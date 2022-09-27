Read full article on original website
Ohio State Football: Three bold predictions for Rutgers game
The undefeated Ohio State football team takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have had a great start to the 2022 season. Knocking off Notre Dame in Week 1 followed by last weekend’s dominance of the Wisconsin Badgers have some wondering if the Buckeyes are the number one team in the country.
Oregon Ducks set to host 5-star football visitor
The Oregon Ducks are still in a back-and-forth battle with the USC Trojans for the top spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Conference recruiting class rankings. But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are also hard at work laying a foundation for the 2024 cycle. And that means hosting key unofficial...
College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games: Alabama, Clemson on upset alert
College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games are here and the impact of Hurricane Ian has altered the way many games could be played this week in wet and soggy conditions. The unbeaten top 10 matchup featuring Clemson and NC State is one to keep an eye on Saturday night with the storm expected to pass over South Carolina during the contest. We're putting the Tigers on upset alert given last season's loss to the Wolfpack and the competitive battle expected at Memorial Stadium this weekend.
Michigan vs Iowa Prediction, Game Preview
Michigan vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: Michigan (4-0), Iowa (3-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Ooooooh, Iowa scored 27 points for two weeks in a row. The defense continues to be great, but the passing game...
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5
We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Scoreboard: Week 5
College football schedule, predictions, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 5 of the season. ACC College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 5. NEXT: American Athletic Conference College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 5.
Is Ohio State trying to flip Notre Dame commits and more recruiting news
The Irish faced off against Ohio State in the season opener and it didn’t go as many of us would have liked, with Notre Dame falling 21-10 to the Buckeyes in Columbus. Not only were there ramifications on the field but off them as well, specifically on the recruiting trail. Both Midwest powers go after plenty of the same prospects so it would make sense if the Irish or Buckeyes would try and take each other’s prospects.
Paul Finebaum Has A Stern Warning For 1 SEC Coach
One SEC head football coach could be coaching his last game or two over the next two weeks. According to Paul Finebaum, that head coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin. There have been multiple reports suggesting Auburn will soon move on from Harsin. It could have happened as soon as last weekend. However, Harsin's Tigers narrowly escaped with an overtime win vs. Missouri.
Heisman Trophy ballot: A leader is emerging after Week 4
It is important to note this at the outset. Neither JP Acosta nor myself have an actual Heisman vote. In my case, that is probably a good thing. But it is just a matter of time until JP is voting on the Heisman. After all, had you listened to him earlier this season, you would have known that Kansas football is fun again, and you would have known that before the rest of your friends.
College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5
College football expert picks, predictions for Week 5, including Arkansas at Alabama, Michigan at Iowa, and NC State at Clemson. College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5. * next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover. Click on each game for the game preview and CFN...
Football: What the current Big Ten coaches recall about Ohio Stadium
Fireworks go off at Ohio Stadium as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes run onto the field ahead of their 52-21 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 24. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Nestled in each corner and row at Ohio Stadium remains a story created from the countless memories housed in one of college football’s most iconic stadiums.
Paul Finebaum reveals he's 'fairly concerned' for one CFP favorite entering Week 5
Paul Finebaum revealed his concern level with Alabama heading into Week 5. Alabama is competing with the entire country for another College Football Playoff appearance. Alabama is coming off a 55-3 win over Vanderbilt and that could be the smoothest win for the Crimson Tide in a while. Alabama is...
BYU vs Utah State Prediction, Game Preview
Record: BYU (3-1), Utah State (1-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. This is one of those games. It’s not necessarily a “throw out the records” type of game, but Utah State always tries to bring a little something extra when it gets to deal with the guys from Provo.
ESPN ranks the 21 remaining undefeated teams in college football
As the weeks go by in college football, the list of undefeated teams continues to shrink. After Week 4, the total number is down to 21, ranging from seven different conferences. Compared to a week ago, there we 33 undefeated. ESPN decided to rank the remaining undefeated teams, with there...
2024 four-star PG Juni Mobley cuts list to six
Juni Mobley, the No. 37 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has cut his list down to six schools, he tells 247Sports. His finalists include: Arizona State, Creighton, LSU, Ohio State, USC and Xavier. The six-foot, 150-pound point guard out of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman is coming off official...
Georgia vs Missouri Prediction, Game Preview
Georgia vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: Georgia (4-0), Missouri (2-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Georgia vs Missouri Game Preview. Why Georgia Will Win. Oh...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Eagles claim No. 1 spot; Titans, Cowboys and Jaguars fly up the board
Last week, the Bills felt like a juggernaut that had transcended the accepted bounds of the NFL Power Rankings. Seven days later, they can't even call the No. 1 spot their own. Such is life in the NFL, where everything is temporary and nothing is what it seems. Yesterday's Bills...
Houston vs Tulane Prediction, Game Preview
Houston vs Tulane prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Friday, September 30. Record: Houston (2-2), Tulane (3-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Houston vs Tulane Game Preview. Why Tulane Will Win. Okay,...
Wisconsin vs Illinois Prediction, Game Preview
Wisconsin vs Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: Wisconsin (2-2), Illinois (3-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Wisconsin vs Illinois Game Preview. Why Illinois Will Win. Illinois...
