend Scottie Pippen. But the 21-year-old knows that entering the league as the son of a great comes with higher expectations. "Having a father in the NBA definitely puts a target on your back," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE. "So, I think just being able to...
NBA Legend Scottie Pippen on Passing the Torch to Son Scotty Jr.: 'The Journey's Just Beginning'

The six-time NBA champ and his son open up exclusively to PEOPLE about keeping the legendary Pippen name in the game Despite an unusually rainy L.A. day, Scottie Pippen couldn't stop smiling while casually shooting hoops earlier this month. That's because the former NBA superstar's son, Scotty Jr., was playing alongside him, just days before the 21-year-old embarks on his own professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers. And the grinning dad — and NBA Hall of Famer — is ready to pass the torch on to his son. "I'm very proud...
LeBron James Surprisingly Didn't Pick Michael Jordan As His Favorite Player Growing Up

LeBron James has always shown his admiration for the players that came after him. The NBA has featured incredible talent over 75 years of history, and some of them have left a really big mark on the game and the competition. From George Mikan to Stephen Curry, we have seen players who changed the way the game is played and that took the NBA to reach new heights.
Thunder acquire forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY --  The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. The 6-foot-9 Harkless averaged 4.6 points...
Ben Simmons Comments On Playing With Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Should Have The NBA Scared: "We've Been Playing All Week. It Looks Incredible."

The Brooklyn Nets are readying up for a big year where they hope to make a run at the championship or risk losing stars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Irving is a free agent in the 2023 offseason and will probably entertain all offers that he can, given the refusal of the Nets to give him a max contract extension so far.
4 hottest burning questions facing Suns entering 2022-23 NBA training camp

I guess we can say that the Phoenix Suns had a pretty good 2021-22 NBA season. On one hand, they did finish with the best regular season record in the NBA. On the other hand, that accomplishment was eclipsed by how they were unceremoniously booted in the second round of the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks. Looking ahead to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Suns have some questions they have to face as they enter training camp.
1 Jazz player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Utah Jazz have had enough of the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell-led core after multiple playoff heartbreaks. What began as a young, plucky squad that defeated the much more ballyhooed Oklahoma City Thunder big three composed of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony in 2018 turned into one of the most disappointing teams of all time, with no bigger defeat than the 25-point choke job they suffered as the one-seed against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the 2021 playoffs.
Oregon's Offensive Coordinator Goes Off On LeBron James For Player Movement In High School: "This Generation Of Kids, They Saw LeBron James Take His Talents To Miami. They Wana Be On A Super Team."

In today's NBA, it's normal for star players to team up together. Unlike in past generations, league athletes today are always looking to build, or join, the best possible team and they have no issues leaving town to get what they want. This practice has become increasingly common in recent...
