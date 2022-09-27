ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
New York Will Require All New Vehicles Sold to Be Hybrids or EVs by 2035

California shook a lot of people both in and outside the automotive industry with its 2035 gas vehicle ban. Now it looks as though that ban has officially begun rubbing off on other states. Automotive News reports that New York is planning to adopt the rules California will implement regarding the banning of gas vehicles by 2035.
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 21.5% to $11.72 since the start of Monday, September 19th's trading session on continued weakness. Ford on September 19th previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Why Plug Power And FuelCell Shares Are Falling Today

Plug Power Inc PLUG and FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL shares are trading lower by 6.33% to $21.08 and 4.92% to $3.38, respectively, Thursday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector are trading lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, adding to concern of further Fed rate hikes which could impact economic activity and consumer spending.
FDA Finally Advances Cannabis Research & Regulations: Hires Ex-NY Cannabis Policy Regulator

The FDA has appointed Norman Birenbaum to be the its senior public health advisor on cannabis research and regulatory actions, reported Inside Health Policy. This is the first time the FDA has hired a cannabis research and regulation advisor. The agency continues to struggle with regulations on marijuana-based products, including those containing only CBD. Despite passage of the 2018 Farm Bill that descheduled hemp and gave the FDA authority to oversee hemp-derived products, the agency has been searching for additional safety data ever since which is why it has prohibited CBD in foods and dietary supplements.
Volkswagen Reportedly Recalls Popular Electric Vehicle

When Volkswagen (VWAGY) introduced the ID series of electric cars in 2020, the German automaker said ID stood for "intelligent design, identity and visionary technologies". The ID series is the first group of electric cars from Volkswagen that are built from the ground up to be electric. 'Serial Defect'. The...
States get final OK to build highway EV charging network

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attention, potential car buyers: New electric vehicle charging stations are on their way to highway locations near you. All 50 states received final approval Tuesday to begin construction on a first nationwide network of EV charging stations that places one roughly every 50 miles (80 kilometers) along interstate highways, part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars.
