The Irish faced off against Ohio State in the season opener and it didn’t go as many of us would have liked, with Notre Dame falling 21-10 to the Buckeyes in Columbus. Not only were there ramifications on the field but off them as well, specifically on the recruiting trail. Both Midwest powers go after plenty of the same prospects so it would make sense if the Irish or Buckeyes would try and take each other’s prospects.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO