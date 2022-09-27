ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Looking At Sea's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Sea. Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.
Bill.com Holdings Whale Trades For September 29

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bill.com Holdings. Looking at options history for Bill.com Holdings BILL we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened...
What Are Whales Doing With Trade Desk

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk TTD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
McDonald's Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on McDonald's MCD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 21.5% to $11.72 since the start of Monday, September 19th's trading session on continued weakness. Ford on September 19th previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow closes in bear market, oil jumps as Hurricane Ian barrels ahead

Coverage for this event has ended. U.S. stocks fell across the board with the Dow Jones Industrial Average officially closing in a bear market, down 20% from its record close back in January. This as the yield on the 10-year Treasury soared to 3.878% - a new 52-week high. In commodities, oil jumped over 2% to the $76 per barrel level.
Why Plug Power And FuelCell Shares Are Falling Today

Plug Power Inc PLUG and FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL shares are trading lower by 6.33% to $21.08 and 4.92% to $3.38, respectively, Thursday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector are trading lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, adding to concern of further Fed rate hikes which could impact economic activity and consumer spending.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
Why Boeing Stock Popped Today

Morgan Stanley reiterated support for Boeing today, and predicted the stock will rise 80% over the next year. Accelerated production of 737 MAX airliners is key to the analyst's buy thesis. Wall Street as a whole sees Boeing's profits soaring over the next three years. You’re reading a free article...
US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Drops 300 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 1.03% to 29,374.66 while the NASDAQ fell 1.65% to 10,869.59. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.23% to 3,673.20. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health...
Marvell Tech Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Marvell Tech MRVL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
Market Volatility Increases Further As Dow Drops Around 125 Points

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday, as investors remained concerned about a potential worldwide recession. The British pound was slightly changed on Tuesday, after the currency tumbled to $1.0327 on Monday. On the economic data front, US durable goods orders fell 0.2% month-over-month in August, while new home sales...
