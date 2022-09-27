Read full article on original website
Related
Is Biden’s goal to build charging stations for electric cars leaving low-income areas behind?
The US government is throwing billions of dollars at building a network of charging stations to help boost uptake of electric cars. But some advocates worry the charging spots will bypass the disadvantaged communities that have until now found electric vehicles well beyond their reach. In Indiana, the National Association...
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
electrek.co
Volkswagen’s PowerCo forms new partnership to produce battery materials for 2.2M EVs
Volkswagen’s new battery company, PowerCo, announced Monday that it would be forming a joint venture with Umicore to produce battery materials for around 2.2 million EVs. The new joint venture is a significant milestone, establishing one of the first fully integrated auto supply chains as VW looks to ramp up EV sales.
Jalopnik
New York Will Require All New Vehicles Sold to Be Hybrids or EVs by 2035
California shook a lot of people both in and outside the automotive industry with its 2035 gas vehicle ban. Now it looks as though that ban has officially begun rubbing off on other states. Automotive News reports that New York is planning to adopt the rules California will implement regarding the banning of gas vehicles by 2035.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement
Used EVs and Hybrid might be cheaper but beware battery replacement. The post $10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Putin's Russia Strikes Big International Trade Deal With Taliban For Fuel, Wheat: Here's The Fine Print
In a bid to diversify its trading partners and to take advantage of a discount on average global commodity prices, the Taliban have signed a provisional deal with Russia for the supply of gasoline, diesel, gas and wheat, Reuters reported. This is the first known major international economic deal struck...
What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 21.5% to $11.72 since the start of Monday, September 19th's trading session on continued weakness. Ford on September 19th previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump Sued For A Quarter Billion Dollars — How The Former President's Foresight In Real Estate Could Soften The Blow And Teach Us All A Lesson
222 + 45 = $250,000,000. That’s right. A 222-page civil suit outlining the alleged gross negligence, fraud and scams conducted by the 45th President of the United States could result in a loss of $250 million. Donald Trump, whose Digital World Acquisition Corp. project has failed spectacularly, is facing...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
US Stocks Look Set To Snap Out Of 5-Session Losing Streak Today As Fed Official Tempers Hawkish Tone — Twitter, Tesla In Spotlight
U.S. stocks look set to snap a five-session losing streak, as indicated by trading in the major index futures. Bargain hunting could generate some buying interest even as traders remain concerned about growth and interest rates. On Monday, the major U.S. averages opened slightly lower but turned modestly higher in...
How Many Miles Before An Electric Car Is Greener Than A Gas Car
One of the most common arguments against EVs is that they don't start their lives as green options. How long does it take them to beat gas cars?
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Electric vehicle charging stations get green light across US
All 50 states, Puerto Rico and DC get approval as White House gives go-ahead to plans for access to federal funding for chargers
Why Plug Power And FuelCell Shares Are Falling Today
Plug Power Inc PLUG and FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL shares are trading lower by 6.33% to $21.08 and 4.92% to $3.38, respectively, Thursday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector are trading lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, adding to concern of further Fed rate hikes which could impact economic activity and consumer spending.
FDA Finally Advances Cannabis Research & Regulations: Hires Ex-NY Cannabis Policy Regulator
The FDA has appointed Norman Birenbaum to be the its senior public health advisor on cannabis research and regulatory actions, reported Inside Health Policy. This is the first time the FDA has hired a cannabis research and regulation advisor. The agency continues to struggle with regulations on marijuana-based products, including those containing only CBD. Despite passage of the 2018 Farm Bill that descheduled hemp and gave the FDA authority to oversee hemp-derived products, the agency has been searching for additional safety data ever since which is why it has prohibited CBD in foods and dietary supplements.
Cathie Wood Splurges $22M To Hike Stake In This Chipmaker Stock Worrying Jim Cramer
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Monday hiked its stake in chip manufacturer Nvidia Corporation NVDA via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG. The fund bought over 185,000 shares in the company at a valuation of over $22 million based on Monday’s closing price. Interestingly, well-known television personality...
Volkswagen Reportedly Recalls Popular Electric Vehicle
When Volkswagen (VWAGY) introduced the ID series of electric cars in 2020, the German automaker said ID stood for "intelligent design, identity and visionary technologies". The ID series is the first group of electric cars from Volkswagen that are built from the ground up to be electric. 'Serial Defect'. The...
States get final OK to build highway EV charging network
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attention, potential car buyers: New electric vehicle charging stations are on their way to highway locations near you. All 50 states received final approval Tuesday to begin construction on a first nationwide network of EV charging stations that places one roughly every 50 miles (80 kilometers) along interstate highways, part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars.
China's 'Rapid' Debt Buildup May Portend A Looming Financial Crisis: New York Fed
China’s recent debt buildup following the Covid-19 pandemic has researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York wondering if the country can avoid a financial crisis in the years to come. The consequences of a Chinese crisis may impact the entire globe, as a bad turn for the...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
89K+
Followers
169K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0