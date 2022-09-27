Read full article on original website
Related
Suitcase full of puppies found dumped on highway
An animal shelter in North Carolina has said a “good Samaritan” helped save the lives of four puppies abandoned by the side of a road. A “good samaritan” found the puppies in a suitcase near Greensboro, North Carolina, before handing them over to an animal shelter on Saturday.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
Shelter’s reliance on rescues leaves dogs kenneled for months, even years
Beast, a 2 year-old pitbull and mastiff mix, spends most of his time confined to a small room with a concrete floor. The sand pit he uses to relieve himself is also where he sleeps, says Ariana Williams of A VIP Pet Resort in Las Vegas, where Beast is boarded.
All 4,000 beagles have been rescued from breeding facility closed after animal welfare violations
It took nearly six weeks, but all 4,000 beagles have been rescued from a now-closed breeding facility in Virginia. The pups have been flown across the country, and rescue groups around the nation are working to find them homes. The last 312 dogs were removed from the facility Wednesday, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north
The Latest on Hurricane Ian: Fort Myers, Fla. — Lee Health announced Thursday that it was evacuating all of its facilities in Lee County, where Hurricane Ian first made landfall in Florida. President and CEO Dr. Larry Antonucci said in a video posted online that the health care system’s structures and facilities were in good shape, but infrastructure was challenged in the way of water and power. Generators were being used at some facilities, but three of the system’s four hospitals were without water, Antonucci said. “We cannot run a health system and a hospital without running water. It’s critical to what we do,” Antonucci said. “Not only from the perspective of patient care but also for fire protection.”
natureworldnews.com
Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua
Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
Ian regains hurricane strength as it tracks toward South Carolina; set to drench NC on Friday
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for much of central North Carolina as Hurricane Ian continues track toward the Tar Heel State.
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Ian regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph (120kph). It was centered about 240 miles (390 kilometers) south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph (17 kph). Ian made landfall Wednesday on Florida’s west coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph (241 kph) winds. The storm flooded homes, cut off a popular barrier island and left nearly 2.7 million people without power before moving over the Atlantic and turning north. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Dog Brought to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter With Serious Injuries is Looking for a Home
A dog that was seriously injured and brought to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter is on the mend and looking for a new family. The animal shelter gave the dog, named Evander, an x-ray after noticing the bandage on its front leg. Veterinarians said the dog needed to be rushed to the emergency vet hospital, where they said his front leg was decaying and was missing toes.
Why is my dog spinning in circles? A vet explains
If you've noticed your dog spinning in circles, you may begin to wonder is it simply quirky behavior or do they require veterinary attention?. There are numerous causes of spinning in circles in dogs, and identifying the root of the behavior is key in determining the appropriate treatment, if any is required.
People
These Are the 8 Best Dog Treats of 2022, According to Veterinarians
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People love to spoil their dogs (cue Kaley Cuoco and Justin Theroux!), but choosing what kind of treat to buy for your furry friend can be overwhelming.
DVM 360
Boehringer Ingelheim donates approximately 100,000 pet rabies vaccine doses
In honor of World Rabies Day yesterday, the donation is for use on tribal lands and underserved communities in tandem with Greater Good Charities. Boehringer Ingelheim, a company specializing in veterinary rabies vaccines, has donated approximately 100,000 doses of rabies vaccines as part of its relaunched Shots for Good program. The vaccines will be used on tribal lands and in underserved communities throughout the US.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Organization says NIH has experimented on diseased dogs since 1947
The National Institutes of Health experimented on a number of dog breeds, purposefully raising diseased puppies since 1947, one organization claims.
The 5 best flea treatments for cats, with advice from veterinarians
We consulted veterinarians to find the best flea treatments for cats and kittens. These are the top oral and topical OTC and prescription medicines.
DVM 360
Med Dimensions named “Pet Start Up of the Year” in 2022 Pet Independent Innovation Awards program
Med Dimensions recognized for its innovative 3D pre-operative models transforming veterinary medicine. The 2022 Pet Independent Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform spotlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the pet care industry, has shared that Med Dimensions, a veterinary medical device company focusing on patient-specific education and surgical solutions, has been deemed “Pet Start Up of the Year.”
Tree Hugger
305 Dogs Recovering After Rescue From Dogfighting Raid
Animal rescue groups are now assisting more than 300 dogs rescued from an alleged dogfighting operation in South Carolina. The dogs were found with huge collars, heavily chained outside to trees or stakes with makeshift shelters. Others were housed in outdoor pens. Many of the animals were thin and had no obvious access to food or water, despite the hot weather, according to the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) which helped with the recovery.
petproductnews.com
Pet Night on Capitol Hill Returns for In-Person Event
The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), the Pet Food Institute (PFI) and the Pet Advocacy Network co-hosted Pet Night on Capitol Hill for the first time since the pandemic began, celebrating the important role pets play in our lives. Pet Night brought together Members of Congress and leaders in the pet care community to share programs, policies, and key data about how the human-animal bond positively impacts our mental, physical and social health, organizers of the event reported.
DVM 360
The importance of representation within veterinary medicine
Juan S. Orjuela, DVM, explains why he thinks it is crucial for veterinary medicine to celebrate Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month. During this interview with dvm360®, Juan S. Orjuela, DVM, cofounder of the Latinx Veterinary Medical Association, explained why celebrating Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month within veterinary medicine promotes and gives Hispanic/Latinx veterinary professionals and clients the representation they deserve to get better care for patients.
Lifesaving Dog Nominated for Bravery Award
Sometimes, dogs go that extra mile to help us, and it’s only right that we reward our pooches in return. And one lifesaving Yorkshire Terrier mix has been nominated for the Amplifon Awards For Brave Britons 2022 for his role in helping his dog dad. Rescue dog Chewie has...
Comments / 0