Cowboys legend Michael Irvin loses his mind over Jalen Hurts' leadership
Hurts, 24, has the Eagles at 3-0 to start the season and atop the NFL power rankings as one of the league’s best teams. Hurts has 916 yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception passing and 167 yards and three touchdowns rushing.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott officially out of Washington game, return likely against Rams or Eagles
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he will not start throwing with his surgically repaired right hand until the end of this week.
Courtland Sutton is Officially Back | Here’s the Proof
Through three weeks of the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos' offense has been emphatically… underwhelming. After years of suffering through anemic offenses led by relative bargain-bin quarterback play, Broncos Country thought the team had finally gotten the offense right and was headed in the right direction with the blockbuster acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson and his new deal worth $245 million.
Q&A With Robert Griffin III: NFL Return, Current Heisman Favorite, Partnership With Goodyear
Former No. 2 overall pick Robert Griffin III is keeping himself quite busy this fall, helping out ESPN with its NFL and college football coverage. Griffin has called multiple college football games this season. He has also made regular appearances on ESPN’s Get Up, Monday Night Countdown and SportsCenter.
Jalen Hurts is NFC Offensive Player of Month as Awards Pile Up for Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - The awards keep rolling in for the 3-0 Eagles. Jalen Hurts was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September on Thursday. The honor comes on the heels of Brandon Graham winning the NFC Defensive Player of the Week a day earlier. Graham was the second straight Eagles player to win that award after Darius Slay picked it up the week prior.
Watch: Clay Matthews Talks Retirement, Favorite Plays and More
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Clay Matthews sacked quarterbacks, played in Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl and started a family. Now that he’s retired, Matthews has a different focus. “Man, just raising three kids,” he said in a Zoom call...
A Dysfunctional AFC West Gives Broncos Early Divisional Edge
Going into the 2022 season, the expectation was that the Denver Broncos would be in an arms race with the rest of the AFC West. With all four teams having a proven quarterback and three of them acquiring noteworthy players in blockbuster trades, the expectation is that it would be a dogfight between four rivals with quality offenses while doing what they could on defense to contain the others.
Difficult moment last week for Chiefs’ Skyy Moore? Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been there
Mistakes, like Skyy Moore’s muffed punt for the Chiefs in the opening minutes of last week’s loss at the Indianapolis Colts? They happen. Nobody feels worse than the person who blundered. Teammates know this because they’ve all been there. “I can’t do anything to make you feel...
Commanders Injury Update: Are Any Offensive Linemen Healthy for Dallas?
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are a long way from the hopeful optimism that grew from their Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since that home victory, the Commanders have dropped two in a row. A road game against the Detroit Lions, and a home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend.
Colts’ C Ryan Kelly the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Titans
When the Indianapolis Colts face off with the Tennessee Titans each season, the conversation focuses on how the Colts can stop Titans running back Derrick Henry. The reason for this is that Henry has been arguably the best running back in the NFL for several seasons. Henry led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2019 and 2020 and was on pace for another incredible season in 2021 before a foot injury sidelined him for half the season. He was the only running back to rush for over 100 yards against the Colts when Matt Eberflus was the defensive coordinator.
Chiefs are picking up the pieces while preparing for Tom Brady’s Bucs: SportsBeat Live
An unexpected loss creates many questions. We try to answer them on today’s livestream — SportsBeat Live — at 10 a.m. Join beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell and columnists Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell as we look ahead to the Chiefs’ game against Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football while sifting through the wreckage of last weekend’s loss at the Indianapolis Colts.
KC Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, running back Ronald Jones not practicing Thursday
The Chiefs practiced Thursday without two players ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs announced that kicker Harrison Butker (left-ankle sprain) and running back Ronald Jones (illness) would not practice. It’s been an up-and down couple of weeks for Butker as he attempts to return to competition in the wake of the injury he incurred in the Chiefs’ season opener at Arizona.
Biggest Bears Matchup Advantages Against Giants
It's not likely to look anything like the last Bears and Giants game at Soldier Field. Two teams with completely different rosters face each other and there isn't even a Mike Glennon for the Bears to take their frustrations out on anymore. The Bears and Giants are two 2-1 teams...
Jaguars’ Devin Lloyd Named Defensive Rookie of September
The accolades keep pouring in for the Jacksonville Jaguars after a wildly successful September. One day after quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the Jaguars saw another key young player earn honors on Thursday as rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd was announced as the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month.
Buccaneers Announce Chiefs Game Will Not Be Moved
The Buccaneers’ game against the Chiefs on Sunday will be played as originally scheduled, the team announced on Thursday. After monitoring the impact of Hurricane Ian in Tampa, the franchise made the decision to keep the game at its normal time and location. Additionally, the NFL was set to use the Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as a contingency site, if the game had to be moved from Tampa.
NFL Draft Profile: Derek Parish, EDGE, Houston Cougars
Overall, Parish is a versatile player with over 400 snaps on special teams, experience playing fullback, and encouraging technical development as an edge rusher, but he lacks the size to earn a consistent role on defense early in his NFL career. Evaluation:. Parish primarily rushes from a two-point stance. The...
KC Chiefs Tommy Townsend named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September
Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend’s powerful right leg often contributes to flipping field position in favor of his team. Townsend did it frequently through the first three games of the 2022 regular season and he has punted his way to a league honor. The NFL announced Thursday morning that Townsend...
St. Brown, Swift Do Not Practice Thursday, Five Players Return
Five members of the Detroit Lions' roster who did not practice on Wednesday returned to the practice field on Thursday, ahead of the team's Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Among the returning players were wideout Josh Reynolds, tight end T.J. Hockenson, center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Chris Board and...
Chargers at Texans Week 4 Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers injury report looks fairly similar to last week's with the one new addition of defensive lineman Austin Johnson, who participated in full capacity on Wednesday despite dealing with a shoulder injury. Quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen, cornerback J.C. Jackson, center Corey Linsley...
Why did Kansas City Chiefs attempt fake field goal? Special teams coach explains
Dave Toub took a few steps into the Chiefs media room Thursday, then jokingly retreated toward a backdrop once seeing reporters. “Is this the firing squad?” Toub said with a half-smile. The Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator knew the difficult questions were coming — and rightfully so.
