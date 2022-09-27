ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary’s Health Network names Derrick Glum as new CEO

By Jason Hidalgo, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 2 days ago

Saint Mary’s Health Network announced new leadership on Monday as it named Derrick Glum as its new chief executive officer.

Prior to joining Saint Mary’s and Prime Healthcare as CEO, Glum served as regional chief operating officer of Steward Health Care in Mesa, Arizona, overseeing Mountain Vista Medical Center and Florence Hospital for the last two years. Glum also served in various executive positions for Gila River Health Care in Phoenix from 2017 to 2020.

Glum is no stranger to the Northern Nevada area. Before his stints at Arizona hospitals, Glum served as system vice president of post-acute care at Renown Health and CEO and hospital administrator for LifeCare Hospitals in Reno.

“I am thrilled to be joining such an impressive, community-focused healthcare organization in Saint Mary’s,” Glum said in a prepared statement. “Saint Mary’s has provided quality care to its patients for over 110 years, and I am honored to build on such a tremendous healthcare legacy.”

Glum replaces Tiffany Coury, who was named Saint Mary’s CEO in 2020 after nearly a decade working as an executive for Northern Nevada Medical Center in Sparks.

Glum received a bachelors of science in business and health administration from Weber State University, as well as an MBA from Western Governors University.

Economy
