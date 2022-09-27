WASHINGTON — A Maine man who joined rioters at the U.S. Capitol was convicted Tuesday of 11 charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers.Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, of Lebanon, charged to the front line on Jan. 6, 2021, and assaulted officers including three from the Metropolitan and Capitol Police Departments who testified against him. He also charged the line twice while wildly swinging his fists, prosecutors said.Fitzsimons faced the most serious charges stemming from the attempt to stop or delay the counting of electoral votes. A widely shared photo captured him with a bloody face on that day.One of the...

