Chicago, IL

numberfire.com

Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Nola gives up key homer as Phillies lose 3-1 to Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel's three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Philadelphia (83-71) dropped its third consecutive game. The Phillies are trying to hold off Milwaukee for the third NL wild card and earn their first playoff appearance since 2011.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention

Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Reinstate Willson Contreras, Seiya Suzuki and More

Monday's off day was very quiet for the Chicago Cubs. However, the team made up for it on Tuesday with a number of roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Before Tuesday's game, the Cubs activated both Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki. Contreras is in the lineup for the Cubs as the designated hitter on Tuesday as well.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Phillies leave Matt Vierling off Tuesday lineup

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Matt Vierling in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vierling will sit out Tuesday's game while Nick Castellanos (oblique) makes his return to the lineup in right field and bats sixth against the Cubs. Vierling has found decent success in his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview, Wednesday 9/28, 6:40 CT

ATTENDANCE WATCH: The Cubs have sold 2,478,405 tickets for 76 dates, an average of 32,611 per date. They must average 24,319 for the final five dates to get to 2.6 million for the year, a mark it now does appear they’ll reach. They haven’t announced fewer than 2.6 million tickets sold since 1997.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott on Phillies' bench Thursday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against rookie right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs. What It Means:. Stott will take a seat after starting the last 18 games and going just 2-for-31 (.065) with 13 strikeouts in the last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
