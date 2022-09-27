ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

FanSided

Ohio State Football: Three bold predictions for Rutgers game

The undefeated Ohio State football team takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have had a great start to the 2022 season. Knocking off Notre Dame in Week 1 followed by last weekend’s dominance of the Wisconsin Badgers have some wondering if the Buckeyes are the number one team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
scorebooklive.com

Oregon Ducks set to host 5-star football visitor

The Oregon Ducks are still in a back-and-forth battle with the USC Trojans for the top spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Conference recruiting class rankings. But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are also hard at work laying a foundation for the 2024 cycle. And that means hosting key unofficial...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games: Alabama, Clemson on upset alert

College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games are here and the impact of Hurricane Ian has altered the way many games could be played this week in wet and soggy conditions. The unbeaten top 10 matchup featuring Clemson and NC State is one to keep an eye on Saturday night with the storm expected to pass over South Carolina during the contest. We're putting the Tigers on upset alert given last season's loss to the Wolfpack and the competitive battle expected at Memorial Stadium this weekend.
CLEMSON, SC
College Football News

Michigan vs Iowa Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: Michigan (4-0), Iowa (3-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Ooooooh, Iowa scored 27 points for two weeks in a row. The defense continues to be great, but the passing game...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5

We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is Ohio State trying to flip Notre Dame commits and more recruiting news

The Irish faced off against Ohio State in the season opener and it didn’t go as many of us would have liked, with Notre Dame falling 21-10 to the Buckeyes in Columbus. Not only were there ramifications on the field but off them as well, specifically on the recruiting trail. Both Midwest powers go after plenty of the same prospects so it would make sense if the Irish or Buckeyes would try and take each other’s prospects.
COLUMBUS, OH
AthlonSports.com

Paul Finebaum Has A Stern Warning For 1 SEC Coach

One SEC head football coach could be coaching his last game or two over the next two weeks. According to Paul Finebaum, that head coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin. There have been multiple reports suggesting Auburn will soon move on from Harsin. It could have happened as soon as last weekend. However, Harsin's Tigers narrowly escaped with an overtime win vs. Missouri.
AUBURN, AL
#Purdue University#Florida Atlantic#College Football#Previews#American Football#Purdue Prediction#Mn How To Watch#Espn#Purdue Game Preview#Boilermaker#Fau
SB Nation

Heisman Trophy ballot: A leader is emerging after Week 4

It is important to note this at the outset. Neither JP Acosta nor myself have an actual Heisman vote. In my case, that is probably a good thing. But it is just a matter of time until JP is voting on the Heisman. After all, had you listened to him earlier this season, you would have known that Kansas football is fun again, and you would have known that before the rest of your friends.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 5, including Arkansas at Alabama, Michigan at Iowa, and NC State at Clemson. College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5. * next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover. Click on each game for the game preview and CFN...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

BYU vs Utah State Prediction, Game Preview

Record: BYU (3-1), Utah State (1-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. This is one of those games. It’s not necessarily a “throw out the records” type of game, but Utah State always tries to bring a little something extra when it gets to deal with the guys from Provo.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

2024 four-star PG Juni Mobley cuts list to six

Juni Mobley, the No. 37 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has cut his list down to six schools, he tells 247Sports. His finalists include: Arizona State, Creighton, LSU, Ohio State, USC and Xavier. The six-foot, 150-pound point guard out of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman is coming off official...
TEMPE, AZ
College Football News

Georgia vs Missouri Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: Georgia (4-0), Missouri (2-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Georgia vs Missouri Game Preview. Why Georgia Will Win. Oh...
COLUMBIA, MO
College Football News

Houston vs Tulane Prediction, Game Preview

Houston vs Tulane prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Friday, September 30. Record: Houston (2-2), Tulane (3-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Houston vs Tulane Game Preview. Why Tulane Will Win. Okay,...
HOUSTON, TX
College Football News

Wisconsin vs Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Wisconsin vs Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: Wisconsin (2-2), Illinois (3-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Wisconsin vs Illinois Game Preview. Why Illinois Will Win. Illinois...
MADISON, WI

