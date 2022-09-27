ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Sixers’ Radio Voice Confirms What Tobias Harris Expected

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their media day on Monday and hit the road for Charleston, South Carolina, to participate in a week-long training camp. Although Tuesday’s training camp session marked the first practice the 2022-2023 Sixers participated in, it technically wasn’t their first session working together as a team.
Wichita Eagle

Thunder Rookies Will Have Immediate Impact in Oklahoma City

With the NBA season right around the corner, training camps and media days are kicking into full gear. Oklahoma City players talked to the media yesterday, displaying new faces and personalities all over the Paycom Center. One thing that seemed evident yesterday, is that Oklahoma City plans to develop talent...
Wichita Eagle

Lost in the Celtics’ Drama Is the Absence of Robert Williams III

Another week, it would have been a bigger story. Robert Williams III is down 8–12 weeks following knee surgery. And how sure are the Celtics he is going to be Robert Williams III when he gets back?. This week hasn’t been about Williams, of course. It hasn’t been about...
FOX Sports

Proud to be an American: 76ers star Embiid now U.S. citizen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid is an American citizen. A native of Cameroon, Embiid said he was sworn in as a citizen two weeks ago in Philadelphia. The NBA scoring champion and Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center said his family — he has a wife and young son - played a pivotal role in his decision.
Wichita Eagle

How to Watch Phillies at Cubs Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies sit just 0.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final Wild Card spot in the National League postseason race. They came into Chicago looking to take the series from the, at the time, 67-86 Cubs. Instead, two losses later, the Phillies are just trying to...
Wichita Eagle

Buccaneers Announce Chiefs Game Will Not Be Moved

The Buccaneers’ game against the Chiefs on Sunday will be played as originally scheduled, the team announced on Thursday. After monitoring the impact of Hurricane Ian in Tampa, the franchise made the decision to keep the game at its normal time and location. Additionally, the NFL was set to use the Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as a contingency site, if the game had to be moved from Tampa.
Wichita Eagle

Bengals Tight End Drew Sample Undergoes Surgery on Right Knee

CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Drew Sample underwent knee surgery this week. The veteran got hurt in Cincinnati's loss to Dallas in Week 2. Sample will miss most, if not all of the 2022 season. "I'm not gonna rule anything out," head coach Zac Taylor said when asked if...
