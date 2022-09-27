Read full article on original website
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
Dodgers News: Phillies Becomes Favorite to Land Trea Turner According to Insider
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner can be on his way back to the east coast
FOX Sports
Nola gives up key homer as Phillies lose 3-1 to Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel's three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Philadelphia (83-71) dropped its third consecutive game. The Phillies are trying to hold off Milwaukee for the third NL wild card and earn their first playoff appearance since 2011.
Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
Cubs Reinstate Willson Contreras, Seiya Suzuki and More
Monday's off day was very quiet for the Chicago Cubs. However, the team made up for it on Tuesday with a number of roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Before Tuesday's game, the Cubs activated both Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki. Contreras is in the lineup for the Cubs as the designated hitter on Tuesday as well.
numberfire.com
Phillies leave Matt Vierling off Tuesday lineup
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Matt Vierling in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vierling will sit out Tuesday's game while Nick Castellanos (oblique) makes his return to the lineup in right field and bats sixth against the Cubs. Vierling has found decent success in his...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview, Wednesday 9/28, 6:40 CT
ATTENDANCE WATCH: The Cubs have sold 2,478,405 tickets for 76 dates, an average of 32,611 per date. They must average 24,319 for the final five dates to get to 2.6 million for the year, a mark it now does appear they’ll reach. They haven’t announced fewer than 2.6 million tickets sold since 1997.
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott on Phillies' bench Thursday afternoon
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against rookie right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs. What It Means:. Stott will take a seat after starting the last 18 games and going just 2-for-31 (.065) with 13 strikeouts in the last...
CBS Sports
Hottest 2022 MLB playoff baseball gear includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies for Yankees, Mets, Dodgers more
The final weekend of the MLB season has arrived, and the 2022 MLB playoff picture is shaping up. Five division winners are settled, as the Dodgers (NL West), Cardinals (NL Central), Astros (AL West), Guardians (AL Central) and New York Yankees (AL East) have all clinched. That leaves the NL East, where the Braves and Mets have been battling for months, as the only undecided division. The loser of that race is guaranteed to be one of the NL Wild Card teams. Get MLB playoff gear for every team at Fanatics.
MLB・
On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Clinches Final Pennant for 71 Years
On Sept. 29, 1945 the Chicago Cubs clinched the 10th pennant in their illustrious history and their last for 71 years.
MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies will look to avoid a season sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs as the teams meet at Wrigley Field on Thursday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Cubs prediction and pick. The Cubs defeated the Phillies 4-2 on Wednesday and...
Phillies Tarnish Golden Opportunity, Drop Opener to Cubs
With their playoff hopes at risk, the Philadelphia Phillies missed out on a perfect opportunity to gain some ground on the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Jesus Aguilar absent for Orioles Thursday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Ryan Mountcastle will move to first base and the cleanup spot in place of Aguilar. Anthony Santander will work as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Kyle Stowers will replace Aguilar in the order to play left field and bat eighth.
