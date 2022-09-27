Britney Spears & Elton John Release ‘Hold Me Closer’ Video Capturing Intimacy: Watch

Britney Spears and Elton John released the official music video for “Hold Me Closer” on Sept. 27. Unfortunately, neither of the singers appear in the music video, but the visual captures the intimacy of the tune. The clip shows visuals of intimate dance throughout Mexico City, with dancers doing interpretive dance moves in bright-colored outfits.

Tanu Muino, who has directed music videos for Lizzo, Cardi B, Harry Styles and more, was the director behind the stunning footage. “This was an emotional one for me as I grew up with Britney,” she said. “After seeing “Slave For You,” I decided that I wanted to become a video diretor. Elton John is an icon that I and the world grew up listening to.”

Britney Spears and Elton John for ‘Hold Me Closer.’ (Getty Images for EJAF)

Tanu explained that she wanted to do something “different and unexpected” with the visuals in this video. “The dance had to be forward-thinking to raise eyebrows and make Elton and Britney proud,” she shared. “To capture this magic, we shot around all my favorite architectural locations in Mexico City and brought on choreographer Jacob Jonas, who does the best contemporary choreography today.”

A still from the “Hold Me Closer” video. (Interscope)

Britney and Elton released their “Hold Me Closer” duet at the end of August. It was Britney’s first music release since being freed from her conservatorship at the end of 2021. The song topped the charts, giving Britney her first top 10 hit in almost 10 years.

After its release, “Hold Me Closer” reached No. 1 on the iTunes charts in more than 40 countries. Britney celebrated by taking a video of herself in a bathtub, where she said, “Holy s***. I’m in the tub right now and I’m about to go have the best day ever and I hope you’re well!”

Unfortunately, since the song came out, Britney has been dealing with some family drama. Her sons publicly spoke out about their estranged relationship for the first time earlier this month, and she clapped back on social media. Her future plans for more new music are unclear.