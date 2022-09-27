The Buccaneers’ game against the Chiefs on Sunday will be played as originally scheduled, the team announced on Thursday. After monitoring the impact of Hurricane Ian in Tampa, the franchise made the decision to keep the game at its normal time and location. Additionally, the NFL was set to use the Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as a contingency site, if the game had to be moved from Tampa.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO