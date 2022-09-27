ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Massachusetts Man Hires Uber Driver to Deliver Fentanyl to Dover, NH

A Massachusetts man was arrested in Dover after hiring an Uber to deliver fentanyl Monday afternoon. Jane E. Young, United States Attorney for the District of New Hampshire, said Johan M. Rodriguez, 37, of Lawrence arranged for a ride to Dover in order to make a delivery of approximately ten kilograms of fentanyl for a Lawrence-based drug supplier.
DOVER, NH
Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police

A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.
NECN

Motorcyclist Killed in Everett Turnpike Crash in Bedford, NH

A man was killed Wednesday night after crashing his motorcycle on the Everett Turnpike in Bedford, New Hampshire, state police announced. The fatal crash happened on Route 3 southbound, at the Exit 13 off-ramp, state police said on Twitter. When troopers arrived on scene, they found a 2002 Harley Davidson...
WCVB

Accused Boston serial rapist out on $200k bail

BOSTON — The former State Street executive charged with raping four women — three of them teenagers — between 2003 and 2006, walked out of Boston Municipal Court today after posting $200,000 bail. Ivan Cheung's exit, captured exclusively by 5 Investigates' cameras, comes after he pleaded not...
Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue

Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison due to drug and violent crime activity throughout the state

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced for racketeering and drug trafficking conspiracies stemming from his involvement in the street gang, NOB. 27-year-old Joshua Teixeira, a/k/a “Trouble,” of Boston was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Teixeira pleaded guilty to one count of RICO conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Maine man convicted of 11 charges stemming from Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A Maine man who joined rioters at the U.S. Capitol was convicted Tuesday of 11 charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers.Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, of Lebanon, charged to the front line on Jan. 6, 2021, and assaulted officers including three from the Metropolitan and Capitol Police Departments who testified against him. He also charged the line twice while wildly swinging his fists, prosecutors said.Fitzsimons faced the most serious charges stemming from the attempt to stop or delay the counting of electoral votes. A widely shared photo captured him with a bloody face on that day.One of the...
New Hampshire man to be sentenced this week in fentanyl distribution case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Manchester man accused of distributing fentanyl in Connecticut as part of a drug trafficking organization will be sentenced later this week. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, David Cintron pleaded guilty after investigators said he and another man used several locations to store, process and package fentanyl for street sale.

