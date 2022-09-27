Read full article on original website
CHARLESTON, S.C.–As the Philadelphia 76ers come together for training camp at The Citadel in Charleston, SC, the focus is on James Harden. The Beard begins his first full season with the Sixers after the big deadline deal and there is tons of anticipation surrounding the coming season. In 21...
Philadelphia 76ers coach Glenn ‘Doc’ Rivers knows his way around downtown Charleston. In the twilight of his NBA playing career, Rivers came to Charleston for preseason training camp with the New York Knicks in the early 1990s. The Knicks practiced at the College of Charleston two years in...
The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their media day on Monday and hit the road for Charleston, South Carolina, to participate in a week-long training camp. Although Tuesday’s training camp session marked the first practice the 2022-2023 Sixers participated in, it technically wasn’t their first session working together as a team.
CAMDEN, N.J.–Shortly before the media day festivities, the Philadelphia 76ers dropped some somber news as they announced that PJ Tucker underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. However, they did say he is cleared for on-court activities and he will be available for training camp when they head...
On Sept. 27, Dwight Howard still remains a free agent. The eight-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic over his career.
Heading into the offseason, it became clear that the Hornets needed to add another big man to the roster. Montrezl Harrell provided a nice spark midway through the year, but it never felt like they viewed him as a long-term answer at the center position. The Hornets originally drafted Jalen...
The Philadelphia 76ers are going through training camp ahead of a championship-or-bust season. As the Sixers prepare for the 2022-23 campaign at The Citadel in South Carolina, Doc Rivers is looking to build a champion with Joel Embiid and James Harden leading the way. During practice, Rivers took Harden aside...
With the NBA season right around the corner, training camps and media days are kicking into full gear. Oklahoma City players talked to the media yesterday, displaying new faces and personalities all over the Paycom Center. One thing that seemed evident yesterday, is that Oklahoma City plans to develop talent...
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash praised the versatility of Ben Simmons, saying that he does not care if Simmons "ever shoots a jump shot" for the Nets.
Another week, it would have been a bigger story. Robert Williams III is down 8–12 weeks following knee surgery. And how sure are the Celtics he is going to be Robert Williams III when he gets back?. This week hasn’t been about Williams, of course. It hasn’t been about...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid is an American citizen. A native of Cameroon, Embiid said he was sworn in as a citizen two weeks ago in Philadelphia. The NBA scoring champion and Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center said his family — he has a wife and young son - played a pivotal role in his decision.
The Philadelphia Phillies sit just 0.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final Wild Card spot in the National League postseason race. They came into Chicago looking to take the series from the, at the time, 67-86 Cubs. Instead, two losses later, the Phillies are just trying to...
The Buccaneers’ game against the Chiefs on Sunday will be played as originally scheduled, the team announced on Thursday. After monitoring the impact of Hurricane Ian in Tampa, the franchise made the decision to keep the game at its normal time and location. Additionally, the NFL was set to use the Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as a contingency site, if the game had to be moved from Tampa.
CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Drew Sample underwent knee surgery this week. The veteran got hurt in Cincinnati's loss to Dallas in Week 2. Sample will miss most, if not all of the 2022 season. "I'm not gonna rule anything out," head coach Zac Taylor said when asked if...
LIVE: Philadelphia 76ers Training Camp News and Updates (Sept. 29, 2022)
Check back with the Sixers throughout the week for live news and updates as the team's first practices together continue. Training camp for the 2022-23 Philadelphia 76ers is officially underway in Charleston, South Carolina. Training Camp Voices | Day 2. TYRESE MAXEY. “This year, I’ve been trying to be more...
